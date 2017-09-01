Report: Rafa Benitez open to leaving Newcastle

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could be on his way out of the club just three weeks into the start of the Premier League season.
According to a report in The Guardian, Benitez’s relationship with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has soured to the point that he’s open to taking other similar-sized jobs in the Premier League, or perhaps even abroad.
The report states that Benitez would be open to taking the West Ham job should Slaven Bilic lose his position in the coming weeks.
Following Newcastle’s Championship winning season, owner Ashley reportedly promised Benitez he’d be able to spend freely in the transfer market. However, the club were only able to bring in seven players while releasing 12 others. The club also failed to sign any new reinforcements on deadline day.
Through three weeks, Newcastle is currently in 14th place in the Premier League, with one win and two losses.
UEFA is taking a closer look at how Paris Saint-Germain plans to abide by its Financial Fair Play regulations in the coming year.
The European football confederation announced on Friday it was opening a Financial Fair Play investigation to monitor PSG following its massive summer spending on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among others.
“The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations,” UEFA wrote in a statement. “The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity.
“In the coming months, the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will regularly meet in order to carefully evaluate all documentation pertaining to this case.”
Neymar and Mbappe’s combined transfer fees will cost PSG around $477 million alone. PSG only made $66.4 million back in departures this summer.
It’s no surprise that PSG is being investigated for breaching FFP regulations, which state that teams have to break even instead of run at huge losses as many teams did, which led to some going into administration.
However, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi claims that PSG are operating above board and told fans not to worry about facing future fines or expulsions from competitions.
The U.S. Men’s National Team faces arguably its toughest opponent left in the Hex as Costa Rica makes its way north.
Friday’s match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey sets up a rematch with revenge and booking a World Cup ticket on the mind for the U.S., and earning a triumphant sweep over the USMNT on the other side.
Following the Gold Cup, this is the first time Bruce Arena has had his full selection of players available, and even with a pair of injuries on the backline, the veteran coach has most of the USMNT’s top players available. At the same time, even with Joel Campbell missing from action, Costa Rica brings one of its strongest squads, setting up a great battle in the shadows of New York City.
Here’s a look at three key battles on the field to keep an eye on in tonight’s USMNT vs. Costa Rica match:
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Italy’s preparations for a World Cup qualifier against Spain have taken a big hit following an injury to top defender Giorgio Chiellini.
The Italian soccer federation says Chiellini injured his right calf in training Friday morning and left the team, meaning he will miss both the game in Spain and another qualifier against Israel on Tuesday.
Italy plays Spain in Madrid in a match that will likely decide which team qualifies automatically from Group G. Both teams have five wins in addition to the draw between them last year in Turin. The loser could go into a playoff.
Chiellini was expected to start the match against Spain alongside fellow defenders Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci. It wasn’t immediately clear who will replace him.
Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a new mark of goal-scoring greatness on Thursday, and he received the message of a lifetime from the man he passed on the all-time international scoring list a day later.
Ronaldo’s three goals for Portugal in its 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands took his overall international goal total to 78 goals in 144 appearances, taking him into the top five all-time in international play and one ahead of Brazilian legend Pele.
On Friday morning, Pele himself congratulated the 32-year-old Portuguese star for passing him on the all-time international goalscoring list.
Ronaldo was too young in 2004 (just 19-years-old) to be named to Pele’s FIFA 100 but if Pele amended the list, Ronaldo would certainly be on it.
Ronaldo is currently tied with Iraq’s Hussein Saeed and is one goal behind Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu in the scoring list. The top three is lead by Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 goals, followed by Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás with 84 goals and Japan’s Kunishige Kamamoto with 80 goals.