Tottenham sign Argentine defender Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Argentine defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes for around $10.3 million.

Foyth, 19, has joined Spurs on a five-year deal after catching the eye of his countryman Mauricio Pochettino.

The center back has impressed for Argentina’s youth teams at the 2017 U-20 World Cup and 2017 South American championships and Spurs were battling with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

However, Foyth has decided to join Pochettino’s revolution at Spurs with yet another young player signed up to a long-term deal in north London.

"It's a club that believes in young players and I'm very pleased to be here" 📹 Full interview – https://t.co/rNiu40CzmS #WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/RGLhnSHS5H — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

Spurs have now made three signings this summer with Colombian center back Davinson Sanchez arriving for a club-record fee of over $54 million, while Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga joined from Southampton and Tottenham are said to be close to sealing a deal for PSG defender Serge Aurier.

