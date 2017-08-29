Transfer rumor wrap: Mahrez to Chelsea; Evans to Arsenal

Chelsea have been linked with an audacious move for Riyad Mahrez late in the window.
Mahrez, 26, released a statement earlier this summer saying he wanted to leave Leicester City but the Algerian winger remains with the Foxes after AS Roma have had three bids turned down.
Multiple reports claim that Chelsea will now swoop for Mahrez and are set to offer $55 million for the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year.
We all know Mahrez was the star of the show in Leicester’s stunning Premier League title win two seasons ago, but last season his form dipped dramatically (except for the UEFA Champions League) as he hoped for a move away with Barcelona, Arsenal and others said to be interested.
Despite his stance that he wanted a move away, Mahrez has started this season extremely well for Leicester and that means interest in him will be high until the end of the transfer window.
Do Chelsea need another attacking midfielder? With Pedro, Willian, Eden Hazard, Victor Moses and others around, it might seem a little silly to add Mahrez but if the price is right, we all know he can deliver big moments in big games in the PL.
According to the Telegraph Arsenal is contemplating a move for West Brom defender Jonny Evans.
The Baggies skipper, 27, is a man in demand with both Leicester City and Manchester City said to have had bids rejected for Evans over the past week.
Former Manchester United center back Evans was targeted by Arsenal a while back but he instead joined West Brom where he has excelled over the past two season with regular action.
The Northern Ireland national team captain is said to be valued at over $40 million by West Brom but with Gabriel joining Valencia and Shkodran Mustafi likely leaving for Inter Milan in the next few days, Arsene Wenger will need defensive reinforcements, especially considering their recent displays.
Kevin Wimmer has joined Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur in a $23.3 million move.
The Austrian defender, 24, has spent the past two seasons as mainly a bit-part player with Spurs but has shown enough to suggest he will be a good signing for Stoke.
After signing a five-year deal with the Potters the Austrian international revealed he is ready to kick-start his career in the PL following just 15 appearances in the league over the past two seasons.
“I am just so happy to be at Stoke now because I really wanted to come here, to a Club with such big tradition,” Wimmer said. “I feel really good and am very excited about meeting up with everybody and getting ready for the matches ahead.”
Wimmer will tussle with Bruno Martins Indi, Ryan Shawcross, Kurt Zouma and Geoff Cameron for a starting spot in the Potters’ three-man central defense.
Sky Sports say left back Kieran Gibbs has decided against joining Watford with the deal breaking down due to personal terms.
Gibbs, 27, was reportedly ready to join the Hornets but with just one year left on his deal he has instead opted to stick around at the Gunners.
The England international has found minutes increasingly hard to come by over the last 12 months and if he moved to Watford he would have only had Jose Holebas for competition at left back.
West Brom are said to be interested in signing Gibbs.