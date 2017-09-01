Report: Rafa Benitez open to leaving Newcastle

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could be on his way out of the club just three weeks into the start of the Premier League season.

According to a report in The Guardian, Benitez’s relationship with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has soured to the point that he’s open to taking other similar-sized jobs in the Premier League, or perhaps even abroad.

The report states that Benitez would be open to taking the West Ham job should Slaven Bilic lose his position in the coming weeks.

Following Newcastle’s Championship winning season, owner Ashley reportedly promised Benitez he’d be able to spend freely in the transfer market. However, the club were only able to bring in seven players while releasing 12 others. The club also failed to sign any new reinforcements on deadline day.

Through three weeks, Newcastle is currently in 14th place in the Premier League, with one win and two losses.