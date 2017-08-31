Kylian Mbappe completes loan move to PSG

Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited move to Paris Saint-Germain was completed on Deadline Day.

Mbappe, 18, signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer for a fee of $218 million which would make him the second-most expensive player in the world, after PSG’s Neymar. If the permanent deal does go through, then Mbappe will sign a contract until 2022.

The structuring of this deal will cause plenty of issues for PSG as they opted for a loan deal due to the world-record signing of Neymar for $262 million earlier this month which may impact their Financial Fair Play standing.

Still, even though Mbappe’s arrival at PSG will likely see UEFA investigate the deal, it is yet another huge moment for the Qatari-owned club as they look to push on and become serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League title in the coming years.

Mbappe will now partner Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Angel di Maria in a loaded attack as PSG look set to become one of the Europe’s superpowers.

The teenager burst onto the scenes last season with 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions as he led Monaco to the French title and the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

That led to Real Madrid and Manchester City chasing Mbappe all summer but PSG have won the race for the French international who will play against the Netherlands on Thursday in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

