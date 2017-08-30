Serge Aurier receives work permit ahead of Spurs move

Serge Aurier has been granted a UK work permit and everything is in place for his move to Tottenham Hotspur to be secured.
Aurier, 24, was previously denied entry to the UK last November for a UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal following his conviction for assaulting a police officer in Paris.
The Paris Saint-Germain right back appealed the two-month suspended prison sentence he was handed, which has now been reduced to a large fine.
With the work permit now granted it is believed Tottenham will complete the deal imminently with Aurier expected to cost around $30 million from PSG.
A powerful right back who loves to surge forward, Aurier will likely become a starter for Spurs in that position after they sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for $65 million earlier this summer.
Kieran Trippier has struggled in that position early in the campaign and Spurs only have youngster Kyle Walker-Peters as back up at right back.
Aurier can also play in several other positions across the defense and although he comes with considerable bagged (summarized brilliantly by Rob Dauster here) there’s no questioning that at least on the pitch he is an international caliber right back who has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League.
The Ivory Coast international was linked with moves to Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus but Spurs will
Danny Drinkwater is doing everything he can to seal his move from Leicester City to Chelsea.
Multiple reports confirm that Drinkwater, 27, has handed in a transfer request with Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea said to be in talks with Leicester about acquiring the England international midfielder.
It is believed Leicester want over $40 million for Drinkwater who still has three years remaining on his current deal with the Foxes.
If the move did go through then Drinkwater would be reunited with N'Golo Kante as the duo forged a formidable partnership in the heart of Leicester’s defense in their incredible 2015-16 title-winning season.
Would Drinkwater play at Chelsea if he did arrive at Stamford Bridge?
With Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas the other central midfield options for Conte, it’s safe to say he would get plenty of minutes for the Blues considering they are in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the two domestic cup competitions.
Bakayoko and Kante may be the first-choice duo in central midfield but any combination of Kante plus Fabregas, Drinkwater or Bakayoko would work. Kante and Drinkwater would be a slightly more defensive duo but that could work well for Conte who wants to use a 3-4-3 formation and have his two central midfielders to sit, a la Kante and Nemanja Matic last season.
It may not be the most glamorous signing of the summer transfer window but Drinkwater would provide Chelsea with added depth in midfield which would also allow Fabregas to roam free further up the pitch.
Multiple reports state that Raheem Sterling will not be included in any deal for Alexis Sanchez moving to Manchester City from Arsenal.
On Tuesday it became apparent that Arsenal were willing to accept a cash plus player deal for Sanchez but it is believed Man City are adamant Sterling will not be heading to Arsenal.
Sanchez, 28, has less than a year left on his current Arsenal deal but with the star striker currently on international duty with Chile it now seems like getting a straight-cash deal over the line will be tricky before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow.
Sterling is currently on international duty with England and although the 22-year-old was said to be intrigued about a move to Arsenal, the fact that Pep Guardiola still sees him as a key member of City’s squad (further highlighted by his goals against Everton and Manchester City to in the past two games) means they won’t move him on.
The fact that Arsenal have shown willing to sell Sanchez will give City enough hope they can push a deal over the line with the Gunners said to want $90 million.
Let’s see how this plays out in the final days of the window as Arsene Wenger‘s summer-long insistence that Sanchez won’t be sold could make a tough situation at Arsenal even tougher.
Liverpool are in talks with Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
After Arsenal agreed a fee of $45 million with Chelsea on Tuesday for the 24-year-old it appears that the Ox prefers a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.
That has led Liverpool to step up their interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain and multiple reports state Jurgen Klopp‘s side have reached out to speak with the Gunners about agreeing a fee for the England international.
It is believe the Ox would prefer to play at Liverpool as they plan to use him in his preferred central role instead of at wing-back where Chelsea wanted him to play.
As Nick Mendola pointed out late on Tuesday, the Ox may struggle to play in midfield at Liverpool with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana around.
That said, his versatility is a huge bonus for any manager with the Ox available to play at wing back, as an attacking winger or a central midfield player.
The fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain has selected Liverpool over Chelsea also seems to suggest that he fancies his chances of becoming a regular in Klopp’s side over Antonio Conte‘s midfield and he believes he can improve as a player under the German manager at Anfield.
However, with Naby Keita on the way next season for a club-record deal, plus the possibility of Philippe Coutinho sticking around, will Oxlade-Chamberlain really be better off for game time moving to Liverpool ahead of joining Chelsea or staying at Arsenal?
Only time will tell, but with the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and cup competitions, he will surely get plenty of time to impress this season.
West Bromwich Albion have signed left back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of $9 million.
Gibbs, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Gunners after joining the club at the age of 14 and progressing through their academy.
The England international has signed a four-year deal with the Baggies as he reportedly failed to agree personal terms with Watford.
Over the past two seasons he has made just 26 total appearances in the Premier League with Nacho Monreal becoming the first-choice left back for Arsene Wenger.
Gibbs leaves Arsenal having made 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring six times and with three FA Cup winners medals.
Needless to say, Gibbs is looking forward to getting back to regular action as the Baggies push for a top 10 finish. He will battle with Allan Nyom for the starting spot at left back, with Chris Brunt also able to fill that role in either a back four or three for Tony Pulis‘ side.