Chelsea target Danny Drinkwater hands in transfer request

Danny Drinkwater is doing everything he can to seal his move from Leicester City to Chelsea.

Multiple reports confirm that Drinkwater, 27, has handed in a transfer request with Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea said to be in talks with Leicester about acquiring the England international midfielder.

It is believed Leicester want over $40 million for Drinkwater who still has three years remaining on his current deal with the Foxes.

If the move did go through then Drinkwater would be reunited with N'Golo Kante as the duo forged a formidable partnership in the heart of Leicester’s defense in their incredible 2015-16 title-winning season.

Would Drinkwater play at Chelsea if he did arrive at Stamford Bridge?

With Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas the other central midfield options for Conte, it’s safe to say he would get plenty of minutes for the Blues considering they are in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the two domestic cup competitions.

Bakayoko and Kante may be the first-choice duo in central midfield but any combination of Kante plus Fabregas, Drinkwater or Bakayoko would work. Kante and Drinkwater would be a slightly more defensive duo but that could work well for Conte who wants to use a 3-4-3 formation and have his two central midfielders to sit, a la Kante and Nemanja Matic last season.

It may not be the most glamorous signing of the summer transfer window but Drinkwater would provide Chelsea with added depth in midfield which would also allow Fabregas to roam free further up the pitch.

