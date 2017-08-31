Report: Chelsea offer $58 million for Riyad Mahrez

Could Chelsea push ahead and seal three Deadline Day deals?

With a $30 million move for Torino right back Davide Zappacosta close to completing, beIN Sport are reporting that the Blues have made a $58 million bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.

Leicester have reportedly yet to receive a bid from Chelsea for their mercurial winger but it seems like something is bubbling behind the scenes with the Algerian star.

Multiple outlets in the UK claim that Chelsea have also made a third bid for Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater with Conte obviously hoping to strike late in the window just like he did last season to sign David Luiz and Marcos Alonso who have become influential players for the reigning Premier League champs.

Mahrez, 27, caused plenty of intrigue earlier today when then Algerian FA revealed he was released by the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Zambia.

The winger was said to have flown to Paris and now, per the report from beIN, he has flown on to London.

After releasing a statement earlier this summer that he wanted to leave Leicester to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for titles, the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year has started the season well for the Foxes but a move to Roma broke down as their bids were turned down and it looked like Mahrez would remain at the King Power Stadium.

