Tottenham in talks over Barcelona’s Andre Gomes

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur are pushing ahead for a Deadline Day move for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes.

Spurs signed Serge Aurier early on Deadline Day from Paris Saint-Germain for $30 million, while they are close to announcing an $18 million deal for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente.

As for Gomes, the Portugal international only joined Barcelona last summer from Valencia for $45 million but it is believed he is available on a season-long loan deal with Spurs in talks to get the deal over the line.

Tottenham were said to have competition from Premier League and London rivals West Ham for Gomes’ signature but the central midfielder looks likely to head to north London and Spurs.

The 24-year-old has found it tough to break into Barca’s first team last season and is not in Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season with no appearances for the Catalan club so far.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had previously been linked with a move for Ross Barkley but with the Everton midfielder struggling with an injury and short of match fitness it is believed Spurs may move for Barkley in the January transfer window instead.

Right now Gomes, a creative central midfielder, seems to be their main priority as he will provide valuable competition for Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Harry Winks in central midfield as a two-way player rather then compete with holders Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier.

Southampton stay strong on Virgil van Dijk

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
Virgil Van Dijk has been seen leaving Southampton’s Staplewood training ground on Thursday, but it won’t be for the last time.

The 26-year-old Dutchman handed in a transfer request earlier this month to try and force through a move away from Saints and it appears highly unlikely that he will leave St Mary’s in the final hours of the window on Deadline Day.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that there has been “no change” in Southampton’s stance that Virgil van Dijk will not be sold this summer.

With Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and others said to be interested in the classy center back — Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool publicly apologized in June amid reports linking them with a private, unsanctioned meeting with van Dijk and they then subsequently dropped their interest — VVD will now face the prospect of getting his head down and playing for Southampton at least until January.

If van Dijk — who signed a new six-year deal at Southampton last summer — refuses to return to training with the first team then Saints will also be happy for him to continue to train with the youth team, just as he has been for most of preseason after new manager Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed he was not committed to the team and wanted to leave.

The ball is now in VVD’s court and in a World Cup year where he is sure to be a starter for the Netherlands if they qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia, not playing games would be hugely detrimental for the Dutchman’s career.

In theory if he doesn’t play for Saints then his value may not be impacted too much, especially as he hasn’t kicked a ball since January following a foot injury which ruled him out of the second half of last season.

Van Dijk is the team captain at Saints and even though club captain Steven Davis has suggested he would be welcome back with open arms after his exile to the youth team, it appears that this would be a very tough situation to come back from given VVD’s public condemnation of the club.

For a player of his caliber Southampton will surely make an exception but the next few days, if he doesn’t leave before the deadline, as expected, will be incredibly telling to how this saga will play out over the coming months.

Fans of every other club apart from Liverpool have applauded Saints’ strong stance on van Dijk this summer as “player power” had been spiraling out of control for some time.

With van Dijk, Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool amid the Barcelona interested and even Alexis Sanchez likely staying at Arsenal, it appears clubs are starting to wrestle back some of the power this summer more than most.

Van Dijk’s situation epitomizes the “enough is enough” approach when it comes to transfers and players downing tools when they feel like it.

Report: Arsenal offer $118 million for Thomas Lemar

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
Wow. Arsenal have gone in for Thomas Lemar in a big way.

Sky Sports state that Arsenal have offered a club-record $118 million bid for the Monaco winger as rumblings about Alexis Sanchez heading to Manchester City grow. 

Arsenal have chased Lemar all summer long with Monaco insisting all along that the French international was not for sale.

The 21-year-old is due to play for France against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Thursday in a key 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Liverpool and Barcelona have also chased Lemar this summer but Monaco were reluctant to sell him after selling Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy, plus Kylian Mbappe also likely to leave.

With Man City said to have bid $77 million for Sanchez, it means Arsenal would offload the Chilean star who has just one year left on his contract and then bring in a promising 21-year-old attacker for a cost of $40 million.

All things considered this is not horrendous business from Arsene Wenger, but why have the Gunners left it this late in the window to get the deal done?

Japan qualifies for World Cup, beats Australia 2-0

Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) Japan qualified for the World Cup by beating Asian champion Australia 2-0 on Thursday.

The Japanese, who reached for their sixth straight World Cup, got goals from Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi to improve to 20 points in Group B. Australia can still qualify if it clinches second place.

Yuto Nagatomo set up the first goal in 41st minute, sending a cross into the box that an unmarked Asano calmly side-footed past Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

“Yuto made a great play to get me the ball,” Asano said. “I was thrilled to contribute to the team in such a big game and want to thank the coach for showing confidence in me.”

Looking to create more chances, Australia coach Ange Postecoglou sent in Tomi Juric and Tim Cahill in the second half.

Instead, Ideguchi scored another for Japan in the 83rd when he sent an angled shot past the outstretched arms of Ryan for his first goal with national team.

With 20 points, Japan is four points ahead of Australia and Saudi Arabia. Japan travels to Saudi Arabia for its final group game on Sept. 5. Australia faces last-place Thailand on the same day.

Chelsea agree deal for Torino’s Zappacosta

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
Cesar Azpilicueta may soon have some competition for having the coolest name at Chelsea…

Reports from Sky Italy say that Antonio Conte‘s side have agreed a deal for Torino and Italian national team right back Davide Zappacosta.

Conte gave Zappacosta his first call up with Italy so knows all about the full back.

The 25-year-old was not called up for Italy who face Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, so he could easily travel to London to complete the move.

According to the reports out of Italy Zappacosta will cost Chelsea $30 million plus add-ons.

Zappacosta is expected to compete with Victor Moses for the right wing-back spot at Chelsea.