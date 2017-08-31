Report: Arsenal offer $118 million for Thomas Lemar

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Wow. Arsenal have gone in for Thomas Lemar in a big way.

[ LIVE: Follow all the transfer deals ]

Sky Sports state that Arsenal have offered a club-record $118 million bid for the Monaco winger as rumblings about Alexis Sanchez heading to Manchester City grow.

Arsenal have chased Lemar all summer long with Monaco insisting all along that the French international was not for sale.

The 21-year-old is due to play for France against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Thursday in a key 2018 World Cup qualifier.

[ STREAM: Deadline Day show ]

Liverpool and Barcelona have also chased Lemar this summer but Monaco were reluctant to sell him after selling Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy, plus Kylian Mbappe also likely to leave.

With Man City said to have bid $77 million for Sanchez, it means Arsenal would offload the Chilean star who has just one year left on his contract and then bring in a promising 21-year-old attacker for a cost of $40 million.

All things considered this is not horrendous business from Arsene Wenger, but why have the Gunners left it this late in the window to get the deal done?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports