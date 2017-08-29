Who needs what in the final days of the window?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

What does each club need to do in the final days of the transfer window?

We take a look below with plenty of business to be done with just four days to go.

Let’s dig in.

Arsenal

Needs: Center back, winger – The same as each window, they need a commanding defender and/or defensive midfielder. They will likely get another winger and a striker.

Key targets: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton), Jean Seri (Nice)

Likely departures: Alexis Sanchez (Man City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Chelsea, Liverpool), Theo Walcott (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (West Brom)

Bournemouth

Needs: Winger – Eddie Howe‘s side have been lackluster in attack and that’s concerning. Adding an exciting winger could freshen things up.

Key targets: Demarai Gray (Leicester City)

Likely departures: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Needs: Striker, defender – Chris Hughton‘s side will be tough to break down but Hemed and Murray need help up top.

Key targets: Oumar Niasse (Everton) Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal)

Likely departures: None

Burnley

Needs: Center back, striker – James Tarkowski has slotted in well for Michael Keane but more cover at center back is necessary. A new striker would be handy too.

Key targets: Abdul Majid Waris (Lorient)

Likely departures: None

Chelsea

Needs: Central midfield, striker, winger – More depth is needed if Chelsea will challenge to win the PL and Champions League.

Key targets: Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City), Cedric (Southampton), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Fernando Llorente (Swansea), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Ross Barkley (Everton)

Likely departures: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Crystal Palace

Needs: Center back, striker – Frank De Boer needs new additions all over the pitch but defense is his most pressing concern.

Key targets: Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Jose Fonte (West Ham), Oumar Niasse (Everton)

Likely departures: Andros Townsend (Leicester City)

Everton

Needs: Striker, center back – Koeman has made it clear he wants a new striker but an audacious move for Diego Costa seems unlikely.

Key targets: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Nikola Vlasic (Hadjuk Split), Stefano Okaka (Watford)

Likely departures: Kevin Mirallas (Olympiakos), Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

Huddersfield Town

Needs: None – A rare case of the Terriers doing all of their business early in the window.

Likely arrivals: N/A

Likely departures: N/A

Leicester City

Needs: Winger, center back – The Foxes have leaked goals early in the season, albeit against top teams, but they continue to chase Jonny Evans.

Key targets: Jonny Evans (West Brom), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Likely departures: Riyad Mahrez (Chelsea, Roma), Demarai Gray (Bournemouth), Islam Slimani (Watford)

Liverpool

Needs: Center back, winger – The Reds need to strengthen their defense but a deal for van Dijk still seems unlikely.

Key targets: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

Likely departures: Divock Origi (Monaco), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Manchester City

Needs: Striker, center back – Having another forward player seems excessive but who would put it past them to land Sanchez?

Key targets: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Jonny Evans (West Brom)

Likely departures: Raheem Sterling (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (West Brom)

Manchester United

Needs: Winger – All summer long Mourinho has been trying to sign one more wide player. Deals for Perisic and Bale seem a little too ambitious though, especially the way United’s wide players have started the season.

Key targets: Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Serge Aurier (PSG)

Likely departures: None

Newcastle United

Needs: Striker, winger – Rafael Benitez has tried multiple times to get deals over the line during the summer but failed. Will he have late success?

Key targets: Divock Origi (Liverpool), Danny Ings (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Likely departures: Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace), Jack Colback (Hull City)

Southampton

Needs: Striker, attacking midfielder – The Saints need a bit of pace in attack. Could former forward Walcott return to St Mary’s? It is all about keeping hold of Virgil van Dijk, even though the Dutchman has handed in a transfer request

Key targets: Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Likely departures: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal)

Stoke City

Needs: Striker – Still short on options up top, Mark Hughes may look to add a loan signing on deadline day.

Key targets: Vincent Janseen (Tottenham)

Likely departures: Giannelli Imbula (Torino)

Swansea City

Needs: Striker, midfielder – Seems like there is plenty of work left to do at Swansea as they aim to splash the Gylfi Sigurdsson cash.

Key targets: Wilfried Bony (Manchester City), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven)

Likely departures: Fernando Llorente (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur

Needs: Right back – More competition at right back seems to be the only area where Pochettino wants to strengthen.

Key targets: Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain), Juan Foyth (Estudiantes)

Likely departures: Moussa Sissoko (Inter Milan)

Watford

Needs: Left back, striker – Marco Silva wants more firepower and a new left back in the final days of the window

Key targets: Alberto Moreno (Liverpool), Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

Likely departures: Stefano Okaka (Everton, West Brom), Jerome Sinclair

West Bromwich Albion

Needs: Left back, central midfield, striker – After a strong start Tony Pulis is trying to do some wheeling and dealing in the final days with three positions the focus.

Key targets: Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Stefano Okaka (Watford) Josef de Souza (Fenerbache)

Likely departures: Nacer Chadli (Swansea City)

West Ham United

Needs: Central midfield – Hammers will try to finish off their summer of spending with a new holding midfielder

Key targets: William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)

Likely departures: None

