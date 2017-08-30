More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Four keys for the USMNT vs. Costa Rica

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

A win over Costa Rica in Friday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifier moves the United States men’s national team into second place on the Hex table, a far cry from the basement positioning when Jurgen Klinsmann still led the side.

The USMNT has found its footing since Klinsmann was fired, with Bruce Arena overseeing home wins against Honduras and Panama and road draws with Mexico and Panama.

[ REPORT: Chelsea in for Rafinha ]

Now the Yanks have a chance to avenge one of the most egregious USMNT losses in recent memory, the 4-0 smashing at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica last November.

How can they do that?

Mind the left

Take away Costa Rica’s 4-0 thrashing of the USMNT and Los Ticos are averaging a goal scored per game in qualifying and just a plus-1 goal differential. The lone loss came at Mexico, when El Tri jumped out to an 8th minute lead and carried a 2-0 advantage to the break.

Mexico used a 4-3-3 to take the match to visiting CRC, which used a 5-2-2-1. That’s a bit less packed in than the 5-4-1 that buried the Yanks in November, but gives you an idea of what to expect.

The stats say Costa Rica attacked the United States’ left side through Randall Azofeifa more often than not, going after Christian Pulisic, Fabian Johnson, and Matt Besler. It’s the same tactic Los Ticos tried against Mexico, and were shutout.

Why? Suffice it to say Hector Moreno, Miguel Layun, and Hector Herrera are a trickier trio to handle than a teenager — even a sublime one — playing his first Hex road match, a left midfielder, and a decent MLS center back who had been in-and-out of the USMNT side since the 2014 World Cup.

What’s this mean for Friday? Likely a lot of pressure for DaMarcus Beasley or Jorge Villafana, with Johnson sitting at left mid and either Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream, or Besler up for a very stiff and focused test.

Suck up the space, don’t sleep on the counter

One thing that’s seemingly found the U.S. at sixes and sevens more and more often than not is counter attacking play. Kevin Parsemain blew by Matt Hedges in the buildup to one of Martinique’s Gold Cup goals, and Kellyn Acosta and Co. had a nightmare versus Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela in the Mexico equalizer at Azteca.

A lot of this should be settled by center back Geoff Cameron and defensive mid Bradley, but keep an eye on who Arena pairs with each player. And keep an eye on how much room the Yanks, especially presumed right back Graham Zusi, give Bryan Ruiz and the other Costa Ricans to attempt shots from distance. We don’t expect the Americans to give up goals with the run of play, even given Marco Urena’s instinctive runs and blazing speed, unless they allow the cannons to fire…

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Work on set piece defending, Mr. Arena

Even amongst those who didn’t want to see Bruce Arena take over as USMNT coach, there was little doubt the LA Galaxy man would stop the Yanks from their sad habit of hapless set piece defending.

He hasn’t… yet.

Je-Vaughn Watson for Jamaica in the Gold Cup Final (corner kick) wasn’t against the Yanks’ top unit and Asamoah Gyan’s free kick in a June friendly was borderline unstoppable and against second-choice backstop Brad Guzan.

But it was Fabian Johnson who was lost on Jose Manuel Velazquez’s corner kick goal for Venezuela. Gabriel Gomez bested Villafana and Tim Howard in the WCQ at Panama off a long throw-in.

That’s eight total goals conceded against Arena’s USMNT, four off set pieces, and that’s not counting several errors that didn’t come back to haunt the Yanks. Sort it out, Bruce.

Don’t overthink it

The United States should win the game. It’s a fact backed by essentially every visit from Costa Rica in a meaningful match for this generation of national team players.

2017 Gold Cup — USMNT 2-0
2016 Copa America — USMNT 4-0
2013 Gold Cup — USMNT 1-0
2014 World Cup qualifying  — USMNT 1-0
2010 World Cup qualifying — 2-2 draw

That’s not to say Costa Rica isn’t a good team, and Los Ticos won Group D over Uruguay, Italy, and England to become one of the darlings of the 2014 World Cup.

But if Arena, Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, and Michael Bradley prepare the side for this match the way they likely should, one game at a time against an inferior visitor, it’s a straightforward win and a foothold in Russia.

With three matches to go, the Yanks would have 11 points. Trips to Honduras (next week) and Trinidad and Tobago remain, as well as an October visit from Panama. With Mexico hosting Panama on Friday and Honduras off to T&T, the table would look like this with three to play should the U.S. handle Costa Rica:

Mexico — Low: 14 points, High: 17 points
USMNT — 11 points
Costa Rica — 11 points
Panama — Low: 7 points, High: 10 points
Honduras — Low: 5 points, High: 8 points
T&T — Low: 3 points, High: 6 points

That means the likely 4th, 5th, and 6th place teams would remain on the U.S. docket. Book your tickets to Russia.

PHOTO: Llorente’s brother posts pic of striker in Spurs jersey

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a new way to break transfer news: on your family’s Facebook page.

Fernando Llorente’s brother and agent, Chus Llorente, posted a photo of the Spanish striker in his new Tottenham Hotspur shirt on the “Fernando Llorente‘s Family” Facebook page.

The Swansea City striker has been widely linked with a move to join old pal Antonio Conte at Chelsea, but Spurs leapt into the fray to give themselves a high quality alternative to Harry Kane for a very difficult UEFA Champions League campaign.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show at 5 p.m. ET ] 

Chus calls the last few days “difficult,” but says the family is very happy with his move to #tottenhamhotspurs. Plural.

Llorente rebounded from a four-goal season at Sevilla to score 15 for Swans last season, his seventh double-digit league goal campaign in the last seasons.

Report: Chelsea offer $58 million for Riyad Mahrez

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Could Chelsea push ahead and seal three Deadline Day deals?

[ LIVE: Follow all the transfer deals ] 

With a $30 million move for Torino right back Davide Zappacosta close to completing, beIN Sport are reporting that the Blues have made a $58 million bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.

Leicester have reportedly yet to receive a bid from Chelsea for their mercurial winger but it seems like something is bubbling behind the scenes with the Algerian star.

Multiple outlets in the UK claim that Chelsea have also made a third bid for Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater with Conte obviously hoping to strike late in the window just like he did last season to sign David Luiz and Marcos Alonso who have become influential players for the reigning Premier League champs.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show ] 

Mahrez, 27, caused plenty of intrigue earlier today when then Algerian FA revealed he was released by the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Zambia.

The winger was said to have flown to Paris and now, per the report from beIN, he has flown on to London.

After releasing a statement earlier this summer that he wanted to leave Leicester to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for titles, the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year has started the season well for the Foxes but a move to Roma broke down as their bids were turned down and it looked like Mahrez would remain at the King Power Stadium.

Report: Crystal Palace agree $33.5 million fee for Sakho

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just like last season Mamadou Sakho could be the man to solve Crystal Palace’s problems.

[ LIVE: Follow all the transfer deals ] 

Sky Sports are reporting that Palace have had a bid of $33.5 million accepted for the Liverpool defender with the Eagles now free to discuss personal terms with the towering center back.

Sakho had a huge impact during the second half of last season as Palace surged away from the relegation zone under Sam Allardyce with the French international playing a huge role before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show ] 

Still recovring from his knee injury, Sakho will be available in the coming months for Palace and Frank De Boer will need him ASAP after losing his first three Premier League game in charge of the south London club.

After a poor start to the season it appears Palace have finally landed their man.

If Sakho can have anywhere near the same impact he had last season then the Eagles will have a much better chance of not being in a relegation battle.

Kylian Mbappe completes loan move to PSG

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited move to Paris Saint-Germain was completed on Deadline Day.

[ LIVE: Follow all the transfer deals ] 

Mbappe, 18, signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer for a fee of $218 million which would make him the second-most expensive player in the world, after PSG’s Neymar. If the permanent deal does go through, then Mbappe will sign a contract until 2022.

The structuring of this deal will cause plenty of issues for PSG as they opted for a loan deal due to the world-record signing of Neymar for $262 million earlier this month which may impact their Financial Fair Play standing.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show ] 

Still, even though Mbappe’s arrival at PSG will likely see UEFA investigate the deal, it is yet another huge moment for the Qatari-owned club as they look to push on and become serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League title in the coming years.

Mbappe will now partner Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Angel di Maria in a loaded attack as PSG look set to become one of the Europe’s superpowers.

The teenager burst onto the scenes last season with 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions as he led Monaco to the French title and the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

That led to Real Madrid and Manchester City chasing Mbappe all summer but PSG have won the race for the French international who will play against the Netherlands on Thursday in a crucial World Cup qualifier.