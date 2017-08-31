More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barkley leaves Chelsea medical, but may move in January

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
One of the wildest stories of transfer deadline day doesn’t have to do with a player rushing to get to a ground in time for a medical, or a team offering a crazy figure to land a surprise player.

Nope, the top eyebrow raiser today comes from the cold feet of Ross Barkley, cold because he hasn’t played in some time due to injury and colder on account of this:

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea and Everton agreed on a $39 million deal for the 23-year-old Barkley, and the player headed to Cobham for a medical.

However:

“The midfielder travelled to London and began his medical, but Sky Sports News understands he changed his mind and is expected to return to Everton. Wow!”

Wow, indeed. Did the boyhood Toffee change his mind about leaving home, or just not like the feel of Cobham? Could Barkley be realizing that the grass isn’t always greener?

Well, perhaps it’s nothing like that. Barkley is out for 2-3 months, and could be had on a free in several months’ time. That wouldn’t make any friends at Everton.

Here’s The Telegraph’s Matt Law:

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Ronaldo tops Pele; Netherlands crushed (video)

AP Photo/Paulo Duarte
By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT
Deadline Day has dominated the headlines, but a megastar and several potential superstars are burying goals in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Kylian Mbappe has scored.

Thomas Lemar has two.

Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier have three.

So does Cristiano Ronaldo, who rode his hat trick past Pele of all people.

Toss in a massive shot to the Netherlands’ World Cup hopes and a major surprise is Cyprus, and you’ve got one wild day of qualifying.

France 4-0 Netherlands

Antoine Griezmann scored a 14th minute goal, then leapt into the air to get Kevin Strootman sent off for a second half second yellow, and Les Bleus took advantage of the man advantage to the tune of a Thomas Lemar brace and Kylian Mbappe blast.

The Dutch World Cup qualifying hopes are very slim now. With three matches to play, the Netherlands are six points back of the automatic qualifying spot from Group A, three back of the playoff spot held by Sweden, and two points behind third place Bulgaria. Chances to make up three points on Sweden and Bulgaria remain, as well as a match against Belarus.

Back to Lemar, who reportedly turned down a massive dollar deal to join Arsenal because he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, well, this:

Bulgaria 3-2 Sweden

Sweden entered the day leading Group A, and twice answered Bulgarian goals to leave the match 2-2 at the break. Ivaylo Chochev scored in the 79th minute to spring Bulgaria into third place, within a point of now second-place Sweden.

Portugal 5-1 Faroe Islands

If you’re going to pass Pele on a record list, do it in style. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to land him on 78 international goals, one ahead of Pele for seventh all-time. That’s second in European history to legendary Hungarian finisher Ferenc Puskas (84 goals) but 45 goals behind the all-time leader, Kuwait’s Bashar Abdullah.

Portugal is three points behind first-placed Switzerland, and their Oct. 10 finale could decide which team goes directly to Russia, and who needs a playoff win to move on.

Cyprus 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A 2-0 halftime lead on the road was not enough for BNH, which allowed three goals in 11 second-half minutes. Recording goals were Dimitris Christofi (65th minute), Vincent Laban (67′), and Pieros Sotiriou (76′) giving a surprise win to the hosts.

Cyprus is a point behind third-placed BNH and still plays second-place Greece and leaders Belgium, as well as Estonia.

Belgium 9-0 Gibraltar

Thomas Meunier and Romelu Lukaku both recorded hat tricks for the Red Devils, and Axel Witsel, Dries Mertens, and Eden Hazard also scored in the blowout. Belgium can clinch a World Cup berth with a win over second-placed Greece on Sept. 3.

Elsewhere
Switzerland 3-0 Andorra — Swiss will finish no worse than 2nd.
Luxembourg 1-0 Belarus
Hungary 3-1 Latvia
Greece 0-0 Estonia

STREAM: Premier League Live – Transfer Deadline Day Show

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
NBCSN presents a special, three-hour Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Day show at 5 p.m. ET.

The program will surround the end of the transfer window, which closes at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, as the team analyzes all 20 clubs’ transfer activity following a busy summer in the Premier League.

Rebecca Lowe hosts the program, joined by Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino, and Robbie Mustoe. The show will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

PHOTO: Llorente’s brother posts pic of striker in Spurs jersey

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Here’s a new way to break transfer news: on your family’s Facebook page.

Fernando Llorente’s brother and agent, Chus Llorente, posted a photo of the Spanish striker in his new Tottenham Hotspur shirt on the “Fernando Llorente‘s Family” Facebook page.

The Swansea City striker has been widely linked with a move to join old pal Antonio Conte at Chelsea, but Spurs leapt into the fray to give themselves a high quality alternative to Harry Kane for a very difficult UEFA Champions League campaign.

Chus calls the last few days “difficult,” but says the family is very happy with his move to #tottenhamhotspurs. Plural.

Llorente rebounded from a four-goal season at Sevilla to score 15 for Swans last season, his seventh double-digit league goal campaign in the last seasons.

Report: Chelsea offer $58 million for Riyad Mahrez

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Could Chelsea push ahead and seal three Deadline Day deals?

[ LIVE: Follow all the transfer deals ] 

With a $30 million move for Torino right back Davide Zappacosta close to completing, beIN Sport are reporting that the Blues have made a $58 million bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.

Leicester have reportedly yet to receive a bid from Chelsea for their mercurial winger but it seems like something is bubbling behind the scenes with the Algerian star.

Multiple outlets in the UK claim that Chelsea have also made a third bid for Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater with Conte obviously hoping to strike late in the window just like he did last season to sign David Luiz and Marcos Alonso who have become influential players for the reigning Premier League champs.

Mahrez, 27, caused plenty of intrigue earlier today when then Algerian FA revealed he was released by the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Zambia.

The winger was said to have flown to Paris and now, per the report from beIN, he has flown on to London.

After releasing a statement earlier this summer that he wanted to leave Leicester to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for titles, the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year has started the season well for the Foxes but a move to Roma broke down as their bids were turned down and it looked like Mahrez would remain at the King Power Stadium.