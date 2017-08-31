More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

USMNT-Costa Rica preview

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT
The CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table is tight, and will have many U.S. Soccer supporters feeling nervy ahead of Friday’s home tilt against Costa Rica in New Jersey.

With John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin out with injury, the anxiety is a bit higher. And memories of a 4-0 shellacking in Costa Rica that cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job won’t help things, either.

That said… everybody exhale.

As noted in Wedneday’s Four Keys post, the Yanks of this generation don’t lose meaningful home games to Costa Rica, and Los Ticos have not been impressive in World Cup qualifying aside from that beatdown last November.

In fact, Costa Rica has struggled to perform on away days this year, especially when considering the opposition:

July 22 – at USA – L 0-2
March 28 – at Honduras – D 1-1
March 24 – at Mexico – L 0-2
Jan. 22 – at Panama – L 0-1

Los Ticos like to work the right of the field, putting pressure on the left side of the opposition. That means another big test for Jorge Villafana (probably), as well as left midfielder Fabian Johnson and whoever Bruce Arena slots into left center back.

Six points from these next two matches, Friday and then Tuesday in Honduras, essentially assures the Yanks a berth in Russia (It would take a home loss to Panama and a road loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October plus other results going against them to defy that assertion).

Best case scenario

In fact, the U.S. has a potential major ally in rivals Mexico. Should the Yanks win both their matches and El Tri do the same — Mexico plays Panama and Costa Rica — the table will look something like this come Tuesday. The Yanks would then want T&T to draw visiting Honduras (possible) and beat Panama in Panama (unlikely).

Mexico — 20 points
USMNT — 14 points
Costa Rica — 11 points
Panama — 7 points
T&T — 7 points
Honduras — 6 points

In this scenario, the spot in Russia is clinched and we’re watching Weston McKinnie and Christian Ramirez in October.

Worst case scenario

What does the unlikelihood of two USMNT losses do to their chances? Obviously, it’s not good, and Mexico could become the Yanks’ biggest enemy. In this scenario, Costa Rica wins both their USMNT and Mexico tests, while Mexico draws Panama. Los Canaleros, in turn, smash Trinidad and Tobago in Panama City on Tuesday, with T&T also losing to Honduras, and the table looks like this:

Costa Rica — 17 points
Mexico — 15 points
Panama — 11 points
Honduras — 11 points
USMNT — 8 points
T&T — 3 points

Again… that’s not happening but these are the facts. Even then, the Yanks would control their own fourth place/playoff destiny (at least) with a home match against Panama in October before closing out the Hex at likely last place T&T.

Full schedule

Friday
USMNT vs. Costa Rica — 6:55 p.m. ET
T&T vs. Honduras — 8 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Panama — 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday
Honduras vs. USMNT — 5:36 p.m. ET
Costa Rica vs. Mexico — 10:05 p.m. ET
Panama vs. T&T — 10:05 p.m. ET

Keller says Pulisic could command $100M transfer fee

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressAug 31, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) As Christian Pulisic warmed up for training ahead of Friday’s critical World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica, retired goalkeeper Kasey Keller marveled at the young American star who might wind up the country’s best ever.

“I’m truly blown away with where he’s at, where he can go,” Keller said Thursday at Red Bull Arena. “I could see Christian being bought for $100 million by a Barcelona, a Real Madrid, a Manchester United, a Chelsea, a Bayern Munich. He has an opportunity to be that first kind of marquee U.S. national team player that’s been bought for a ton of money and starred for one of the biggest teams in the world for a long time.”

Even Pulisic acknowledges his ascent has been a whirlwind.

He left his Hershey, Pennsylvania, high school in February 2015 to join Borussia Dortmund’s youth program. He made his first-team debut in January 2016 at age 17, and two months later was called up to the U.S. national team. At an age when most American soccer players still are establishing themselves in youth programs, he has seven goals in 16 international appearances, including five in World Cup qualifying.

“For me, everything happened a little bit too fast. Of course, the past year’s been a roller coaster,” Pulisic said. “Being able to play at a club level, at a high level, and then getting called into national team, it’s amazing. But I’m just trying to stay as level grounded as I can, you know, finding the balance. I’m just honored that I’m here and so quickly I’m able to represent my club and country.”

By April he was a cover boy for an American soccer gear catalog, status usually limited to greats like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Of course, I hear about all this stuff. People talk about, you know, this kid. There’s hype, whatever, but I just try to keep it out of my mind as much as I can because that doesn’t really matter to me,” Pulisic said. “I put enough pressure on myself. I don’t need all this outside attention or whatever like that, so I just try to do the best I can for myself and the people around me.”

Able to dribble past defenders with speed and cleverness rarely before displayed by an American, Pulisic was given the national team’s No. 10 jersey – usually assigned to a top star – for the first time last September at 17 years, 349 days.

Used primarily as a flank midfielder at first by Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, Pulisic took on a more central role in the second half of last season when Marco Reus injured a knee. Pulisic had two goals in 12 appearances during his first senior team season, becoming the youngest foreigner to score in the Bundesliga, then added five in 43 games last year.

He scored against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup to start the new season, then added a goal and assist in Dortmund’s Bundesliga opener under new coach Peter Bosz, a 3-0 win at Wolfsburg.

“He handles everything in the right way,” said U.S. coach Bruce Arena, who replaced Jurgen Klinsmann last November and has given Pulisic a more prominent role.

“I think he respects the senior players at his club, on the national team program. He just goes out and plays and enjoys himself and gets the job done. He’s pretty impressive for a player his age.”

After losing 2-1 at home to Mexico and 4-0 at Costa Rica under Klinsmann in the start of the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. has climbed the standings under Arena. The Americans won home games against Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago, and earned draws at Panama and Mexico.

Mexico leads with 14 points, followed by Costa Rica (11), the U.S. (eight), Panama (seven), Honduras (five) and Trinidad (three); the top three nations earn World Cup berths, and the fourth-place team meets Asia’s No. 5 in a playoff.

There is a scenario that allows the U.S. to clinch its eighth straight World Cup berth on Tuesday at Honduras. But it is more likely the Americans will need points from their last two matches, at home versus Panama on Oct. 6 and at Trinidad four days later.

The U.S. is 9-0-5 under Arena, two shy of the team’s record 16-game unbeaten streak (11-0-5) set under Arena in 2004-05.

“It’s been hard work to put ourselves in this position, to turn things around, and the foot can’t come off the gas now,” U.S. captain Michael Bradley said. “We’ve got to have this ruthless mentality that says in these last four games, when everything’s on the line, we’re going to use our good position and finish things off.”

NOTES: The Americans are missing two of their top defenders because of injuries: center back John Brooks and right back DeAndre Yedlin. Arena said he did not pick Eintracht Frankfurt’s Timmy Chandler because the oft-injured right back had not been with the team for any matches since he took over. “All the players that are on our roster for this competition have been with us this year, so I think it makes it easier for us to transition the team into these two games,” Arena said. … Six Americans enter the game with yellow cards and with another caution would be suspended for the next game: Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Paul Arriola, Alejandro Bedoya, Matt Besler and Geoff Cameron.

AP freelance writer Scott Orgera contributed to this report.

Leicester gets record fee; Drinkwater gets Kante reunion at Chelsea

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT
Club record transfers work both ways, and Leicester City is touting the sale of Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea as just that.

The move reunites Drinkwater with N'Golo Kante, his fellow midfield maestro from the Foxes’ 2015-16 Premier League championship run. Drinkwater will reportedly cost Chelsea $45 million, about four million more than the price they paid for Kante.

It’s a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge for Drinkwater, the former Manchester United Academy player.

Here are Chelsea’s thoughts:

“Danny is not only a Premier League winner but also has Champions League experience which will be invaluable for us this season. He is a typically combative English midfielder with a cultured passing technique and his arrival significantly strengthens our midfield options.”

The Foxes are expected to land $29 million midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting CP before the end of the night.

Here’s Leicester’s statement:

Leicester City wishes to express its gratitude to Danny for his contribution to the team’s achievements over the past five years, as he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the Football Club.

Essentially, Drinkwater provides a more creative replacement for Matic, and a player who also won’t wilt regardless of competition. If Tiemoue Bakayoko stumbles at all, Drinkwater won’t.

Mbappe scores outstanding goal, speaks on PSG move (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Kylian Mbappe had himself a Thursday.

Hours after being announced as the latest member —  on loan for now — of Paris Saint-Germain, the 18-year-old striker helped produce a fantastic goal for his country.

France was playing Netherlands with the chance to move atop its World Cup qualifying group and pretty much end Dutch hopes for an automatic spot in Russia.

The match was well in hand when Mbappe made it 4-0 for Didier Deschamps’ men.

You know you’ve got a potentially great player on his hands when he makes a strong professional defender look like an amateur, and that’s what Mbappe did with Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt with his series of hard cuts.

After the game, Mbappe wasn’t asked a ton about France duty, but his move to PSG. Here’s what he said, courtesy Sky Sports.

“I always have been 100 percent into football. You [the media] are the one who thought I was thinking of something else. My life is all about football, what I do best, I enjoy it.

“So I am very happy to come back on the pitch and I really looked forward to play before tonight. I am very happy to be part of such a big club. I think it’s the perfect project for me to improve and keep learning to the top level.

“I will be surrounded by great players who have won everything at the national level and for some of them even international level. I have a lot to learn a so much to prove.”

PSG is going to be a lot of fun to watch, though it feels more than a little dirty given the absurd amount of money the club will have spent in acquiring just two players. The fact that the Neymar purchase had the world expecting a possible Financial Fair Play offense, and PSG is being allowed to loan Mbappe from Monaco so it can buy him next summer is coated in slime.

It’s also a bummer to see the Ligue 1 title decided in the summer, but that’s life in 2017, we suppose.

That said, the kid is incredible.

WATCH: Chile’s Vidal gives a clinic on heading… with an own goal

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT
Maybe Chile’s Arturo Vidal really wants to see Paraguay earn a spot in the 2018 World Cup.

We’ve seen some spectacular own goals this year, from Colorado’s Jared Watts to Young Boys’ Kasim Adams Nuhu, but few ever have the genuine look of a dynamite goal.

Furthermore, we’ve seen Vidal score a lot of great goals, so his clinical finish of a Paraguay free kick beyond his backstop is almost impossible for a brain to process.

If Paraguay holds on to beat Chile — it’s halftime as of this post’s time — Los Guaraníes will be within two points of their Thursday hosts and closer to moving into the all-important Top Five in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.