Swansea add Sanches; deal for Bony close, Llorente to Spurs

Swansea City is having themselves a heck of a Deadline Day.

The Swans completed a season-long loan deal for Renato Sanches from Bayern on Deadline Day and it is one of the biggest in Swansea’s history.

Paul Clement has pulled off a real coup by getting Sanches in on loan from Bayern Munich.

Sanches, 20, signed for Bayern from Benfica last summer for over $36 million but barely featured for Carlo Ancelotti and now Clement, the former Bayern assistant coach, has beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus to sign the talented central midfielder.

What a deal and a great replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson. It is also believed Swansea will pay a loan fee of less than $6 million for Sanches for the season.

They are also closing in on a move for Wilfried Bony from Manchester City with an $18 million fee agreed, while Swansea have agreed to sell Fernando Llorente to Spurs for $18 million.

Bony, 28, scored 26 goals in 54 Premier League games for Swansea in an 18-month spell at the Liberty Stadium but he’s had a nightmare few years at Man City after signing for them in a $34 million deal in January 2015.

Llorente, 32, looked likely to join Chelsea but instead is having a medical at Tottenham.

It is all happening at Swansea on Deadline Day with Clement spending the $65 million they received from Everton for Sigurdsson superbly.

