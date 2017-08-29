Who needs what in the final days of the window?

What does each club need to do in the final days of the transfer window?
We take a look below with plenty of business to be done with just four days to go.
Let’s dig in.
Arsenal
Needs: Center back, winger – The same as each window, they need a commanding defender and/or defensive midfielder. They will likely get another winger and a striker.
Key targets: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton), Jean Seri (Nice)
Likely departures: Alexis Sanchez (Man City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Chelsea, Liverpool), Theo Walcott (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (West Brom)
Bournemouth
Needs: Winger – Eddie Howe‘s side have been lackluster in attack and that’s concerning. Adding an exciting winger could freshen things up.
Key targets: Demarai Gray (Leicester City)
Likely departures: None
Brighton & Hove Albion
Needs: Striker, defender – Chris Hughton‘s side will be tough to break down but Hemed and Murray need help up top.
Key targets: Oumar Niasse (Everton) Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal)
Likely departures: None
Burnley
Needs: Center back, striker – James Tarkowski has slotted in well for Michael Keane but more cover at center back is necessary. A new striker would be handy too.
Key targets: Abdul Majid Waris (Lorient)
Likely departures: None
Chelsea
Needs: Central midfield, striker, winger – More depth is needed if Chelsea will challenge to win the PL and Champions League.
Key targets: Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City), Cedric (Southampton), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Fernando Llorente (Swansea), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Ross Barkley (Everton)
Likely departures: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)
Crystal Palace
Needs: Center back, striker – Frank De Boer needs new additions all over the pitch but defense is his most pressing concern.
Key targets: Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Jose Fonte (West Ham), Oumar Niasse (Everton)
Likely departures: Andros Townsend (Leicester City)
Everton
Needs: Striker, center back – Koeman has made it clear he wants a new striker but an audacious move for Diego Costa seems unlikely.
Key targets: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Nikola Vlasic (Hadjuk Split), Stefano Okaka (Watford)
Likely departures: Kevin Mirallas (Olympiakos), Ross Barkley (Chelsea)
Huddersfield Town
Needs: None – A rare case of the Terriers doing all of their business early in the window.
Likely arrivals: N/A
Likely departures: N/A
Leicester City
Needs: Winger, center back – The Foxes have leaked goals early in the season, albeit against top teams, but they continue to chase Jonny Evans.
Key targets: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)
Likely departures: Riyad Mahrez (Chelsea, Roma), Demarai Gray (Bournemouth), Islam Slimani (Watford)
Liverpool
Needs: Center back, winger – The Reds need to strengthen their defense but a deal for van Dijk still seems unlikely.
Key targets: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Thomas Lemar (Monaco)
Likely departures: Divock Origi (Monaco), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
Manchester City
Needs: Striker, center back – Having another forward player seems excessive but who would put it past them to land Sanchez?
Key targets: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Jonny Evans (West Brom)
Likely departures: Raheem Sterling (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (West Brom)
Manchester United
Needs: Winger – All summer long Mourinho has been trying to sign one more wide player. Deals for Perisic and Bale seem a little too ambitious though, especially the way United’s wide players have started the season.
Key targets: Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Serge Aurier (PSG)
Likely departures: None
Newcastle United
Needs: Striker, winger – Rafael Benitez has tried multiple times to get deals over the line during the summer but failed. Will he have late success?
Key targets: Divock Origi (Liverpool), Danny Ings (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
Likely departures: Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace), Jack Colback (Hull City)
Southampton
Needs: Striker, attacking midfielder – The Saints need a bit of pace in attack. Could former forward Walcott return to St Mary’s? It is all about keeping hold of Virgil van Dijk, even though the Dutchman has handed in a transfer request
Key targets: Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Likely departures: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal)
Stoke City
Needs: Striker – Still short on options up top, Mark Hughes may look to add a loan signing on deadline day.
Key targets: Vincent Janseen (Tottenham)
Likely departures: Giannelli Imbula (Torino)
Swansea City
Needs: Striker, midfielder – Seems like there is plenty of work left to do at Swansea as they aim to splash the Gylfi Sigurdsson cash.
Key targets: Wilfried Bony (Manchester City), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven)
Likely departures: Fernando Llorente (Chelsea)
Tottenham Hotspur
Needs: Right back – More competition at right back seems to be the only area where Pochettino wants to strengthen.
Key targets: Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain), Juan Foyth (Estudiantes)
Likely departures: Moussa Sissoko (Inter Milan)
Watford
Needs: Left back, striker – Marco Silva wants more firepower and a new left back in the final days of the window
Key targets: Alberto Moreno (Liverpool), Islam Slimani (Leicester City)
Likely departures: Stefano Okaka (Everton, West Brom), Jerome Sinclair
West Bromwich Albion
Needs: Left back, central midfield, striker – After a strong start Tony Pulis is trying to do some wheeling and dealing in the final days with three positions the focus.
Key targets: Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Stefano Okaka (Watford) Josef de Souza (Fenerbache)
Likely departures: Nacer Chadli (Swansea City)
West Ham United
Needs: Central midfield – Hammers will try to finish off their summer of spending with a new holding midfielder
Key targets: William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)
Likely departures: None