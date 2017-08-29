More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor wrap: Mahrez to Chelsea; Evans to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT
Chelsea have been linked with an audacious move for Riyad Mahrez late in the window.

Mahrez, 26, released a statement earlier this summer saying he wanted to leave Leicester City but the Algerian winger remains with the Foxes after AS Roma have had three bids turned down.

Multiple reports claim that Chelsea will now swoop for Mahrez and are set to offer $55 million for the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year.

We all know Mahrez was the star of the show in Leicester’s stunning Premier League title win two seasons ago, but last season his form dipped dramatically (except for the UEFA Champions League) as he hoped for a move away with Barcelona, Arsenal and others said to be interested.

Despite his stance that he wanted a move away, Mahrez has started this season extremely well for Leicester and that means interest in him will be high until the end of the transfer window.

Do Chelsea need another attacking midfielder? With Pedro, Willian, Eden Hazard, Victor Moses and others around, it might seem a little silly to add Mahrez but if the price is right, we all know he can deliver big moments in big games in the PL.

According to the Telegraph Arsenal is contemplating a move for West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

The Baggies skipper, 27, is a man in demand with both Leicester City and Manchester City said to have had bids rejected for Evans over the past week.

Former Manchester United center back Evans was targeted by Arsenal a while back but he instead joined West Brom where he has excelled over the past two season with regular action.

The Northern Ireland national team captain is said to be valued at over $40 million by West Brom but with Gabriel joining Valencia and Shkodran Mustafi likely leaving for Inter Milan in the next few days, Arsene Wenger will need defensive reinforcements, especially considering their recent displays.

Kevin Wimmer has joined Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur in a $23.3 million move.

The Austrian defender, 24, has spent the past two seasons as mainly a bit-part player with Spurs but has shown enough to suggest he will be a good signing for Stoke.

After signing a five-year deal with the Potters the Austrian international revealed he is ready to kick-start his career in the PL following just 15 appearances in the league over the past two seasons.

“I am just so happy to be at Stoke now because I really wanted to come here, to a Club with such big tradition,” Wimmer said. “I feel really good and am very excited about meeting up with everybody and getting ready for the matches ahead.”

Wimmer will tussle with Bruno Martins Indi, Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma and Geoff Cameron for a starting spot in the Potters’ three-man central defense.

Sky Sports say left back Kieran Gibbs has decided against joining Watford with the deal breaking down due to personal terms.

Gibbs, 27, was reportedly ready to join the Hornets but with just one year left on his deal he has instead opted to stick around at the Gunners.

The England international has found minutes increasingly hard to come by over the last 12 months and if he moved to Watford he would have only had Jose Holebas for competition at left back.

West Brom are said to be interested in signing Gibbs.

Should Serge Aurier’s baggage impact Tottenham move?

By NBCSports.comAug 29, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
By Rob Dauster

Serge Aurier is everything that Tottenham needs in a right back.

He’s pacy. He’s strong. He’s attack-minded. He’s the prototype of what manager Mauricio Pochettino looks for in a fullback; Kyle Walker at half the price.

Anyone that watched Kieran Trippier struggle to do anything against Chelsea early in the season is already well aware that kind of speed out wide is something Spurs are missing, potentially the difference between competing for the top four and competing for a title.

Serge Aurier also comes with a significant amount of baggage, not the least of which is an issue getting a visa and work permit to actually enter the UK.

He was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub. He received a two-month jail sentence and is currently appealing the ruling. In November, he was not allowed to enter the country for a Champions League group stage match against Arsenal.

But assuming he wins his appeal, and assuming the reports linking the want-away PSG defender with Tottenham — according to L’Equipe, terms have been agreed upon and Aurier has already undergone a medical — are true, then the bigger issue Spurs chairman Daniel Levy faces is the fact that he’ll be bringing in a player with a documented history of using homophobic language.

For those that are unaware, last spring, during a Q-and-A that Aurier did on the app Periscope, the Ivorian insulted a number of his teammates and called then manager Laurent Blanc “une fiotte,” which, in French, translates to “f—-t”.

After initially denying that it was him on the video, Aurier released a half-hearted apology, attempting to clear the air with his teammates and coaching staff:

“I made a big mistake, I am here to say sorry to the coach, the club and my team-mates, and to the supporters because they are the most important people,” he said. “I want to apologize especially to the coach, I can only thank him for all he has done for me since I arrived in Paris. He wanted me and since I came here everything has gone really well. I owe him a lot and that is why I apologize sincerely to him for what was said, which I deeply regret.”

“I will accept any sanction the club impose on me regarding this incident. I made a mistake, it was unforgivable and I am ready to face all the consequences.”

Nowhere in that statement does Aurier apologize for the use of homophobic language. Nowhere in there does he accept responsibility for the pain he caused LGBT PSG fans that had to hear him say those things. Nowhere does he acknowledge that using that word is wrong.

And therein lies the problem.

Every time a member of the LGBT community hears homophobic language like this, it triggers something in them. They hearken back to the days when it wasn’t okay to be gay. It reminds them of every time they were discriminated against for their sexual orientation. The mere presence of Serge Aurier on Tottenham’s roster will do this to LGBT Spurs supporters.

Think about it like this: How many times have you found yourself lying awake at night, replaying the most awkward, embarrassing and painful moments of your past over and over in your head?

Now imagine having that feeling every single time you watch your favorite soccer club play simply because they decided to sign a player that may actually be homophobic. Imagine being put into a position where you have to decide whether or not to continue cheering for your club because something as normal as hearing an announcer say the right back’s name reminds you of every single person that has hated and ridiculed you for who you are.

Sports are supposed to be the place we go to get away from all of that, particularly at a club like Tottenham, where the Proud Lilywhites supporters group’s rainbow flag was clearly visible on every television broadcast from White Hart Lane:

Ben Daniels and Michael Caley of Cartilage Free Captain, SB Nation’s Tottenham website, wrote a sensational piece on this topic and I encourage everyone to go read it.

Where I differ is that I do not believe that Aurier is off-limits to the club, but that is assuming the player is willing to make amends, to become a face fighting for equality within the league.

According to reports in France, PSG’s chairman punched a door over the lack of sincerity in Aurier’s apology. Compare that to Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has spoken openly about respect that gay footballers deserve and shaved “#EQUAL” into his hair to support the cause.

Frankly, I’m not sure even that would be enough. Anyone can read a PR crafted apology when they know millions of dollars and a career’s worth of earning power is on the line.

Sit Aurier down with the LGBT supporter’s groups. Reach out to at-risk, LGBT youth. An apology is not as impactful as educating someone with his platform as to why using that language is such a problem.

Because I promise you Aurier is not alone in thinking it is OK to call people “f—-t”. I can also promise you I’m not the only one that is thankful that I didn’t have a platform and an app that could broadcast everything I said in my late-teens and early-20s to the entire world.

People should be allowed to make mistakes like this as long as they learn from them. Young athletes saying ignorant things should be a teaching point. Getting through to Aurier means reaching all the people that pay attention to what he has to say.

Which is why Tottenham, should they opt to sign Aurier, have a responsibility here.

But it’s about more than forcing an apology and a few public appearances. It’s more than a couple of well-produced twitter videos featuring

Aurier trying to make amends.

It is on the club to make Aurier prove that he wants to learn, and that he truly understands what he did and why it’s wrong.

And if he doesn’t, then he doesn’t deserve a place at Tottenham, and the club should be ashamed of putting the pursuit of a trophy ahead of the people willing to spend their life supporting Spurs without one.

 

Who needs what in the final days of the window?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
What does each club need to do in the final days of the transfer window?

We take a look below with plenty of business to be done with just four days to go.

Let’s dig in.

Arsenal
Needs: Center back, winger – The same as each window, they need a commanding defender and/or defensive midfielder. They will likely get another winger and a striker.
Key targets: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton), Jean Seri (Nice)
Likely departures: Alexis Sanchez (Man City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Chelsea, Liverpool), Theo Walcott (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (West Brom)

Bournemouth
Needs: Winger – Eddie Howe‘s side have been lackluster in attack and that’s concerning. Adding an exciting winger could freshen things up.
Key targets: Demarai Gray (Leicester City)
Likely departures: None

Brighton & Hove Albion
Needs: Striker, defender – Chris Hughton‘s side will be tough to break down but Hemed and Murray need help up top.
Key targets: Oumar Niasse (Everton) Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal)
Likely departures: None

Burnley
Needs: Center back, striker – James Tarkowski has slotted in well for Michael Keane but more cover at center back is necessary. A new striker would be handy too.
Key targets: Abdul Majid Waris (Lorient)
Likely departures: None

Chelsea
Needs: Central midfield, striker, winger – More depth is needed if Chelsea will challenge to win the PL and Champions League.
Key targets: Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City), Cedric (Southampton), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Fernando Llorente (Swansea), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Ross Barkley (Everton)
Likely departures: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Crystal Palace
Needs: Center back, striker – Frank De Boer needs new additions all over the pitch but defense is his most pressing concern.
Key targets: Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Jose Fonte (West Ham), Oumar Niasse (Everton)
Likely departures: Andros Townsend (Leicester City)

Everton
Needs: Striker, center back – Koeman has made it clear he wants a new striker but an audacious move for Diego Costa seems unlikely.
Key targets: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Nikola Vlasic (Hadjuk Split), Stefano Okaka (Watford)
Likely departures: Kevin Mirallas (Olympiakos), Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

Huddersfield Town
Needs: None – A rare case of the Terriers doing all of their business early in the window.
Likely arrivals: N/A
Likely departures: N/A

Leicester City
Needs: Winger, center back – The Foxes have leaked goals early in the season, albeit against top teams, but they continue to chase Jonny Evans.
Key targets: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)
Likely departures: Riyad Mahrez (Chelsea, Roma), Demarai Gray (Bournemouth), Islam Slimani (Watford)

Liverpool
Needs: Center back, winger – The Reds need to strengthen their defense but a deal for van Dijk still seems unlikely.
Key targets: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Thomas Lemar (Monaco)
Likely departures: Divock Origi (Monaco), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Manchester City
Needs: Striker, center back – Having another forward player seems excessive but who would put it past them to land Sanchez?
Key targets: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Jonny Evans (West Brom)
Likely departures: Raheem Sterling (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (West Brom)

Manchester United
Needs: Winger – All summer long Mourinho has been trying to sign one more wide player. Deals for Perisic and Bale seem a little too ambitious though, especially the way United’s wide players have started the season.
Key targets: Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Serge Aurier (PSG)
Likely departures: None

Newcastle United
Needs: Striker, winger – Rafael Benitez has tried multiple times to get deals over the line during the summer but failed. Will he have late success?
Key targets: Divock Origi (Liverpool), Danny Ings (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
Likely departures: Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace), Jack Colback (Hull City)

Southampton
Needs: Striker, attacking midfielder – The Saints need a bit of pace in attack. Could former forward Walcott return to St Mary’s? It is all about keeping hold of Virgil van Dijk, even though the Dutchman has handed in a transfer request
Key targets: Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Likely departures: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal)

Stoke City
Needs: Striker – Still short on options up top, Mark Hughes may look to add a loan signing on deadline day.
Key targets: Vincent Janseen (Tottenham)
Likely departures: Giannelli Imbula (Torino)

Swansea City
Needs: Striker, midfielder – Seems like there is plenty of work left to do at Swansea as they aim to splash the Gylfi Sigurdsson cash.
Key targets: Wilfried Bony (Manchester City), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven)
Likely departures: Fernando Llorente (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur
Needs: Right back – More competition at right back seems to be the only area where Pochettino wants to strengthen.
Key targets: Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain), Juan Foyth (Estudiantes)
Likely departures: Moussa Sissoko (Inter Milan)

Watford
Needs: Left back, striker – Marco Silva wants more firepower and a new left back in the final days of the window
Key targets: Alberto Moreno (Liverpool), Islam Slimani (Leicester City)
Likely departures: Stefano Okaka (Everton, West Brom), Jerome Sinclair

West Bromwich Albion
Needs: Left back, central midfield, striker – After a strong start Tony Pulis is trying to do some wheeling and dealing in the final days with three positions the focus.
Key targets: Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Stefano Okaka (Watford) Josef de Souza (Fenerbache)
Likely departures: Nacer Chadli (Swansea City)

West Ham United
Needs: Central midfield – Hammers will try to finish off their summer of spending with a new holding midfielder
Key targets: William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)
Likely departures: None

Bruce Arena must mix and match for USMNT qualifiers

Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) In addition to being the coach who thus far has turned around the U.S. team’s fortunes in World Cup qualifying, Bruce Arena needs to be a world-class chef.

For each set of two qualifying games, he summons players from all over the place. Europe, Mexico, MLS sites from coast to coast. Then Arena must make sure the stew he is preparing has just the right ingredients.

It’s not an easy chore for any national team coach and it helped lead to the undoing of Arena’s predecessor, Jurgen Klinsmann. Yet, heading into Friday night’s match with Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena, then a trip next Tuesday to Honduras, Arena has made it all taste pretty good.

“The players are familiar with each other and with the various opponents,” Arena said Monday after a light workout as 19 of the 26 roster members were on hand. “Through the week, (information) will get devoured pretty quickly.

“They’ve been together at one time or another this year, that’s a good thing about this group.”

The group includes 18 players from MLS squads, three from England, three from Germany, and two from Mexico. Many were in action with the national team in its most recent qualifiers, a 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago and a huge 1-1 draw at Mexico in June. Several others played for the United States in July when it won the Gold Cup, though the strongest national rosters were not involved for that entire tournament.

“There were 18 of them in the Gold Cup,” Arena noted, “and they’ve all been together in different ways over the last couple of months.”

During that span, the Americans have gone 2-0-2, both victories at home, both ties on the road. Those correspond with Arena taking over a last-place team that was 0-2 because of losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, which ultimately cost Klinsmann his job.

The Americans stand third out of six in CONCACAF qualifying with four matches remaining. Mexico leads with 14 points, Costa Rica has 11 and the United States has eight. The top three teams automatically make the field of 32 for Russia 2018. The fourth-place team gets into a playoff for another berth.

Success under Arena, who guided the team to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals before a mediocre performance and first-round elimination at the 2006 tournament led to his departure, is not being taken for granted.

Defender Tim Ream, who has been on and off the team in recent years – but who could start Friday – lauds the coach’s demeanor and style, but recognizes it means little if the guys on the field don’t come through.

“As professionals, you can’t get above yourself and think the job is done. The job is never done,” Ream said. “There are bigger things at stake than your confidence in one game. We know nothing is guaranteed and our approach as players matches as if this can be your last game.”

Ream, like many of his teammates, appreciates that few if any positions are guaranteed – although stars such as Christian Pulisic and Tim Howard aren’t likely to be benched, barring injury.

“If you know you have competition, it keeps you on your toes,” said Ream, currently with Fulham in England. “Competition is important not just at the club level but at the international level. If you know you come in and don’t have a shot (of playing), it’s demoralizing. I know, I’ve been there.

“But they’ve created an atmosphere of competition here all the time.”

NOTES: Arena is from Long Island, and when asked about playing a qualifier for the first time in New Jersey, he playfully said: “I’m from New York. We don’t accept New Jersey as part of New York.” He later expressed confidence that the stadium would provide “good support. We’re well aware there are many Costa Ricans in the New York metropolitan area. I don’t mind playing here, it’s a great venue for getting players in from Europe and from Mexico.”

Liverpool confirm club-record deal for Naby Keita

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Liverpool confirmed the $71.2 million signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Keita, 22, will join Liverpool next summer after the Reds met his release clause of $62 million and then paid close to an extra $10 million to get the deal done 12 months in advance.

The Guinea midfielder was a star for Leipzig in his first season in the Bundesliga last year with the upstarts finishing in second place in Germany’s top-flight and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Ketia’s eight goals and seven assists from central midfield — Keita is very similar to an attack-minded N'Golo Kante — went a long way to helping them achieve that and he will now have one more season in Germany before joining Liverpool on July 1, 2018.

Speaking to Liverpool’s website, Keita was delighted to pass a medical and agree personal terms on Monday ahead of the announcement.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” Keita said. “My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance. Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Keita will add plenty of industry to Liverpool’s midfield as the youngster is regarded as the top central midfield prospect in Europe.

This is a huge transfer coup for Jurgen Klopp who has Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in central midfield this season.

Some are questioning why Liverpool are now splashing the cash on Keita, plus putting in a bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, as Liverpool fans are worried Philippe Coutinho may well be sold to Barcelona in the final days of the window.

Whatever happens with Coutinho, signing Keita a year in advance for about $25 million less than the price being quoted to them for this summer is a bit of a bargain in the current market.