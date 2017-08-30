CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying preview

Have to hand it to CONMEBOL, which makes sure their World Cup qualifying day always has a match moving for seven and a half hours.

It’s Matchday 15 for South America, the first of four days left for five perennial World Cup qualifiers to find their way to one of three automatic spots on the table. Outside of Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, and Ecuador, this week marks the last chances for Peru and Paraguay to edge their way into the conversation.

Let’s take a look at the table before we go any further.

[ MORE: Four keys for the USMNT ]

Brazil — 33 pts (qualified)

Colombia — 24 pts

Uruguay — 23 pts

Chile — 23 pts

Argentina — 22 pts

Ecuador — 20 pts

Peru — 18 pts

Paraguay — 18 pts

Bolivia — 10 pts (eliminated)

Venezuela — 6 pts (eliminated)

The Top Four teams go to Russia automatically, with the fifth place team facing either the Solomon Islands or, more likely, New Zealand for a place in the World Cup.

Brazil is already in, but won’t be resting on its laurels given the competition for places in the roster. Players like David Luiz, Alex Sandro, and Douglas Costa aren’t even in the squad for Thursday’s match with sixth-place Ecuador in Porto Alegre.

Ecuador could find itself as low as eight with a loss to Brazil, should Peru beat already-eliminated Bolivia in Lima (likely) and Paraguay snare three points in Chile (far from it).

The Chileans will be feeling the heat should they not get a win over Paraguay. A trip to Bolivia is next, but home to Ecuador and away to Brazil is a tough way to finish qualifying.

Uruguay is the only team to face both Bolivia and Venezuela, which gives it a distinct advantage. If it can manage a win over Argentina on Thursday, it would but them on a clean path to Russia.

The Argentine side would avoid a brutal final day in Ecuador if it could pick up a win in Montevideo. With Venezuela and Peru coming to Argentina next, La Albiceleste would have a solid chance to clinch a spot in Russia before Matchday 18.

CONMEBOL qualifying Thursday schedule

Venezuela vs. Colombia, 5 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:45 p.m. ET

Peru vs. Bolivia, 10:15 p.m. ET

Remaining opponents

Brazil – Ecuador (H), Colombia (A), Bolivia (A), Chile (H)

Colombia – Venezuela (A), Brazil (H), Paraguay (H), Peru (A)

Uruguay – Argentina (H), Paraguay (A), Venezuela (A), Bolivia (H)

Chile – Paraguay (H), Bolivia (A), Ecuador (H), Brazil (A)

Argentina – Uruguay (A), Venezuela (H), Peru (H), Ecuador (A)

Ecuador – Brazil (A), Peru (H), Chile (A), Argentina (H)

Peru – Bolivia (H), Ecuador (A), Argentina (A), Colombia (H)

Paraguay – Chile (A), Uruguay (H), Colombia (A), Venezuela (H)

Bolivia – Peru (A), Chile (H), Brazil (H), Uruguay (A)

Venezuela – Colombia (H), Argentina (A), Uruguay (H), Paraguay (A)

Follow @NicholasMendola