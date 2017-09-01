More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


New Zealand beats Solomon Islands 6-1 in World Cup qualifier

Associated PressSep 1, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) New Zealand closed in on a World Cup qualifying playoff spot against the fifth-place South American team by beating the Solomon Islands 6-1 Friday in the opening match of a two-leg series.

New Zealand captain Chris Wood scored a hat trick ahead of the return leg on Tuesday in Honiara.

The winner of the series will face a South American team for a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia. The current team in fifth place is Argentina.

Wood, who moved to Premier League club Burnley from Leeds, scored twice in the first half while Kosta Barbarouses made it 3-0.

Ryan Thomas took advantage of some poor defending to give New Zealand a 4-0 lead, and Michael McGlinchey scored from a free kick in the 81st minute. Wood then completed his hat trick in injury time.

Winston Reid, a West Ham defender who is the usual New Zealand captain, was unavailable for the match with a calf injury. Shane Smeltz, Tommy Smith and Marco Rojas were also absent. For the Solomon Islands, New Zealand-based striker Micah Lea’alafa was unavailable because of a visa problem.

UEFA WCQ: Late drama for Germany; Kane scores on Sept. 1


By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Europe…

Czech Republic 1-2 Germany

Germany gave the Czech Republic every chance they could have done to steal a point (all three, even), but the World Cup holders eked out a victory in Prague. Timo Werner put Germany ahead after just four minutes, but the following 74 minutes consisted of the Czechs asking questions Joachim Loew’s side couldn’t really answer. In the 78th minute, Vladimir Darida unleashed a laser from 25 yards out, hitting the underside of the crossbar and drawing the home side level.

1-1 seemed destined to wind up the (fair) final score, but Mats Hummels had other ideas two minutes from full-time, when he headed home his fifth international goal. The result sends Germany onto 21 (out of a possible 21) points, still five points clear of second-place Northern Ireland, and now just a single point from guarantee a top-two finish (qualification playoffs).

Malta 0-4 England

21 hours prior to kickoff of England’s away clash with Malta, the clock struck midnight on August and gave way to September. Harry Kane, the England and Tottenham Hotspur striker infamously without a single goal in the month of August during his first-team career (this is his fourth season), was more aware of this fact than anyone.

How did Kane celebrate the arrival of September? With a goal, of course — and, not just any goal, but the winning goal in the 53rd minute, set up by his Tottenham teammate Dele Alli. Kane would score again, in the 91st minute, to make the final score 4-0 and notch his 10th England goal in 20 appearances.

Ryan Bertrand bagged his first international goal five minutes from full-time — a well-struck ball from 25 yards out — and Danny Welbeck took his tally to 15 seconds before Kane’s second goal.

England (17 points) remain atop Group F, their two point-lead on Slovakia still intact. Six points separate the Three Lions from third place, a playoff spot (at minimum) so nearly clinched already.

Denmark 4-0 Poland

The shocking result of the day came in Group E, where third-place Denmark put four unanswered goals past first-place Poland. Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen was, predictably, the star man for Denmark, playing a pivotal role in all four goals — scoring one himself and assisting on the other three.

Denmark (13 points) move to within three points of the top spot in the group and remain level with Montenegro for second place, though still behind on goal differential (+10 to +8).

Elsewhere

Group C

Norway 2-0 Azerbaijan
San Marino 0-3 Northern Ireland

Group E

Romania 1-0 Armenia
Kazakhstan 0-3 Montenegro

Group F

Lithuania 0-3 Scotland
Slovakia 1-0 Slovenia

Dutch disaster: 4-0 loss to France compounded by RvP injury


Associated PressSep 1, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Robin Van Persie‘s return to the Netherlands squad lasted a half hour.

The country’s all-time leading scorer was a 64th-minute substitute in his team’s 4-0 loss to France on Thursday in World Cup qualifying. On Friday, he pulled out of the national team because of injury.

The Dutch soccer association says Van Persie, recalled for the France match after nearly two years on the sidelines, injured his knee at the Stade de France and will not be available for Sunday’s Group A qualifier against Bulgaria in Amsterdam.

The loss to France left the Netherlands in fourth place in Group A and struggling to earn a possible playoff to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Midfielder Kevin Strootman will be suspended after getting a red card on Thursday.

MLS Preview: FC Dallas, Chicago Fire look to return to winning ways


By Daniel KarellSep 1, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT
It’s an international week, so you can be forgiven if you’re not fully focused on Major League Soccer, but there are a trio of intriguing matchups this weekend.

FC Dallas hosts the New York Red Bulls, the Chicago Fire travel north of the border to take on the Montreal Impact and the LA Galaxy host the struggling Colorado Rapids.

Here’s a breakdown of the top three matchups in MLS action this weekend:

FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls — Saturday, 9 p.m. ET

Headlining the four-match weekend lineup is FC Dallas hosting the New York Red Bulls.

FC Dallas has been slumping, winless in its last six games including three straight defeats on the road. If the season ended today, FC Dallas, which at one point this season was leading the conference, would be out of the playoffs, a precipitous slide over the past two months.

The Red Bulls on the other side are winless in two games after winning five out of six games in July and August. The Red Bulls themselves are just three points above the red line and are in need of picking up points on the road.

Making life more difficult for Dallas is the fact that its without five starters including U.S. Men’s National Team callups Kellyn Acosta and Matt Hedges. The Red Bulls on the other hand are only missing three players due to international call-ups, with Kemar Lawrence the only notable absence.

Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Similar to FC Dallas, the Chicago Fire are in a major slump and have dropped down the MLS standings.

The Fire have lost six of their last seven games and when star forward Nemanja Nikolic doesn’t score, the Fire have won just two games out of 14 (eight losses, four draws).

The Montreal Impact meanwhile saw their four-game winning streak snapped last weekend to rival and Eastern Conference-leading Toronto FC. But the Impact are on the upswing, with Ignacio Piatti recently being named MLS Player of the Month for August and leading the team up the standings.

Both teams will be missing starters due to international call-ups and injuries but it should still be a pretty entertaining game in Quebec.

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — Saturday, 11 p.m. ET

It’s a battle of two teams with two new coaches after rough first halves of the season.

The Galaxy notably sacked Curt Onalfo and brought back Sigi Schmid to be the team’s next coach. The Rapids then quietly showed club legend Pablo Mastroeni the door after his team was sitting in the bottom half of the standings most of the season.

Now, both Schmid and new Rapids coach Steve Cooke look to get their first wins of the season and try and turn the season around, even though both team’s chances of making the playoffs are minuscule at this point.

With Tim Howard and the Dos Santos brothers all missing on international duty, the game misses some star power. However, it will be a great chance to look at the tactics of the two coaches and how they’re setting up their team for the rest of the season.

Full MLS schedule

Saturday

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC — 7 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — 11 p.m. ET

UEFA open Financial Fair Play investigation of Paris Saint-Germain


By Daniel KarellSep 1, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT
UEFA is taking a closer look at how Paris Saint-Germain plans to abide by its Financial Fair Play regulations in the coming year.

The European football confederation announced on Friday it was opening a Financial Fair Play investigation to monitor PSG following its massive summer spending on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among others.

“The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations,” UEFA wrote in a statement. “The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity.

“In the coming months, the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will regularly meet in order to carefully evaluate all documentation pertaining to this case.”

Neymar and Mbappe’s combined transfer fees will cost PSG around $477 million alone. PSG only made $66.4 million back in departures this summer.

It’s no surprise that PSG is being investigated for breaching FFP regulations, which state that teams have to break even instead of run at huge losses as many teams did, which led to some going into administration.

However, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi claims that PSG are operating above board and told fans not to worry about facing future fines or expulsions from competitions.