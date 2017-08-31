Tottenham complete $30 million deal for Serge Aurier

Tottenham have completed a $30 million deal to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain.

Aurier, 24, has signed a five-year contract with Spurs and has vowed to make the most of his “fresh start” after plenty of problems off the pitch at PSG in the past few years.

The marauding right back is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast but had the following to say about his move to the Premier League.

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier said. “This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

With Spurs selling Kyle Walker for over $65 million to Manchester City earlier this summer, they now seem to have found his replacement.

Kieran Trippier has had some problems early in the season and Aurier will push him all the way for the starting spot at right back or right wing-back.

Aurier is Spurs’ fourth signing of the summer after the $55 million move for Colombian center back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, plus adding goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton and young center back Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

