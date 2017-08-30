Raheem Sterling will not leave Man City in Sanchez deal

Multiple reports state that Raheem Sterling will not be included in any deal for Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester City from Arsenal.

On Tuesday it became apparent that Arsenal were willing to accept a cash plus player deal for Sanchez but it is believed Man City are adamant Sterling will not be heading to Arsenal.

Sanchez, 28, has less than a year left on his current Arsenal deal but with the star striker currently on international duty with Chile it now seems like getting a straight-cash deal over the line will be tricky before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Sterling is currently on international duty with England and although the 22-year-old was said to be intrigued about a move to Arsenal, the fact that Pep Guardiola still sees him as a key member of City’s squad (further highlighted by his goals against Everton and Manchester City to in the past two games) means they won’t move him on.

The fact that Arsenal have shown willing to sell Sanchez will give City enough hope they can push a deal over the line with the Gunners said to want $90 million.

Let’s see how this plays out in the final days of the window as Arsene Wenger‘s summer-long insistence that Sanchez won’t be sold could make a tough situation at Arsenal even tougher.

