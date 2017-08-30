More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying preview

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT
Have to hand it to CONMEBOL, which makes sure their World Cup qualifying day always has a match moving for seven and a half hours.

It’s Matchday 15 for South America, the first of four days left for five perennial World Cup qualifiers to find their way to one of three automatic spots on the table. Outside of Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, and Ecuador, this week marks the last chances for Peru and Paraguay to edge their way into the conversation.

Let’s take a look at the table before we go any further.



Brazil — 33 pts (qualified)
Colombia — 24 pts
Uruguay — 23 pts
Chile — 23 pts
Argentina — 22 pts
Ecuador — 20 pts
Peru — 18 pts
Paraguay — 18 pts
Bolivia — 10 pts (eliminated)
Venezuela — 6 pts (eliminated)

The Top Four teams go to Russia automatically, with the fifth place team facing either the Solomon Islands or, more likely, New Zealand for a place in the World Cup.

Brazil is already in, but won’t be resting on its laurels given the competition for places in the roster. Players like David Luiz, Alex Sandro, and Douglas Costa aren’t even in the squad for Thursday’s match with sixth-place Ecuador in Porto Alegre.

Ecuador could find itself as low as eight with a loss to Brazil, should Peru beat already-eliminated Bolivia in Lima (likely) and Paraguay snare three points in Chile (far from it).

The Chileans will be feeling the heat should they not get a win over Paraguay. A trip to Bolivia is next, but home to Ecuador and away to Brazil is a tough way to finish qualifying.

Uruguay is the only team to face both Bolivia and Venezuela, which gives it a distinct advantage. If it can manage a win over Argentina on Thursday, it would but them on a clean path to Russia.

The Argentine side would avoid a brutal final day in Ecuador if it could pick up a win in Montevideo. With Venezuela and Peru coming to Argentina next, La Albiceleste would have a solid chance to clinch a spot in Russia before Matchday 18.

CONMEBOL qualifying Thursday schedule
Venezuela vs. Colombia, 5 p.m. ET
Chile vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. ET
Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:45 p.m. ET
Peru vs. Bolivia, 10:15 p.m. ET

Remaining opponents
Brazil – Ecuador (H), Colombia (A), Bolivia (A), Chile (H)
Colombia – Venezuela (A), Brazil (H), Paraguay (H), Peru (A)
Uruguay – Argentina (H), Paraguay (A), Venezuela (A), Bolivia (H)
Chile – Paraguay (H), Bolivia (A), Ecuador (H), Brazil (A)
Argentina – Uruguay (A), Venezuela (H), Peru (H), Ecuador (A)
Ecuador – Brazil (A), Peru (H), Chile (A), Argentina (H)
Peru – Bolivia (H), Ecuador (A), Argentina (A), Colombia (H)
Paraguay – Chile (A), Uruguay (H), Colombia (A), Venezuela (H)
Bolivia – Peru (A), Chile (H), Brazil (H), Uruguay (A)
Venezuela – Colombia (H), Argentina (A), Uruguay (H), Paraguay (A)

Report: Arsenal offer $118 million for Thomas Lemar

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
Wow. Arsenal have gone in for Thomas Lemar in a big way.

 

Sky Sports state that Arsenal have offered a club-record $118 million bid for the Monaco winger as rumblings about Alexis Sanchez heading to Manchester City grow. 

Arsenal have chased Lemar all summer long with Monaco insisting all along that the French international was not for sale.

The 21-year-old is due to play for France against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Thursday in a key 2018 World Cup qualifier.

 

Liverpool and Barcelona have also chased Lemar this summer but Monaco were reluctant to sell him after selling Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy, plus Kylian Mbappe also likely to leave.

With Man City said to have bid $77 million for Sanchez, it means Arsenal would offload the Chilean star who has just one year left on his contract and then bring in a promising 21-year-old attacker for a cost of $40 million.

All things considered this is not horrendous business from Arsene Wenger, but why have the Gunners left it this late in the window to get the deal done?

Japan qualifies for World Cup, beats Australia 2-0

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) Japan qualified for the World Cup by beating Asian champion Australia 2-0 on Thursday.

The Japanese, who reached for their sixth straight World Cup, got goals from Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi to improve to 20 points in Group B. Australia can still qualify if it clinches second place.

Yuto Nagatomo set up the first goal in 41st minute, sending a cross into the box that an unmarked Asano calmly side-footed past Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

“Yuto made a great play to get me the ball,” Asano said. “I was thrilled to contribute to the team in such a big game and want to thank the coach for showing confidence in me.”

Looking to create more chances, Australia coach Ange Postecoglou sent in Tomi Juric and Tim Cahill in the second half.

Instead, Ideguchi scored another for Japan in the 83rd when he sent an angled shot past the outstretched arms of Ryan for his first goal with national team.

With 20 points, Japan is four points ahead of Australia and Saudi Arabia. Japan travels to Saudi Arabia for its final group game on Sept. 5. Australia faces last-place Thailand on the same day.

Chelsea agree deal for Torino’s Zappacosta

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
Cesar Azpilicueta may soon have some competition for having the coolest name at Chelsea…

 

Reports from Sky Italy say that Antonio Conte‘s side have agreed a deal for Torino and Italian national team right back Davide Zappacosta.

The 25-year-old was not called up for Italy who face Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, so he could easily travel to London to complete the move.

According to the reports out of Italy Zappacosta will cost Chelsea $30 million plus add-ons.

Zappacosta is expected to compete with Victor Moses for the right wing-back spot at Chelsea.

Swansea add Sanches; deal for Bony close, Llorente to Spurs

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
Swansea City is having themselves a heck of a Deadline Day.



The Swans completed a season-long loan deal for Renato Sanches from Bayern on Deadline Day and it is one of the biggest in Swansea’s history.

Paul Clement has pulled off a real coup by getting Sanches in on loan from Bayern Munich.

 

Sanches, 20, signed for Bayern from Benfica last summer for over $36 million but barely featured for Carlo Ancelotti and now Clement, the former Bayern assistant coach, has beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus to sign the talented central midfielder.

What a deal and a great replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson. It is also believed Swansea will pay a loan fee of less than $6 million for Sanches for the season.

They are also closing in on a move for Wilfried Bony from Manchester City with an $18 million fee agreed, while Swansea have agreed to sell Fernando Llorente to Spurs for $18 million.

Bony, 28, scored 26 goals in 54 Premier League games for Swansea in an 18-month spell at the Liberty Stadium but he’s had a nightmare few years at Man City after signing for them in a $34 million deal in January 2015.

Llorente, 32, looked likely to join Chelsea but instead is having a medical at Tottenham.

It is all happening at Swansea on Deadline Day with Clement spending the $65 million they received from Everton for Sigurdsson superbly.