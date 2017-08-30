Report: Liverpool agree deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Multiple reports claim that Liverpool have agreed a fee of $45.2 million with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Arsenal had agreed the same fee with Chelsea on Tuesday but Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a move to the reigning Premier League champions.
Chamberlain, 24, reportedly wanted to play in a central role and felt that if he stayed at Arsenal or moved to Chelsea he would continue to play at right wing back.
The England international will now discuss personal terms and have a medical ahead of his move to Anfield.
Talk about kicking you while you’re down…
Arsenal were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool on Sunday, stars Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez are linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium and now news has emerged of a robbery at Arsenal’s club store.
Late on Tuesday night Arsenal’s Highbury House store at the Emirates Stadium was burgled with a “large quantity of merchandise stolen” after the perpetrators fled in a car and on mopeds.
The Metropolitan Police issued the following statement about the robbery.
“Police in Islington were called to Emirates Stadium, Queensland Road, E7 at 23:27hrs on Tuesday, 29 August following reports of a burglary at a commercial premise. Officers attended and found that the front of the Arsenal FC store had been broken into and a large quantity of merchandise had been stolen. The suspects made off in a car and two mopeds.”
Cue jokes circulating on social media that 11 Arsenal shirts also went missing on Sunday at Anfield…
Wow. This would be a major coup for Swansea City.
Reports in Italian outlet Di Marzio claim that Renato Sanches, 20, has agreed to join Swansea City on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.
The Portuguese midfielder excelled at EURO 2016 last summer, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award, as he also won the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2016 after impressing for Benfica.
However, his $41 million move to Bayern hasn’t worked out so far with Carlo Ancelotti unable to give him the game time he needs to develop.
Sanches was said to be interesting Liverpool, Chelsea, Monaco and AC Milan in a loan move, but it appears the pull of working with Swansea boss Paul Clement (his former assistant coach at Bayern) was too much for Sanches to turn down.
This would be a fantastic, and unexpected, signing for the Swans with a deal for Sanches believed to be unlikely as recent as yesterday.
Remember, before he signed for Bayern Munich Sanches was very close to signing for Manchester United under Louis Van Gaal.
This seems like a great deal for everyone concerned. Sanches will play regularly in the Premier League, while Clement has a great track record in developing young players.
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Argentine defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes for around $10.3 million.
Foyth, 19, has joined Spurs on a five-year deal after catching the eye of his countryman Mauricio Pochettino.
The center back has impressed for Argentina’s youth teams at the 2017 U-20 World Cup and 2017 South American championships and Spurs were battling with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.
However, Foyth has decided to join Pochettino’s revolution at Spurs with yet another young player signed up to a long-term deal in north London.
Spurs have now made three signings this summer with Colombian center back Davinson Sanchez arriving for a club-record fee of over $54 million, while Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga joined from Southampton and Tottenham are said to be close to sealing a deal for PSG defender Serge Aurier.
Things are starting to simmer rather nicely across the Premier League ahead of transfer deadline day on Thursday.
With big names such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and more expected to be on the move, plenty more drama will unfold between now and the deadline.
Below is a look at how things are shaping up just over 24 hours until the summer window slams shut.
- Kieran Gibbs sealed a $9 million move to West Bromwich Albion from Arsenal – MORE DETAILS
- Liverpool have opening talks with Arsenal about a fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he refused a move to Chelsea who agreed a $45 million fee with Arsenal on Tuesday – MORE DETAILS
- Manchester City will not include Raheem Sterling in any deal for Alexis Sanchez, with a straight-cash deal of $90 million expected to be the bid to Arsenal – MORE DETAILS
- Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request as Chelsea line up $42 million move – MORE DETAILS
- Tottenham target Serge Aurier has had his UK work permit application accepted ahead of an expected $30 million move to Spurs
- West Brom could pull off a huge shock in the window by signing PSG and Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan. The holding midfielder joined PSG from Sevilla for $36 million last summer
- Crystal Palace have had yet another bid rejected for Mamadou Sakho by Liverpool, with the latest offer over $32 million
- Everton have reportedly turned down a bid of over $32 million from Chelsea for Ross Barkley
- West Ham United is lining up a deal for Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris who was a target for Burnley earlier this month
- Andros Townsend is said to not be interested in a move to Leicester City with a proposed swap deal with Demarai Gray looking unlikely
- Gray could be heading to Bournemouth or Tottenham Hotspur though, with Leicester said to want over $35 million for the England U-21 international winger
- West Ham’s Diafra Sakho is close to a $12 million move to Rennes in France with the Senegal forward having a medical at the Ligue 1 club, however Crystal Palace are also said to be interested
- Southampton are set to loan out Dutch international midfielder Jordy Clasie to Club Brugge in Belgium
- Newcastle United are reportedly mulling over a $21 million bid from Fulham for striker Dwight Gayle
- Burnley have reportedly agreed a fee with Huddersfield Town over a deal for Bermudian striker Nakhi Wells