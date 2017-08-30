More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Julian Green reportedly set for 2.Bundesliga loan

By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT
American winger Julian Green is going to join his fourth club in a year and a half.

That club is Greuther Fuerth in the 2.Bundesliga, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, and it’ll be a loan from top-tier Stuttgart.

Stuttgart bought Green from Bayern Munich in January, and Green spent the part of the previous season on loan with Hamburg. For more on his journey since scoring for the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup, head here.

Furth just fired coach Janos Radoki off an 0-4 start to the season, and helped start the careers of Baba Rahman and Nicolai Muller.

Green still has plenty to prove at the 2.Bundesliga level having scored a lone goal for Stuttgart in its promotion campaign last season.

Healthy again, Bobby Wood figures to play key role for USMNT

AP Photo/Ron Blum
Associated PressAug 30, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
WHIPPANY, N.J. (AP) Bobby Wood still refuses to say whether he was playing with an injured knee last spring.

Enjoying a breakout first season in the Bundesliga, the 24-year-old American forward missed a pair of World Cup qualifiers in March because of a back injury, then didn’t score in Hamburg’s final nine games. German media reported he had hurt a knee, and Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol said in May: “He’s trained for weeks on painkillers. He plays on painkillers.”

Wood didn’t look sharp when he returned to the U.S. national team for qualifiers in June, but scored twice in Hamburg’s opening three games of the new season.

“He’s back at full speed and ready to go,” American coach Bruce Arena said Wednesday, two days before World Cup qualifying resumes with a match against Costa Rica at nearby Red Bull Arena.

Wood is among five forwards in camp, joined by Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris and Chris Wondolowski.

“He has more pace than me, probably covers more distance in the game,” Dempsey said. “A physical player – challenges everything. Runs down lost causes and is good in front of goal. So he’s a player that I see continue to do well for many years.”

Born in Hawaii, Wood joined 1860 Munich’s youth academy in 2007 and made his professional debut with the club in a second-division match four years later. He was loaned to second-division Erzgebirge Aue for the second half of the 2014-15 season, then signed with another second-division team, Union Berlin, in July 2015.

He scored 17 goals in 31 league games in 2015-16, earning a contract with Hamburg. He had five goals and set up two more in 28 games in his first Bundesliga season.

But he didn’t score after March 12 and was given poor ratings by German media. Asked about the knee Wednesday, Wood said: “Yeah, I guess it was a little bit of a problem” and then chuckled.

“It certainly slowed him down a little bit,” Arena said.

Wood made his national team debut in August 2013 and scored his first goal two years later, a 90th-minute strike that gave the U.S. a 2-1 exhibition win at the Netherlands. He has eight goals in 32 international appearances, starting alongside Altidore for the first two games of the hexagonal last November, a 2-1 home loss to Mexico in which he scored the American goal, and a 4-0 debacle at Costa Rica that caused the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire Jurgen Klinsmann and bring back Arena, the U.S. coach from 1998-2006.

“We’ve got to take that loss as a learning session and kind of know you can’t just go out there and play,” Wood said. “You’ve got to mentally be ready for a very tough Costa Rican team.”

When qualifying resumed in June, Arena used Wood as an 83rd-minute substitute for a 2-0 home win over Trinidad and Tobago and started him as the lone forward three days later in a 1-1 draw at Mexico.

Arena compliments “his pace, his quick, sharp little running behind back lines, his aggressiveness.”

“He’s a guy that you need to focus on for 90 minutes,” Arena said. “He’s very active in his movement. He’s goal dangerous.”

The U.S. has moved up in the standings since Arena took over, winning two home games and drawing twice on the road. If the Americans win at home this week and get at least a tie on Tuesday at Honduras, they would head into the round’s final games in October on track for an eighth straight World Cup appearance.

Wood and Hamburg played under pressure last May. The club has never been relegated but was in danger of the drop until a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on the season’s final day.

After the season, Hamburg gave Wood a new contract until 2021. He scored against third-tier Osnabrueck in the German Cup, then got his team’s second goal in a 3-1 win at Cologne on Friday that gave Hamburg a 2-0 Bundesliga start. Wood isn’t looking ahead just yet to a stress-free club season.

“Doesn’t keep you in the league winning two times,” he said. “It’s only six points.”

Completing the trident: Why they’ll line up for Barca

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT
The 2008-09 season was the year Lionel Messi’s numbers went from promising to gaudy, the Argentine wizard overtaking Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry for the team lead in goals.

Since then, he’s annually summited Barca’s goals table aside from Luis Suarez’s almost absurd 59-goal season in 2015-16. You have to say almost absurd because Messi has thrown up 50 or more goals five times, including an actually absurd 73.

Here are Barca’s leading goal scorers the last nine seasons:

2008-09: Messi-38, Eto’o-36, Henry-26, Xavi-10, Bojan-10
2009-10: Messi-47, Pedro-23, Ibrahimovic-21, Bojan-12
2010-11: Messi-53, Villa-23, Pedro-22, Iniesta-9
2011-12: Messi-73, Fabregas-15, Sanchez-15, Xavi-14, Pedro-13
2012-13: Messi-60, Villa-16, Fabregas-13, Sanchez-8
2013-14: Messi-41, Alexis-19, Pedro-17, Fabregas-13, Neymar-12
2014-15: Messi-58, Neymar-39, Suarez-25, Pedro-11
2015-16: Suarez-59, Messi-41, Neymar-31, Rakitic-9
2016-17: Messi-54, Suarez-37, Neymar-20, Turan-13, Rakitic-9

So of the 30 top-scoring seasons in soccer history, Messi has three and Suarez has one. Cristiano Ronaldo has done it thrice as well, wo players have done it in Wales’ top flight, one in Estonia, and Mario Jardel scored 55 for Sporting CP in 2001-02. That’s it for this century.

All of that is a loooooong preamble to say the following: with Messi and Suarez still very much near the top of their games, the remaining tip of the trident is the most attractive spot in soccer.

So for those who might see how Liverpool’s started and wonder, “Maybe Coutinho is having second thoughts!”, or take a look at reports that Riyad Mahrez is fine as a “Plan B” despite being a former Premier League Player of the Year, and wonder why, here’s why: Any player who gets the chance to sit on the other side of that duo is going to bury at least 20 goals and have an experience few other players have had.

Even if the purported acrimony between Barca’s hierarchy and players is real, Messi isn’t leaving and Barca remains Barca.

Report: Mahrez lined up as Barca’s ‘Plan B’ to Coutinho

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT
If Liverpool stands firm in its summer-long desire to keep Philippe Coutinho in the fray at Anfield, another Premier League team could take a hit.

AS reports that Barcelona has approached Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and told him they’d like him at the Camp Nou should the Coutinho move fall through.

And according to the Spanish publication, “The player knows and has accepted his status as a plan B.”

That’s not to say Mahrez won’t have his alternatives, having been linked to Chelsea, AS Roma, and Arsenal this summer.

The price tag would reportedly be $60 million, some $100 million-plus shy of what Barcelona would pay for Coutinho.

Mahrez, 26, scored 23 goals and added 14 assists over the past two Premier League campaigns, while Coutinho, 25, has 21 and 12 over that same span.

In other words, Barcelona’s sheer lunacy in its Coutinho offer could be overwritten if Liverpool doesn’t change its stance, and Leicester could get a similar player for far less money (Granted Mahrez would have to switch sides of the field because of some bum named Messi).

They should be so lucky.

Men in Blazers podcast: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, El Blazerico, Man City as animal

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT
Rog and Davo relive Chelsea’s 2 – 0 El Blazerico win over Everton, autopsy Arsenal after their 4 – 0 drubbing by Liverpool, and asks if Manchester City was an animal, which animal would it be?

