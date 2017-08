Leicester gets record fee; Drinkwater gets Kante reunion at Chelsea

Kylian Mbappe had himself a Thursday.

Hours after being announced as the latest member — on loan for now — of Paris Saint-Germain, the 18-year-old striker helped produce a fantastic goal for his country.

[ MORE: PL summer transfer grades ]

France was playing Netherlands with the chance to move atop its World Cup qualifying group and pretty much end Dutch hopes for an automatic spot in Russia.

The match was well in hand when Mbappe made it 4-0 for Didier Deschamps’ men.

You know you’ve got a potentially great player on his hands when he makes a strong professional defender look like an amateur, and that’s what Mbappe did with Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt with his series of hard cuts.

After the game, Mbappe wasn’t asked a ton about France duty, but his move to PSG. Here’s what he said, courtesy Sky Sports.

“I always have been 100 percent into football. You [the media] are the one who thought I was thinking of something else. My life is all about football, what I do best, I enjoy it. “So I am very happy to come back on the pitch and I really looked forward to play before tonight. I am very happy to be part of such a big club. I think it’s the perfect project for me to improve and keep learning to the top level. “I will be surrounded by great players who have won everything at the national level and for some of them even international level. I have a lot to learn a so much to prove.”

PSG is going to be a lot of fun to watch, though it feels more than a little dirty given the absurd amount of money the club will have spent in acquiring just two players. The fact that the Neymar purchase had the world expecting a possible Financial Fair Play offense, and PSG is being allowed to loan Mbappe from Monaco so it can buy him next summer is coated in slime.

It’s also a bummer to see the Ligue 1 title decided in the summer, but that’s life in 2017, we suppose.

That said, the kid is incredible.

Follow @NicholasMendola