Tottenham in talks over Barcelona’s Andre Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing ahead for a Deadline Day move for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes.
Spurs signed Serge Aurier early on Deadline Day from Paris Saint-Germain for $30 million, while they are close to announcing an $18 million deal for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente.
As for Gomes, the Portugal international only joined Barcelona last summer from Valencia for $45 million but it is believed he is available on a season-long loan deal with Spurs in talks to get the deal over the line.
Tottenham were said to have competition from Premier League and London rivals West Ham for Gomes’ signature but the central midfielder looks likely to head to north London and Spurs.
The 24-year-old has found it tough to break into Barca’s first team last season and is not in Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season with no appearances for the Catalan club so far.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had previously been linked with a move for Ross Barkley but with the Everton midfielder struggling with an injury and short of match fitness it is believed Spurs may move for Barkley in the January transfer window instead.
Right now Gomes, a creative central midfielder, seems to be their main priority as he will provide valuable competition for Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Harry Winks in central midfield as a two-way player rather then compete with holders Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier.