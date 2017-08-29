More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Top Billing in South America: Argentina vs. Uruguay

Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Lionel Messi is back for Argentina. And Luis Suarez is expected to return for Uruguay.

The two Barcelona teammates should be the focus on Thursday in South America’s most high-profile World Cup qualifier.

With four rounds of qualifying remaining, Brazil has already advanced to Russia and leads the group with 33 points. The five-time World Cup winners are followed by Colombia (24), Uruguay (23), Chile (23), Argentina (22) and Ecuador (20). Peru and Paraguay have 18 points, and little chance to advance. Bolivia and Venezuela have been eliminated.

In addition to Brazil, three more teams will claim the remaining automatic berths, and one more South American team could also reach Russia in a playoff.

A look at the key games:

URUGUAY-ARGENTINA

Messi is back from a one-game ban for insulting a match official. It was originally four matches, but the Argentine soccer association appealed successfully.

That’s good news for coach Jorge Sampaoli, who will be on the bench for his first official game in charge. Without Messi, Argentina lost to Bolivia 2-0 in its last qualifier in March.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez also needs Suarez. He has a right-knee injury, which Tabarez said will be evaluated in the run-up to the match.

With or without Suarez, Tabarez knows “it will be a very, very difficult match.”

Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza in early June and has coached friendly wins over Brazil and Singapore. Sampaoli has left Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain out of the side, going instead with Paulo Dybala, who is seen as Messi’s heir on the national team.

Tabarez is remaking the Uruguay side, which has been about the same since finishing fourth in the 2010 World Cup and the 2011 Copa America. New faces include Federico Valverde, Mauricio Lemos and Gaston Pereiro.

“It’s not just another game coming up,” Uruguay defender Diego Godin said. “It’s a classic, and we know who we’re playing.”

VENEZUELA-COLOMBIA

Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is out with a right thigh injury. His new club, Bayern Munich, has allowed him to travel, under the condition that he doesn’t play. He could be available for the Sept. 5 qualifier against Brazil.

The match takes place in San Cristobal, Venezuela, in the midst of the South American country’s deepening social and economic crisis.

Argentina-born coach Jose Pekerman should be able to get by without Rodriguez. Venezuela has only six points from 14 matches.

“Venezuela playing Colombia is always played as if your life depends on it,” Colombia winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado said.

Colombia will rely on Radamel Falcao, who has scored seven goals for French club Monaco in only four games.

BRAZIL-ECUADOR

Brazil has advanced, winning eight straight qualifiers under coach Tite.

Tite will have Neymar, fresh off his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The player most watched will be winger Philippe Coutinho, who has yet to play a minute with Liverpool. The English club says Coutinho has been out with a back injury. Meanwhile, Coutinho has been linked in a move to Barcelona to replace Neymar.

Ecuador needs a victory in the match in the southern city of Porto Alegre to stay in the race.

“It’s a tough challenge,” Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros said. “But Ecuador has shown when it plays well, it can beat anybody.”

CHILE-PARAGUAY

Chile’s hopes in Santiago against Paraguay probably ride with Alexis Sanchez, who played his first minutes of the season in Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Sanchez missed the first two matches with an injury.

PERU-BOLIVIA

Peru and Bolivia play the other match with neither team going anywhere. Peru will be without captain and top scorer Paolo Guerrero, who is suspended. He is eligible for the next match against Ecuador.

Zuniga reported from New York.

Raheem Sterling will not leave Man City in Sanchez deal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Multiple reports state that Raheem Sterling will not be included in any deal for Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester City from Arsenal.

On Tuesday it became apparent that Arsenal were willing to accept a cash plus player deal for Sanchez but it is believed Man City are adamant Sterling will not be heading to Arsenal.

Sanchez, 28, has less than a year left on his current Arsenal deal but with the star striker currently on international duty with Chile it now seems like getting a straight-cash deal over the line will be tricky before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Sterling is currently on international duty with England and although the 22-year-old was said to be intrigued about a move to Arsenal, the fact that Pep Guardiola still sees him as a key member of City’s squad (further highlighted by his goals against Everton and Manchester City to in the past two games) means they won’t move him on.

The fact that Arsenal have shown willing to sell Sanchez will give City enough hope they can push a deal over the line with the Gunners said to want $90 million.

Let’s see how this plays out in the final days of the window as Arsene Wenger‘s summer-long insistence that Sanchez won’t be sold could make a tough situation at Arsenal even tougher.

Liverpool make their move for Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT
Liverpool are in talks with Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

After Arsenal agreed a fee of $45 million with Chelsea on Tuesday for the 24-year-old it appears that the Ox prefers a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.

That has led Liverpool to step up their interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain and multiple reports state Jurgen Klopp‘s side have reached out to speak with the Gunners about agreeing a fee for the England international.

It is believe the Ox would prefer to play at Liverpool as they plan to use him in his preferred central role instead of at wing-back where Chelsea wanted him to play.

As Nick Mendola pointed out late on Tuesday, the Ox may struggle to play in midfield at Liverpool with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana around.

That said, his versatility is a huge bonus for any manager with the Ox available to play at wing back, as an attacking winger or a central midfield player.

The fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain has selected Liverpool over Chelsea also seems to suggest that he fancies his chances of becoming a regular in Klopp’s side over Antonio Conte‘s midfield and he believes he can improve as a player under the German manager at Anfield.

However, with Naby Keita on the way next season for a club-record deal, plus the possibility of Philippe Coutinho sticking around, will Oxlade-Chamberlain really be better off for game time moving to Liverpool ahead of joining Chelsea or staying at Arsenal?

Only time will tell, but with the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and cup competitions, he will surely get plenty of time to impress this season.

Kieran Gibbs leaves Arsenal for West Brom

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2017, 7:35 AM EDT
West Bromwich Albion have signed left back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of $9 million.

Gibbs, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Gunners after joining the club at the age of 14 and progressing through their academy.

The England international has signed a four-year deal with the Baggies as he reportedly failed to agree personal terms with Watford.

Over the past two seasons he has made just 26 total appearances in the Premier League with Nacho Monreal becoming the first-choice left back for Arsene Wenger.

Gibbs leaves Arsenal having made 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring six times and with three FA Cup winners medals.

Needless to say, Gibbs is looking forward to getting back to regular action as the Baggies push for a top 10 finish. He will battle with Allan Nyom for the starting spot at left back, with Chris Brunt also able to fill that role in either a back four or three for Tony Pulis‘ side.

Giovinco’s agent: “Absurd” TFC star not getting Italy call

By Nicholas MendolaAug 29, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT
Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco is either the best player in Major League Soccer or a close second to Spanish legend David Villa.

Giovinco’s agent, Andrea D’Amico, knows that MLS has yet to reach the status of the top leagues in the world, but fails to understand how the Atomic Ant’s incredible production doesn’t get him in back into Gian Piero Ventura’s Italian national team.

Giovinco, 30, has 54 goals and 33 assists in 83 games with TFC, but hasn’t been capped since a pair of late 2015 EURO qualifiers.

From MLSSoccer.com’s translation of a Tutto Mercato report:

“I find it absurd,” said D’Amico. “It’s a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn’t called. Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free kicks, he’s a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS. I don’t understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately.”

Italy’s squad is running well, unbeaten in nine with seven wins. The idea of calling up a 30-year-old over a younger prospect isn’t especially attractive for Ventura, but Italy faces a Sept. 2 match with Spain which is likely to determine which vaunted side gets an automatic spot in Russia and which one heads to the playoffs. Seems to me a dynamic dead ball expert could do the trick.