Report: Crystal Palace agree $33.5 million fee for Sakho

Just like last season Mamadou Sakho could be the man to solve Crystal Palace’s problems.

Sky Sports are reporting that Palace have had a bid of $33.5 million accepted for the Liverpool defender with the Eagles now free to discuss personal terms with the towering center back.

Sakho had a huge impact during the second half of last season as Palace surged away from the relegation zone under Sam Allardyce with the French international playing a huge role before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Still recovring from his knee injury, Sakho will be available in the coming months for Palace and Frank De Boer will need him ASAP after losing his first three Premier League game in charge of the south London club.

After a poor start to the season it appears Palace have finally landed their man.

If Sakho can have anywhere near the same impact he had last season then the Eagles will have a much better chance of not being in a relegation battle.

