UEFA open Financial Fair Play investigation of Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA is taking a closer look at how Paris Saint-Germain plans to abide by its Financial Fair Play regulations in the coming year.

The European football confederation announced on Friday it was opening a Financial Fair Play investigation to monitor PSG following its massive summer spending on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among others.

“The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations,” UEFA wrote in a statement. “The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity.

“In the coming months, the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will regularly meet in order to carefully evaluate all documentation pertaining to this case.”

Neymar and Mbappe’s combined transfer fees will cost PSG around $477 million alone. PSG only made $66.4 million back in departures this summer.

It’s no surprise that PSG is being investigated for breaching FFP regulations, which state that teams have to break even instead of run at huge losses as many teams did, which led to some going into administration.

However, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi claims that PSG are operating above board and told fans not to worry about facing future fines or expulsions from competitions.