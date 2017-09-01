Report: Wayne Rooney arrested, charged with DUI

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Wayne Rooney is back in the headlines again, and it’s for all the wrong reasons.

While spending his first FIFA window away from the England National Team after announcing his international retirement in August, Rooney was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning near his home in Cheshire, England.

UPDATE: Later Friday morning, Cheshire Police announced that it has charged Rooney with “driving whilst over the prescribed limit.” His VW Beetle was pulled over around 2 a.m. Friday. Rooney was released on bail and was given a court date of September 18 at Stockport Magistrates Court.

The full statement on Wayne Rooney's arrest from Cheshire police. pic.twitter.com/kNdqU3rip7 — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) September 1, 2017

It’s not Rooney’s first run in with excessive drinking. Just last year, he was reported to have been partying until 5 a.m. while on international duty with the England National Team.