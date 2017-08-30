Transfer latest: Plenty of Deadline Day deals lined up

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Things are starting to simmer rather nicely across the Premier League ahead of transfer deadline day on Thursday.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show ]

With big names such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and more expected to be on the move, plenty more drama will unfold between now and the deadline.

Below is a look at how things are shaping up just over 24 hours until the summer window slams shut.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

Below is a look at how things are shaping up just over 24 hours until the summer window slams shut.

Kieran Gibbs sealed a $9 million move to West Bromwich Albion from Arsenal – MORE DETAILS

Liverpool have opening talks with Arsenal about a fee for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he refused a move to Chelsea who agreed a $45 million fee with Arsenal on Tuesday – MORE DETAILS

Manchester City will not include Raheem Sterling in any deal for Alexis Sanchez, with a straight-cash deal of $90 million expected to be the bid to Arsenal – MORE DETAILS

Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater has handed in a transfer request as Chelsea line up $42 million move – MORE DETAILS

Tottenham target Serge Aurier has had his UK work permit application accepted ahead of an expected $30 million move to Spurs

West Brom could pull off a huge shock in the window by signing PSG and Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan. The holding midfielder joined PSG from Sevilla for $36 million last summer

Crystal Palace have had yet another bid rejected for Mamadou Sakho by Liverpool, with the latest offer over $32 million

Everton have reportedly turned down a bid of over $32 million from Chelsea for Ross Barkley

West Ham United is lining up a deal for Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris who was a target for Burnley earlier this month

Andros Townsend is said to not be interested in a move to Leicester City with a proposed swap deal with Demarai Gray looking unlikely

Gray could be heading to Bournemouth or Tottenham Hotspur though, with Leicester said to want over $35 million for the England U-21 international winger

West Ham’s Diafra Sakho is close to a $12 million move to Rennes in France with the Senegal forward having a medical at the Ligue 1 club, however Crystal Palace are also said to be interested

Southampton are set to loan out Dutch international midfielder Jordy Clasie to Club Brugge in Belgium

Newcastle United are reportedly mulling over a $21 million bid from Fulham for striker Dwight Gayle

Burnley have reportedly agreed a fee with Huddersfield Town over a deal for Bermudian striker Nakhi Wells

