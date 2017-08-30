More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 3

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT
It is time to reflect on Week 3 of the 2017-18 Premier League season and take a look at which players are in fine form heading into the international break.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
  2. Paul Pogba (Man United)
  3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  4. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)
  5. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
  6. Emre Can (Liverpool)
  7. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)
  8. Bernardo Silva (Man City)
  9. Willian (Chelsea)
  10. David Silva (Man City)
  11. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield)
  12. Nemanja Matic (Man United)
  13. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
  14. David Luiz (Chelsea)
  15. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
  16. Dele Alli (Tottenham)
  17. Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town)
  18. Anthony Martial (Man United)
  19. Tammy Abraham (Swansea City)
  20. Wayne Rooney (Everton)

Hopeful third-tier league NISA announces first 8 markets

@NISAOfficial
By Nicholas MendolaAug 30, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
The National Independent Soccer Association has announced the first eight markets involved in its chase for Division III soccer sanctioning from U.S. Soccer.

Charlotte, Chattanooga, Connecticut, Miami, Milwaukee, Omaha, Phoenix, and St. Louis will be the markets applying to open play in Spring 2018. The league says it has 15 letters of intent, with the other seven markets opting to wait until the 2019 season to begin play.

The league’s use of the word “applicants” is very loose, as its experience organizers would not let the possibility of “no” get mixed into an initial release.

NISA will be owned by the teams and run by organizers Peter Wilt and Jack Cummings, and the teams will need to pay six-figure expansion fees to fund the league.

Wilt and Cummins are behind an NASL bid for Chicago, and Wilt helped build MLS side Chicago Fire and is on the club’s Ring of Fire. Cummins is an executive who ran the Chicago Red Stars women’s team, and both men work for a sports advisory firm called Club 9 Sports.

Some of the aforementioned markets are known entities from other leagues, including NPSL sides Miami United and Chattanooga FC.

Wilt pitched Division II NASL and perceived Division IV NPSL on helping to organize NISA, in the hopes that NISA would eventually become a middle cog in three-tier promotion/relegation.

St. Louis, Phoenix, and Charlotte have USL sides, and Miami has a team in the NASL.

Sean Flynn, the CEO of Miami FC in the NASL, has been an outspoken proponent of pro/rel and is supportive of the idea even with a team in his market.

World Cup qualifying: State of play in Europe

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
With four rounds of qualifying remaining, all 13 European slots for the World Cup are still up for grabs. The picture should become clearer over the next week, with Germany able to secure its place at next year’s tournament in Russia.

The nine group winners qualify automatically. The worst runner-up will be eliminated, but the other eight second-place teams enter a playoff round in November with the four winners qualifying for the World Cup.

Here is the state of play in the groups:

GROUP A

After being in comfortable control of Group A, France is now in a more precarious position going into Thursday’s game against the Netherlands.

A comical error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gifted Sweden a 2-1 win in the last round, giving the Swedes 13 points at the top of the group alongside France and leaving the Dutch within striking distance.

A win for the Netherlands at Stade de France will move it level with European Championship runner-up France, and turn the group it into a three-way scrap with three matches remaining.

Sweden will be hoping France loses or draws but faces a tough trip of its own to Bulgaria, which can maintain its slim chances of qualifying with a win.

Last-place Luxembourg hosts struggling Belarus in the other game.

GROUP B

Switzerland has a perfect six-win record at the top of the group, while Portugal has won five straight since an opening 2-0 loss to the Swiss and has a much better goal difference. An Oct. 10 showdown in Lisbon will likely decide which team wins the group and which must go through the playoff round.

Until then, the No. 4-ranked Swiss host Andorra on Thursday and play at Latvia on Sunday.

European champion Portugal hosts the Faeroe Islands and travels to Hungary, which has slumped since reaching the last 16 at Euro 2016.

GROUP C

World Cup champion Germany, one of two countries to win its opening six qualifying games, looks unstoppable and could qualify over the next week.

If the Germans beat the Czech Republic on Friday, they will be guaranteed first place with a home win over Norway on Monday and if second-place Northern Ireland fails to beat the Czechs on the same night.

Germany has scored more goals (27) and conceded fewer (1) than any other country in European qualifying.

Northern Ireland, which last appeared at a World Cup in 1986, could close in on at least a playoff place by beating San Marino on Friday. The Czech Republic is in third place, four points behind the Northern Irish with four games left.

GROUP D

With the top four teams – Serbia, Ireland, Wales and Austria – separated by four points, there is still everything to play for in a group that looked difficult to predict from the outset.

Serbia is ahead of Ireland on goal difference, and they play each other in Dublin on Monday. Before then, Serbia hosts Moldova and Ireland is at Georgia on Friday.

Wales and Austria are even on points in third and fourth place, four points behind their rivals, and meet in Cardiff on Saturday. Whichever team loses will likely be out of realistic contention for a top-two finish.

Wales, which reached the semifinals of the European Championship last year and has Gareth Bale back from suspension, has drawn five of its six qualifiers.

GROUP E

Poland is closing in on securing a spot in the top-seeded pot at the World Cup draw on Dec. 1 in Moscow.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 11 goals in qualifying – tied with Cristiano Ronaldo for most in the European zone – and Poland is six points ahead of second-place Montenegro. Poland plays Friday at third-place Denmark, and hosts Kazakhstan three days later.

Montenegro travels to play the winless Kazakhs before hosting Romania.

Denmark is level on points with Montenegro and needs to take three points from Armenia on Monday.

GROUP F

It has been an unconvincing qualifying campaign by England, which played one game under Sam Allardyce and subsequently Gareth Southgate. Yet the group favorites remain unbeaten and have won four of their six games to lead the group by two points.

A potentially defining match comes on Monday, when second-place Slovakia visits Wembley Stadium. A win for the English would bring the team close to a spot in Russia.

England will prepare for that match by playing last-place Malta on Friday, when Slovakia hosts Slovenia in Trnava. Slovenia is in third place, three points behind England.

It is England’s first round of internationals since Wayne Rooney, the country’s record scorer, retired from international duty. Although the striker had been dropped for recent matches, Southgate still wanted the experienced Rooney back in the squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

GROUP G

Spain and Italy meet in one of the most-anticipated games in European qualifying, with the winner moving into good position to qualify. Both teams have five wins in addition to the draw between them last year in Turin.

There will be only three games left for each of the teams after they meet Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, all against the group’s weaker teams.

Since only the group winner automatically qualifies, the winner of Saturday’s match will be set to make it to Russia without having to go through a playoff.

GROUP H

Belgium is on a smooth passage to the World Cup, which could get even smoother if the group leaders can complete the next week with victories over last-place Gibraltar and Greece. But the Greeks, four points behind in second place, are the only team to take points off Belgium so far by drawing 1-1 in March.

If Greece beats Estonia on Thursday and then secures a victory over Belgium on Sunday, the pursuit of first place would be wide open going in the final two rounds of matches in October.

Bosnia-Herzegovina is challenging for second place, a point behind Greece. Both of their meetings have been draws. The toughest game remaining for the Bosnians is against Belgium next month after trips to Cyprus and Gibraltar in the coming days.

GROUP I

The tightest European group, toughest to predict and most likely to make news off the field has Croatia, Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine all separated by only two points.

Third-place Turkey has the biggest week ahead, playing at Ukraine and on Saturday and hosting first-place Croatia on Tuesday.

Iceland has kept momentum from its inspiring run to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals and travels to Finland before hosting Ukraine. Croatia has a solid goal difference advantage over second-place Iceland and should solidify its group lead Friday against visiting Kosovo in Zagreb.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

AP Sports Writers Tales Azzoni, Steve Douglas, Graham Dunbar, Rob Harris and Jerome Pugmire contributed to this report.

West Brom sign Grzegorz Krychowiak from PSG on loan

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 30, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT
West Bromwich Albion have pulled off one of the biggest transfer shocks of the summer.

The Baggies announced on Wednesday that they have signed Poland international midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Krychowiak, 27, only joined PSG from Sevilla last summer for $36 million but he has fallen down the pecking order with Les Parisiens and will now look to revive his career in the Premier League with West Brom.

Speaking about his arrival in the West Midlands, Krychowiak was delighted to try and help the Baggies push for a top 10 finish this season following their positive start to the season where they have seven points from nine.

“I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There’s a good atmosphere here,” Krychowiak said.

A talented player on the ball, Krychowiak will add poise to West Brom’s powerful unit as Tony Pulis has pulled off a real masterstroke in the transfer market to sign the holding midfielder.

The Poland international had some fun teasing his arrival at the Hawthorns with the club and Krychowiak interacting via Twitter to set things up.

Earlier on Wednesday left back Kieran Gibbs signed for West Brom from Arsenal, while Oliver BurkeGareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez have all joined the Baggies this summer.

Who would rule out Pulis making some more moves between now and the end of the transfer window?

Chapecoense crash survivors received by Pope Francis

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
VATICAN CITY (AP) The Brazilian soccer club that was devastated by an airplane crash in the mountains of Colombia last year met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Francis gave Chapecoense a special welcome in his remarks and posed for pictures with the team at the end of his weekly general audience.

When the team’s flight went down in Colombia in November, all but six of the 77 players, officials and journalists on board were killed.

Three players survived the crash and two of them, Jackson Follmann and Alan Ruschel, were among those at the Vatican.

Follmann had part of his right leg amputated from injuries in the crash.

Chapecoense faces Roma in a charity match at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday to raise funds for the team.

The redesigned team is in 17th place in the 20-team Brazilian league standings.