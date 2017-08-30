Serge Aurier receives work permit ahead of Spurs move

Serge Aurier has been granted a UK work permit and everything is in place for his move to Tottenham Hotspur to be secured.

Aurier, 24, was previously denied entry to the UK last November for a UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal following his conviction for assaulting a police officer in Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain right back appealed the two-month suspended prison sentence he was handed, which has now been reduced to a large fine.

With the work permit now granted it is believed Tottenham will complete the deal imminently with Aurier expected to cost around $30 million from PSG.

A powerful right back who loves to surge forward, Aurier will likely become a starter for Spurs in that position after they sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for $65 million earlier this summer.

Kieran Trippier has struggled in that position early in the campaign and Spurs only have youngster Kyle Walker-Peters as back up at right back.

Aurier can also play in several other positions across the defense and although he comes with considerable bagged (summarized brilliantly by Rob Dauster here) there’s no questioning that at least on the pitch he is an international caliber right back who has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League.

