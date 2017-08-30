Report: Swansea close to shock loan deal for Renato Sanches

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Wow. This would be a major coup for Swansea City.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show ]

Reports in Italian outlet Di Marzio claim that Renato Sanches, 20, has agreed to join Swansea City on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese midfielder excelled at EURO 2016 last summer, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award, as he also won the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2016 after impressing for Benfica.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

However, his $41 million move to Bayern hasn’t worked out so far with Carlo Ancelotti unable to give him the game time he needs to develop.

Sanches was said to be interesting Liverpool, Chelsea, Monaco and AC Milan in a loan move, but it appears the pull of working with Swansea boss Paul Clement (his former assistant coach at Bayern) was too much for Sanches to turn down.

This would be a fantastic, and unexpected, signing for the Swans with a deal for Sanches believed to be unlikely as recent as yesterday.

Remember, before he signed for Bayern Munich Sanches was very close to signing for Manchester United under Louis Van Gaal.

This seems like a great deal for everyone concerned. Sanches will play regularly in the Premier League, while Clement has a great track record in developing young players.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports