Pele congratulations Ronaldo on moving into top five

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a new mark of goal-scoring greatness on Thursday, and he received the message of a lifetime from the man he passed on the all-time international scoring list a day later.
Ronaldo’s three goals for Portugal in its 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands took his overall international goal total to 78 goals in 144 appearances, taking him into the top five all-time in international play and one ahead of Brazilian legend Pele.
On Friday morning, Pele himself congratulated the 32-year-old Portuguese star for passing him on the all-time international goalscoring list.
Ronaldo was too young in 2004 (just 19-years-old) to be named to Pele’s FIFA 100 but if Pele amended the list, Ronaldo would certainly be on it.
Ronaldo is currently tied with Iraq’s Hussein Saeed and is one goal behind Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu in the scoring list. The top three is lead by Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 goals, followed by Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás with 84 goals and Japan’s Kunishige Kamamoto with 80 goals.
For the sixth consecutive year, Premier League clubs broke the bank to bring in new signings.
According to accounting powerhouse Deloitte, Premier League clubs spent a record of around $1.81 billion in transfer fees, including $271.85 on deadline day alone. Amazingly, this total could have been higher had deals for Tomas Lemar, Alexis Sanchez and Ross Barkley gone through among others.
The summer transfer window’s total is nearly $1.3 billion more than was spent five years ago, but it’s in line with the increased revenues for clubs across the Premier League thanks to new television deals around the world. According to Deloitte, most clubs spend one-third to one-fifth of their revenues on transfer fees and this summer it was around 31 percent of revenues were spent on transfers.
Manchester City led the Premier League with $278.3 million spent on transfers this summer. Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Everton, Tottenham and Liverpool combined to spend approximately $1.109 billion in the transfer market. Arsenal, Stoke City, Burnley and Swansea City all finished in the black.
“When analyzed in the context of generating record broadcast, commercial and matchday revenues, Premier League clubs are spending well within their means,” Deloitte’s Dan Jones told the BBC. “While the transfer record for a single player has again been broken by a major European club, the Premier League’s clubs enjoy an unrivaled depth of purchasing power, as a result of the league’s relatively equal – and transparent – distribution of broadcast revenues.”
Wayne Rooney is back in the headlines again, and it’s for all the wrong reasons.
While spending his first FIFA window away from the England National Team after announcing his international retirement in August, Rooney was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning near his home in Cheshire, England.
UPDATE: Later Friday morning, Cheshire Police announced that it has charged Rooney with “driving whilst over the prescribed limit.” His VW Beetle was pulled over around 2 a.m. Friday. Rooney was released on bail and was given a court date of September 18 at Stockport Magistrates Court.
It’s not Rooney’s first run in with excessive drinking. Just last year, he was reported to have been partying until 5 a.m. while on international duty with the England National Team.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) New Zealand closed in on a World Cup qualifying playoff spot against the fifth-place South American team by beating the Solomon Islands 6-1 Friday in the opening match of a two-leg series.
New Zealand captain Chris Wood scored a hat trick ahead of the return leg on Tuesday in Honiara.
The winner of the series will face a South American team for a place at next year’s World Cup in Russia. The current team in fifth place is Argentina.
Wood, who moved to Premier League club Burnley from Leeds, scored twice in the first half while Kosta Barbarouses made it 3-0.
Ryan Thomas took advantage of some poor defending to give New Zealand a 4-0 lead, and Michael McGlinchey scored from a free kick in the 81st minute. Wood then completed his hat trick in injury time.
Winston Reid, a West Ham defender who is the usual New Zealand captain, was unavailable for the match with a calf injury. Shane Smeltz, Tommy Smith and Marco Rojas were also absent. For the Solomon Islands, New Zealand-based striker Micah Lea’alafa was unavailable because of a visa problem.
South American qualifying for the World Cup was fascinating and close before matches began on Thursday.
Now, it’s even tighter.
With three matches to play, only Brazil is safe. Their win over Ecuador on Thursday means it will finish first place in CONMEBOL.
Peru beat Bolivia in Lima during the late game, meaning every non-eliminated team is could be in an automatic qualifying spot or outside the Top Four altogether after the international break.
This was not a good day for Alexis Sanchez, whose move away from Arsenal failed to materialize hours before he couldn’t help engineer a home win against Paraguay (the visitors now knocking on the door of the Top Five.
Brazil 2-0 Ecuador
New Barcelona man Paulinho and hopeful Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho scored in the 69th and 76th minutes to lift Brazil 11 points clear of second-place Colombia.
Also, full marks to the social media person here:
Chile 0-3 Paraguay
A rocket own goal from Arturo Vidal started Chile on its way to a shocking score line, with Victor Caceres and Richard Ortiz also scoring as Paraguay climbed up the table.
Venezuela 0-0 Colombia
The hosts had already been eliminated from contention for a place in Russia, and still managed to outshoot Los Cafeteros en route to a point that keeps Colombia’s World Cup plans very much in question. Venezuela’s Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) led the match in shots with four, while Radamel Falcao paced the visitors with three.
Uruguay 0-0 Argentina
Luis Suarez’s hosts are now a point back of second-place Colombia, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina sits two points back in fifth.
Peru 2-1 Bolivia
Table
Brazil — 36 points (qualified)
Colombia — 25 points
Uruguay — 24 points
Chile — 23 points
Argentina — 23 points (CONMEBOL-OFC playoff)
Paraguay — 21 points
Peru — 21 points
Ecuador — 20 points
Bolivia – 10 points (eliminated)
Venezuela — 7 points (eliminated)