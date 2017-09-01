More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Dutch disaster: 4-0 loss to France compounded by RvP injury

Associated PressSep 1, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Robin Van Persie‘s return to the Netherlands squad lasted a half hour.

The country’s all-time leading scorer was a 64th-minute substitute in his team’s 4-0 loss to France on Thursday in World Cup qualifying. On Friday, he pulled out of the national team because of injury.

The Dutch soccer association says Van Persie, recalled for the France match after nearly two years on the sidelines, injured his knee at the Stade de France and will not be available for Sunday’s Group A qualifier against Bulgaria in Amsterdam.

The loss to France left the Netherlands in fourth place in Group A and struggling to earn a possible playoff to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Midfielder Kevin Strootman will be suspended after getting a red card on Thursday.

MLS Preview: FC Dallas, Chicago Fire look to return to winning ways

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 1, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
It’s an international week, so you can be forgiven if you’re not fully focused on Major League Soccer, but there are a trio of intriguing matchups this weekend.

FC Dallas hosts the New York Red Bulls, the Chicago Fire travel north of the border to take on the Montreal Impact and the LA Galaxy host the struggling Colorado Rapids.

Here’s a breakdown of the top three matchups in MLS action this weekend:

FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET

Headlining the four-match weekend lineup is FC Dallas hosting the New York Red Bulls.

FC Dallas has been slumping, winless in its last six games including three straight defeats on the road. If the season ended today, FC Dallas, which at one point this season was leading the conference, would be out of the playoffs, a precipitous slide over the past two months.

The Red Bulls on the other side are winless in two games after winning five out of six games in July and August. The Red Bulls themselves are just three points above the red line and are in need of picking up points on the road.

Making life more difficult for Dallas is the fact that its without five starters including U.S. Men’s National Team callups Kellyn Acosta and Matt Hedges. The Red Bulls on the other hand are only missing three players due to international call-ups, with Kemar Lawrence the only notable absence.

Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Similar to FC Dallas, the Chicago Fire are in a major slump and have dropped down the MLS standings.

The Fire have lost six of their last seven games and when star forward Nemanja Nikolic doesn’t score, the Fire have won just two games out of 14 (eight losses, four draws).

The Montreal Impact meanwhile saw their four-game winning streak snapped last weekend to rival and Eastern Conference-leading Toronto FC. But the Impact are on the upswing, with Ignacio Piatti recently being named MLS Player of the Month for August and leading the team up the standings.

Both teams will be missing starters due to international call-ups and injuries but it should still be a pretty entertaining game in Quebec.

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — Saturday, 11 p.m. ET

It’s a battle of two teams with two new coaches after rough first halves of the season.

The Galaxy notably sacked Curt Onalfo and brought back Sigi Schmid to be the team’s next coach. The Rapids then quietly showed club legend Pablo Mastroeni the door after his team was sitting in the bottom half of the standings most of the season.

Now, both Schmid and new Rapids coach Steve Cooke look to get their first wins of the season and try and turn the season around, even though both team’s chances of making the playoffs are minuscule at this point.

With Tim Howard and the Dos Santos brothers all missing on international duty, the game misses some star power. However, it will be a great chance to look at the tactics of the two coaches and how they’re setting up their team for the rest of the season.

Full MLS schedule

Saturday

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC — 7 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — 11 p.m. ET

UEFA open Financial Fair Play investigation of Paris Saint-Germain

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 1, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT
UEFA is taking a closer look at how Paris Saint-Germain plans to abide by its Financial Fair Play regulations in the coming year.

The European football confederation announced on Friday it was opening a Financial Fair Play investigation to monitor PSG following its massive summer spending on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among others.

“The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations,” UEFA wrote in a statement. “The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity.

“In the coming months, the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will regularly meet in order to carefully evaluate all documentation pertaining to this case.”

Neymar and Mbappe’s combined transfer fees will cost PSG around $477 million alone. PSG only made $66.4 million back in departures this summer.

It’s no surprise that PSG is being investigated for breaching FFP regulations, which state that teams have to break even instead of run at huge losses as many teams did, which led to some going into administration.

However, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi claims that PSG are operating above board and told fans not to worry about facing future fines or expulsions from competitions.

Report: Rafa Benitez open to leaving Newcastle

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 1, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could be on his way out of the club just three weeks into the start of the Premier League season.

According to a report in The Guardian, Benitez’s relationship with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has soured to the point that he’s open to taking other similar-sized jobs in the Premier League, or perhaps even abroad.

The report states that Benitez would be open to taking the West Ham job should Slaven Bilic lose his position in the coming weeks.

Following Newcastle’s Championship winning season, owner Ashley reportedly promised Benitez he’d be able to spend freely in the transfer market. However, the club were only able to bring in seven players while releasing 12 others. The club also failed to sign any new reinforcements on deadline day.

Through three weeks, Newcastle is currently in 14th place in the Premier League, with one win and two losses.

Three key battles for USMNT vs. Costa Rica

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 1, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team faces arguably its toughest opponent left in the Hex as Costa Rica makes its way north.

Friday’s match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey sets up a rematch with revenge and booking a World Cup ticket on the mind for the U.S., and earning a triumphant sweep over the USMNT on the other side.

[ READ: USMNT vs. Costa Rica Preview ]

Following the Gold Cup, this is the first time Bruce Arena has had his full selection of players available, and even with a pair of injuries on the backline, the veteran coach has most of the USMNT’s top players available. At the same time, even with Joel Campbell missing from action, Costa Rica brings one of its strongest squads, setting up a great battle in the shadows of New York City.

Here’s a look at three key battles on the field to keep an eye on in tonight’s USMNT vs. Costa Rica match:

