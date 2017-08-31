Tottenham complete $30 million deal for Serge Aurier

This is it.

August 31 has arrived and the summer transfer window closes at 6 p.m. ET today in the Premier League.

Below you will see live updates throughout the day on all the latest news on deals which could happen and everything else going on in the final hours of the window.

Let’s get stuck in…

9:51 a.m. ET – Chelsea making moves! Reports out of Italy state that Davide Zappacosta (how cool is that name!?) will arrve frm Torino in a $30 million deal. The right back will provide competition for Victor Moses. The last full back Antonio Conte signed from an Italian side on Deadline Day (Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina last summer) worked out pretty well for the Blues… More details on Zappa (his new nickname, obviously) below.

The coolest name in soccer!? Davide Zappacosta set to join Chelsea in $30 million deal | #CFC #DeadlineDay #PLonNBC https://t.co/htec4yDSnE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2017

9:32 a.m. ET – Stoke City have confirmed that midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who arrived from Porto in February 2016 for $23.5 million, has joined Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a season-long loan deal.

Giannelli Imbula has today agreed to join @ToulouseFC on loan until the end of the season.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iW72z8PG82 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2017

9:12 a.m. ET – Another DONE DEAL on Deadline Day and it is one of the biggest in Swansea’s history. Paul Clement has pulled off a real coup by getting Renato Sanches in on loan from Bayern Munich. Sanches, 20, signed for Bayern from Benfica last summer for over $36 million but barely featured for Carlo Ancelotti and now Clement, the former Bayern assistant coach, has beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus to sign Sanches. What a deal and a great replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson. It is believed Swansea will pay a loan fee of less than $6 million for Sanches for the season.

9 a.m. ET – Wilfried Bony‘s nightmare at Man City could soon be over. A fee of $18 million has reportedly been agreed for the Ivory Coast forward to return to the club he left in January 2015. Bony, 28, scored 26 goals in 54 Premier League goals in an 18-month spell at Swansea in the past and it looks like he will return to South Wales to replace the outgoing Fernando Llorente. That seems like a decent deal if Bony can regain his confidence and form.

8:50 a.m. ET – Some BIG NEWS coming through as multiple reports claim that Manchester City have offered over $77 million for Alexis Sanchez. The Arsenal star, who of course has less than 12 months to run on his contract, is currently on international duty with Chile in South America. The reports also claim that Thomas Lemar will be heading to Arsenal to replace Sanchez and that the Gunners have asked City for extra time to get that deal in place. Wow.

MEGA-DEAL ON? 🤔 Man City have reportedly made a 2nd bid for Alexis Sanchez; Lemar to replace him? | #MCFC #AFC https://t.co/cpiKDUqdWh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2017

8:20 a.m. ET – The Telegraph is reporting that Arsenal have renewed their interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler. Does that mean Manchester City have made a break through for Alexis Sanchez?

Arsene Wenger has revived his interest in Julian Draxler, reports @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/12vBXgV3Xx pic.twitter.com/plLPvSKhNj — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 31, 2017

8:15 a.m. ET – Fernando Llorente is said to be close to joining Tottenham Hotspur over Chelsea in a $18 million. It looks likely the Spaniard will leave Swansea City today with the veteran forward still recovering from a broken arm he suffered on a family vacation in the summer. Spurs beating Chelsea to a transfer target will not make Antonio Conte a happy man…

8:10 a.m. ET – Now, to the latest on Riyad Mahrez‘s future at Leicester City seems in jeopardy. The Algerian winger was released from the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Zambia. Social media is awash with rumors about where Mahrez has flown to with Paris, Barcelona and Chelsea all mentioned to be the destination for the 26-year-old. Leicester reportedly say that no fresh bids for Mahrez have arrived. Intriguing…

8:05 a.m. ET – Andddd let’s continue with the DONE DEALS, shall we? Serge Aurier has signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain for $30 million. The 24-year-old right back has signed a five-year deal at Spurs after being granted a work permit in the UK. Aurier, who comes with plenty of baggage, is currently away on national team duty with the Ivory Coast but this is what he had to say about the move.

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier said. “This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

8:01 a.m. ET – Let’s kick things off with a DONE DEAL as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has completed his move to Liverpool from Arsenal for a transfer fee in the region of $45 million. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, has signed a five-year deal at Anfield and the England international was delighted to sign for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

8 a.m. ET – Right, who’s ready for the final day of the summer transfer window? For some musical inspiration, here’s Europe…

