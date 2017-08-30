Arsenal’s club shop robbed overnight

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Talk about kicking you while you’re down…

Arsenal were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool on Sunday, stars Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez are linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium and now news has emerged of a robbery at Arsenal’s club store.

Late on Tuesday night Arsenal’s Highbury House store at the Emirates Stadium was burgled with a “large quantity of merchandise stolen” after the perpetrators fled in a car and on mopeds.

The Metropolitan Police issued the following statement about the robbery.

“Police in Islington were called to Emirates Stadium, Queensland Road, E7 at 23:27hrs on Tuesday, 29 August following reports of a burglary at a commercial premise. Officers attended and found that the front of the Arsenal FC store had been broken into and a large quantity of merchandise had been stolen. The suspects made off in a car and two mopeds.”

Cue jokes circulating on social media that 11 Arsenal shirts also went missing on Sunday at Anfield…

