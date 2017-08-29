More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Report: Majority of Arsenal players want Sanchez sold

By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Just when we thought we were writing up our last Arsenal post of the day, they pull us back in.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Arsenal’s rejection of Manchester City’s bid for Alexis Sanchez won’t go over well with the current Gunners.

[ MORE: Gunners reject $65m Sanchez bid ]

According to Law, most of Arsenal’s players want Sanchez out of their lives. Law says the players have tired of Sanchez’s me-first tactics, and don’t want someone around who doesn’t want to be there.

There is a strong feeling that the constant speculation surrounding Sanchez is having a detrimental effect on the squad as a whole and that it will only get worse the longer he stays without signing a new contract.

If true, there’s little doubt Wenger is well aware of his players feelings (and of course Sanchez’s mentality). And, if true, there is zero reason for Wenger not to take the best offer for Sanchez, even if it’s $65 million and a destination on a Premier League rival.

Better yet, if there’s ambition on Wenger’s end, perhaps call up Bayern Munich, or whoever else may want to bring the Chilean aboard. Can’t make a move happen without action, Arsene. As it stands, the Gunners aren’t within shouting distance of Man City in terms of depth, but the Top Four is not out of the question if the club gets its act together over the next 45 days.

Giovinco’s agent: “Absurd” TFC star not getting Italy call

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT
Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco is either the best player in Major League Soccer or a close second to Spanish legend David Villa.

Giovinco’s agent, Andrea D’Amico, knows that MLS has yet to reach the status of the top leagues in the world, but fails to understand how the Atomic Ant’s incredible production doesn’t get him in back into Gian Piero Ventura’s Italian national team.

[ MORE: Arsenal can find its fix quickly ]

Giovinco, 30, has 54 goals and 33 assists in 83 games with TFC, but hasn’t been capped since a pair of late 2015 EURO qualifiers.

From MLSSoccer.com’s translation of a Tutto Mercato report:

“I find it absurd,” said D’Amico. “It’s a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn’t called. Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free kicks, he’s a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS. I don’t understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately.”

Italy’s squad is running well, unbeaten in nine with seven wins. The idea of calling up a 30-year-old over a younger prospect isn’t especially attractive for Ventura, but Italy faces a Sept. 2 match with Spain which is likely to determine which vaunted side gets an automatic spot in Russia and which one heads to the playoffs. Seems to me a dynamic dead ball expert could do the trick.

Top Billing in South America: Argentina vs. Uruguay

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Lionel Messi is back for Argentina. And Luis Suarez is expected to return for Uruguay.

The two Barcelona teammates should be the focus on Thursday in South America’s most high-profile World Cup qualifier.

[ MORE: Gunners reject $65m Alexis bid]

With four rounds of qualifying remaining, Brazil has already advanced to Russia and leads the group with 33 points. The five-time World Cup winners are followed by Colombia (24), Uruguay (23), Chile (23), Argentina (22) and Ecuador (20). Peru and Paraguay have 18 points, and little chance to advance. Bolivia and Venezuela have been eliminated.

In addition to Brazil, three more teams will claim the remaining automatic berths, and one more South American team could also reach Russia in a playoff.

A look at the key games:

URUGUAY-ARGENTINA

Messi is back from a one-game ban for insulting a match official. It was originally four matches, but the Argentine soccer association appealed successfully.

That’s good news for coach Jorge Sampaoli, who will be on the bench for his first official game in charge. Without Messi, Argentina lost to Bolivia 2-0 in its last qualifier in March.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez also needs Suarez. He has a right-knee injury, which Tabarez said will be evaluated in the run-up to the match.

With or without Suarez, Tabarez knows “it will be a very, very difficult match.”

Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza in early June and has coached friendly wins over Brazil and Singapore. Sampaoli has left Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain out of the side, going instead with Paulo Dybala, who is seen as Messi’s heir on the national team.

[ MORE: Arsenal can find its fix quickly ]

Tabarez is remaking the Uruguay side, which has been about the same since finishing fourth in the 2010 World Cup and the 2011 Copa America. New faces include Federico Valverde, Mauricio Lemos and Gaston Pereiro.

“It’s not just another game coming up,” Uruguay defender Diego Godin said. “It’s a classic, and we know who we’re playing.”

VENEZUELA-COLOMBIA

Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is out with a right thigh injury. His new club, Bayern Munich, has allowed him to travel, under the condition that he doesn’t play. He could be available for the Sept. 5 qualifier against Brazil.

The match takes place in San Cristobal, Venezuela, in the midst of the South American country’s deepening social and economic crisis.

Argentina-born coach Jose Pekerman should be able to get by without Rodriguez. Venezuela has only six points from 14 matches.

“Venezuela playing Colombia is always played as if your life depends on it,” Colombia winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado said.

Colombia will rely on Radamel Falcao, who has scored seven goals for French club Monaco in only four games.

BRAZIL-ECUADOR

Brazil has advanced, winning eight straight qualifiers under coach Tite.

Tite will have Neymar, fresh off his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The player most watched will be winger Philippe Coutinho, who has yet to play a minute with Liverpool. The English club says Coutinho has been out with a back injury. Meanwhile, Coutinho has been linked in a move to Barcelona to replace Neymar.

Ecuador needs a victory in the match in the southern city of Porto Alegre to stay in the race.

“It’s a tough challenge,” Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros said. “But Ecuador has shown when it plays well, it can beat anybody.”

CHILE-PARAGUAY

Chile’s hopes in Santiago against Paraguay probably ride with Alexis Sanchez, who played his first minutes of the season in Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Sanchez missed the first two matches with an injury.

PERU-BOLIVIA

Peru and Bolivia play the other match with neither team going anywhere. Peru will be without captain and top scorer Paolo Guerrero, who is suspended. He is eligible for the next match against Ecuador.

Zuniga reported from New York.

Oxlade-Chamberlain axes Chelsea move, reportedly favors Liverpool

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT
Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly agreed a $52 million fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, only to see the player reject the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge.

The BBC’s David Ornstein says that Oxlade-Chamberlain learned that Chelsea would use him at wingback, not his preferred center mid, and pulled out of the deal.

[ MORE: Arsenal can find its fix quickly ]

Ornstein also says that Oxlade-Chamberlain prefers a move to Liverpool, and that the Reds bid for “The Ox” will be less than the fee agreed with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain is a product of the vaunted Southampton academy, and made his first 43 senior appearances for Saints before moving to Arsenal.

He has 198 appearances with 20 goals for Arsenal, but has been used in virtually every position by Arsene Wenger.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also out of contract after the season, and several reports say he’s willing to play out his deal.

Couple things:

  1. So Oxlade-Chamberlain believed that Chelsea looked at N'Golo Kante, Tieumoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, and David Luiz, and figured he’d be in the mix to play centrally?
  2. Klopp either must believe Oxlade-Chamberlain can get over this central midfield preference, or that “The Ox” is worth taking minutes from Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Adam Lallana.

Arsenal can turn season around in a hurry (if they hurry)

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT
Despite Arsenal’s 1-2 start, the second loss being as woeful as they come for a club as celebrated as the Gunners, there’s a path back to Premier League contention for the beleaguered North London side.

After all, they’ve been here before. Through three matches of each season since 2011, Arsenal has dropped eight, four, three, four, five, five, and now six points.

[ MORE: Arsenal rejects Man City-Alexis bid ]

Yeah, that means this year is the second-worst of that spell, but this is a club that finished three points out of third place in the Premier League last season with its 75-point fifth place campaign and so far only lost one player who played significant minutes during the transfer window (Gabriel Paulista) while bringing in two impact players in Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac.

Arsene Wenger — whose continued employment may well be the biggest problem at the club — now has two weeks to just start Lacazette and Kolasinac, man set up shop for an extremely forgiving Premier League run of fixtures. Aside from one trip to Chelsea, the Gunners have points waiting for them from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14.

Sept. 9  – vs. Bournemouth
Sept. 14 – vs. Koln (Europa League)
Sept. 17 – at Chelsea
Sept. 20 – vs. Doncaster Rovers (League Cup)
Sept. 25 – vs. West Brom
Sept. 28 – at BATE Borisov (Europa League)
Oct. 1 – vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Oct. 14 – at Watford

The following week sees the Gunners off to Red Star Belgrade and Everton, so party’s over, but look at that list lining up for Arsenal.

If you believe The Telegraph report that Alexis Sanchez’s teammates would love to see Arsenal send him to the moon (or Manchester), then Wenger would have a week to restore good vibes and insert any deadline buys into the fray.