Riyad Mahrez leaves Algeria squad for possible move

A statement was released from the Algerian FA which said the following.
“Riyad Mahrez was authorized by the national coach Lucas Alcaraz and the Algerian Football Federation to make an express trip to Europe to formalize on Thursday his transfer to his new club. The national team will fly without him on Thursday morning to Lusaka to face Zambia on Saturday.”
Roma had three bids turned down by the Foxes earlier in the window, while Mahrez has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona as his future could become the main topic of debate between now and 6 p.m. ET when the summer transfer window closes.
The mercurial winger was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2015-16 as Leicester won the Premier League title.
Mahrez released a statement at the start of this summer saying he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium but heading into the final hours of the window Leicester have reportedly received no fresh bids as he looks to force through a move.
They are also closing in on a move for Wilfried Bony from Manchester City with an $18 million fee agreed, while Swansea have agreed to sell Fernando Llorente to Spurs for $18 million.
Llorente, 32, looked likely to join Chelsea but instead is having a medical at Tottenham.
It is all happening at Swansea on Deadline Day with Clement spending the $65 million they received from Everton for Sigurdsson superbly.
Now, Pep Guardiola‘s side are said to have offered $77 million and it has also been reported that Man City have sent a delegation of officials to Santiago, Chile for Sanchez to undergo a medical and sign paperwork if a fee is agreed for the man who scored 24 goals and added 10 assists last season in the Premier League.
Despite having less than 12 months left on his Arsenal deal, Arsene Wenger has insisted all summer long that Sanchez would not be sold.
However it seems as though plans are being put in place for the Gunners to replace Sanchez…
Spanish soccer expert Guillen Ballague has stated that Arsenal have are confident of pushing through a move for Lemar as a direct replacement for Sanchez.
Lemar, 21, is currently on international duty with France and although AS Monaco insist the winger is not for sale, an offer of over $60 million could turn their heads.
The winger could play for France against Holland tonight at the Stade de France, but could he have a new club by the time that game is over?
Liverpool and Barcelona have also said to be keen on Lemar after Arsenal had two bids turned down for him earlier this summer.
9:55 a.m. ET – DONE DEAL! Burnley have signed Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town on a three-year deal. The Bermudian international striker has arrived at Turf Moor for a fee believed to be in the region of $6.4 million. He helped the Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League last season but after suffering an ankle injury in preseason he has also moved down the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium with Steve Mounie and others ahead of him.
9:51 a.m. ET – Chelsea making moves! Reports out of Italy state that Davide Zappacosta (how cool is that name!?) will arrve frm Torino in a $30 million deal. The right back will provide competition for Victor Moses. The last full back Antonio Conte signed from an Italian side on Deadline Day (Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina last summer) worked out pretty well for the Blues… More details on Zappa (his new nickname, obviously) below.
9:32 a.m. ET – Stoke City have confirmed that midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who arrived from Porto in February 2016 for $23.5 million, has joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a season-long loan deal. Safe to say is move to Stoke has never really worked out.
8:50 a.m. ET – Some BIG NEWS coming through as multiple reports claim that Manchester City have offered over $77 million for Alexis Sanchez. The Arsenal star, who of course has less than 12 months to run on his contract, is currently on international duty with Chile in South America. The reports also claim that Thomas Lemar will be heading to Arsenal to replace Sanchez and that the Gunners have asked City for extra time to get that deal in place. Wow.
8:20 a.m. ET – The Telegraph is reporting that Arsenal have renewed their interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler. Does that mean Manchester City have made a break through for Alexis Sanchez?
8:15 a.m. ET – Fernando Llorente is said to be close to joining Tottenham Hotspur over Chelsea in a $18 million. It looks likely the Spaniard will leave Swansea City today with the veteran forward still recovering from a broken arm he suffered on a family vacation in the summer. Spurs beating Chelsea to a transfer target will not make Antonio Conte a happy man…
8:10 a.m. ET – Now, to the latest onRiyad Mahrez‘s future at Leicester City seems in jeopardy. The Algerian winger was released from the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Zambia. Social media is awash with rumors about where Mahrez has flown to with Paris, Barcelona and Chelsea all mentioned to be the destination for the 26-year-old. Leicester reportedly say that no fresh bids for Mahrez have arrived. Intriguing…
8:05 a.m. ET – Andddd let’s continue with the DONE DEALS, shall we? Serge Aurier has signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain for $30 million. The 24-year-old right back has signed a five-year deal at Spurs after being granted a work permit in the UK. Aurier, who comes with plenty of baggage, is currently away on national team duty with the Ivory Coast but this is what he had to say about the move.
“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier said. “This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”