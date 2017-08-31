Swansea add Sanches; deal for Bony close, Llorente to Spurs

Swansea City is having themselves a heck of a Deadline Day.
The Swans completed a season-long loan deal for Renato Sanches from Bayern on Deadline Day and it is one of the biggest in Swansea’s history.
Paul Clement has pulled off a real coup by getting Sanches in on loan from Bayern Munich.
Sanches, 20, signed for Bayern from Benfica last summer for over $36 million but barely featured for Carlo Ancelotti and now Clement, the former Bayern assistant coach, has beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus to sign the talented central midfielder.
What a deal and a great replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson. It is also believed Swansea will pay a loan fee of less than $6 million for Sanches for the season.
They are also closing in on a move for Wilfried Bony from Manchester City with an $18 million fee agreed, while Swansea have agreed to sell Fernando Llorente to Spurs for $18 million.
Bony, 28, scored 26 goals in 54 Premier League games for Swansea in an 18-month spell at the Liberty Stadium but he’s had a nightmare few years at Man City after signing for them in a $34 million deal in January 2015.
Llorente, 32, looked likely to join Chelsea but instead is having a medical at Tottenham.
It is all happening at Swansea on Deadline Day with Clement spending the $65 million they received from Everton for Sigurdsson superbly.
Here’s a new way to break transfer news: on your family’s Facebook page.
Fernando Llorente’s brother and agent, Chus Llorente, posted a photo of the Spanish striker in his new Tottenham Hotspur shirt on the “Fernando Llorente‘s Family” Facebook page.
The Swansea City striker has been widely linked with a move to join old pal Antonio Conte at Chelsea, but Spurs leapt into the fray to give themselves a high quality alternative to Harry Kane for a very difficult UEFA Champions League campaign.
Chus calls the last few days “difficult,” but says the family is very happy with his move to #tottenhamhotspurs. Plural.
Llorente rebounded from a four-goal season at Sevilla to score 15 for Swans last season, his seventh double-digit league goal campaign in the last seasons.
Could Chelsea push ahead and seal three Deadline Day deals?
With a $30 million move for Torino right back Davide Zappacosta close to completing, beIN Sport are reporting that the Blues have made a $58 million bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.
Leicester have reportedly yet to receive a bid from Chelsea for their mercurial winger but it seems like something is bubbling behind the scenes with the Algerian star.
Multiple outlets in the UK claim that Chelsea have also made a third bid for Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater with Conte obviously hoping to strike late in the window just like he did last season to sign David Luiz and Marcos Alonso who have become influential players for the reigning Premier League champs.
Mahrez, 27, caused plenty of intrigue earlier today when then Algerian FA revealed he was released by the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Zambia.
The winger was said to have flown to Paris and now, per the report from beIN, he has flown on to London.
After releasing a statement earlier this summer that he wanted to leave Leicester to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for titles, the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year has started the season well for the Foxes but a move to Roma broke down as their bids were turned down and it looked like Mahrez would remain at the King Power Stadium.
Just like last season Mamadou Sakho could be the man to solve Crystal Palace’s problems.
Sky Sports are reporting that Palace have had a bid of $33.5 million accepted for the Liverpool defender with the Eagles now free to discuss personal terms with the towering center back.
Sakho had a huge impact during the second half of last season as Palace surged away from the relegation zone under Sam Allardyce with the French international playing a huge role before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Still recovring from his knee injury, Sakho will be available in the coming months for Palace and Frank De Boer will need him ASAP after losing his first three Premier League game in charge of the south London club.
After a poor start to the season it appears Palace have finally landed their man.
If Sakho can have anywhere near the same impact he had last season then the Eagles will have a much better chance of not being in a relegation battle.
Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited move to Paris Saint-Germain was completed on Deadline Day.
Mbappe, 18, signed for PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer for a fee of $218 million which would make him the second-most expensive player in the world, after PSG’s Neymar. If the permanent deal does go through, then Mbappe will sign a contract until 2022.
The structuring of this deal will cause plenty of issues for PSG as they opted for a loan deal due to the world-record signing of Neymar for $262 million earlier this month which may impact their Financial Fair Play standing.
Still, even though Mbappe’s arrival at PSG will likely see UEFA investigate the deal, it is yet another huge moment for the Qatari-owned club as they look to push on and become serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League title in the coming years.
Mbappe will now partner Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Angel di Maria in a loaded attack as PSG look set to become one of the Europe’s superpowers.
The teenager burst onto the scenes last season with 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions as he led Monaco to the French title and the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.
That led to Real Madrid and Manchester City chasing Mbappe all summer but PSG have won the race for the French international who will play against the Netherlands on Thursday in a crucial World Cup qualifier.