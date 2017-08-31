Leicester gets record fee; Drinkwater gets Kante reunion at Chelsea

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Club record transfers work both ways, and Leicester City is touting the sale of Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea as just that.

The move reunites Drinkwater with N'Golo Kante, his fellow midfield maestro from the Foxes’ 2015-16 Premier League championship run. Drinkwater will reportedly cost Chelsea $45 million, about four million more than the price they paid for Kante.

It’s a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge for Drinkwater, the former Manchester United Academy player.

Here are Chelsea’s thoughts:

“Danny is not only a Premier League winner but also has Champions League experience which will be invaluable for us this season. He is a typically combative English midfielder with a cultured passing technique and his arrival significantly strengthens our midfield options.”

The Foxes are expected to land $29 million midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting CP before the end of the night.

Here’s Leicester’s statement:

Leicester City wishes to express its gratitude to Danny for his contribution to the team’s achievements over the past five years, as he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the Football Club.

Essentially, Drinkwater provides a more creative replacement for Matic, and a player who also won’t wilt regardless of competition. If Tiemoue Bakayoko stumbles at all, Drinkwater won’t.

