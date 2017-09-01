More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

USA 0-2 Costa Rica: USMNT face-plants vs. Ticos… again

By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT
Bruce Arena’s honeymoon is over.

It lasted exactly four 2018 World Cup qualifiers, as the old-boss-turned-new-boss helped the U.S. national team out of a deep hole following the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann, before suffering his first defeat (this time around) in the Hexagonal at the hands of Costa Rica, the side which routed the USMNT 4-0 last November, on Friday.

With only three games still to play, Arena’s men sit third in the Hex, now six points behind Costa Rica, and as many as nine behind Mexico (pending their result versus Panama). A victory would have pulled the USMNT level for second. In short, it’s a disastrous result, particularly given the level to which the Yanks controlled the vast majority of the game.

The USMNT was denied its clearest chance of the opening half-hour, when Jozy Altidore was taken down inside the penalty area by Kendall Waston, but the referee was unmoved by the American pleas and waved for play to continue. It was a clear penalty, and a monumental let-off for Los Ticos.

Right on the half-hour mark, Costa Rica made the Yanks pay for their failure to turn spells of possessional dominance into a goal. Marco Ureña found 30 yards of empty space between Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron, and the San Jose Earthquakes striker twisted and turned the former as he dribbled into the penalty area, worked the ball onto his right foot and beat Tim Howard far post.

Christian Pulisic was denied by Keylor Navas, in unbelievable fashion, in the 67th minute. Clint Dempsey‘s free kick pinballed around the penalty area and fell to Michael Bradley, who played the ball into space for Pulisic’s left-footed strike. The ball deflected off a defender, wrong-footing Navas in the worst way, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper was spectacular in his reaction, throwing his right hand in the air to palm the ball onto his foot and clear his lines.

With nine minutes left in regular time, Costa Rica landed the knockout punch. David Guzman strolled through the heart of midfield and played Ureña, who had acres of space himself, behind Ream and Cameron, and Howard could do nothing to deny him one-on-one.

The USMNT travels to San Pedro Sula next, for a matchup with Honduras, the side with which they’re tied for third place, on Tuesday.

Barcelona close disastrous transfer window with whimper

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressSep 1, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Instead of a promised player to help fill the hole left by Neymar, Barcelona made no signings on the final day of the summer transfer market in Spain.

Barcelona had been after Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho for weeks, and on Monday Barcelona’s sports director Robert Fernandez said the club wanted to bring in “one or possibly two players” before the transfer window shut on Friday.

But the midnight deadline to acquire new players in la Liga struck before Barcelona could pry away Coutinho or find a similar talent to help its attack. Media reports had speculated that Barcelona was also interested in Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria and Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala.

The only activity at Camp Nou on Friday was Barcelona’s agreement to loan forward Munir El Haddadi to fellow Spanish club Alaves. He played on loan at Valencia last season.

Fernandez had also said it was likely that other players would leave the club. But midfielder Arda Turan and the disappointing Andre Gomes both stayed put.

Barcelona announced late on Friday that Fernandez and club official Albert Soler would hold a press conference on Saturday, apparently to explain what went wrong in the transfer window.

The failure to sign Coutinho or another top-notch playmaker caps an awful month for Barcelona, which started when Neymar bolted for PSG after the French club triggered his buyout clause by paying a world record fee of $262 million.

Barcelona was able to reinvest part of that payout in France winger Ousmane Dembele and Brazil midfielder Paulinho. Paulinho cost $47 million. Dembele’s final cost could reach $173 million, making him the third most expensive transfer after Neymar and PSG’s new signing Kylian Mbappe.

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT hosts Costa Rica in WCQ

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT
Ever since the U.S. national team suffered that infamous 4-0 defeat in Costa Rica on Nov. 15, 2016, it was Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Los Ticos, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ, which loomed largest of all.

For two reasons: 1) revenge, which is the obvious one; but, more importantly, 2) should the USMNT right the ship between then and now (they have, under Bruce Arena), it would set up a vitally important matchup between second- and third-place sides in the Hexagonal.

2nd – Costa Rica, 11 points (+5 GD) | 3rd – USA, 8 (+3 GD) | 4th – Panama, 7 (0 GD)

With just three more games to play after tonight (and Panama away to Mexico), a win would put the Yanks four points clear of fourth place (qualification playoffs), their trip to Russia next summer all but booked.

UEFA WCQ: Late drama for Germany; Kane scores on Sept. 1

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Europe…

Czech Republic 1-2 Germany

Germany gave the Czech Republic every chance they could have done to steal a point (all three, even), but the World Cup holders eked out a victory in Prague. Timo Werner put Germany ahead after just four minutes, but the following 74 minutes consisted of the Czechs asking questions Joachim Loew’s side couldn’t really answer. In the 78th minute, Vladimir Darida unleashed a laser from 25 yards out, hitting the underside of the crossbar and drawing the home side level.

1-1 seemed destined to wind up the (fair) final score, but Mats Hummels had other ideas two minutes from full-time, when he headed home his fifth international goal. The result sends Germany onto 21 (out of a possible 21) points, still five points clear of second-place Northern Ireland, and now just a single point from guarantee a top-two finish (qualification playoffs).

Malta 0-4 England

21 hours prior to kickoff of England’s away clash with Malta, the clock struck midnight on August and gave way to September. Harry Kane, the England and Tottenham Hotspur striker infamously without a single goal in the month of August during his first-team career (this is his fourth season), was more aware of this fact than anyone.

How did Kane celebrate the arrival of September? With a goal, of course — and, not just any goal, but the winning goal in the 53rd minute, set up by his Tottenham teammate Dele Alli. Kane would score again, in the 91st minute, to make the final score 4-0 and notch his 10th England goal in 20 appearances.

Ryan Bertrand bagged his first international goal five minutes from full-time — a well-struck ball from 25 yards out — and Danny Welbeck took his tally to 15 seconds before Kane’s second goal.

England (17 points) remain atop Group F, their two point-lead on Slovakia still intact. Six points separate the Three Lions from third place, a playoff spot (at minimum) so nearly clinched already.

Denmark 4-0 Poland

The shocking result of the day came in Group E, where third-place Denmark put four unanswered goals past first-place Poland. Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen was, predictably, the star man for Denmark, playing a pivotal role in all four goals — scoring one himself and assisting on the other three.

Denmark (13 points) move to within three points of the top spot in the group and remain level with Montenegro for second place, though still behind on goal differential (+10 to +8).

Elsewhere

Group C

Norway 2-0 Azerbaijan
San Marino 0-3 Northern Ireland

Group E

Romania 1-0 Armenia
Kazakhstan 0-3 Montenegro

Group F

Lithuania 0-3 Scotland
Slovakia 1-0 Slovenia

Dutch disaster: 4-0 loss to France compounded by RvP injury

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Robin Van Persie‘s return to the Netherlands squad lasted a half hour.

The country’s all-time leading scorer was a 64th-minute substitute in his team’s 4-0 loss to France on Thursday in World Cup qualifying. On Friday, he pulled out of the national team because of injury.

The Dutch soccer association says Van Persie, recalled for the France match after nearly two years on the sidelines, injured his knee at the Stade de France and will not be available for Sunday’s Group A qualifier against Bulgaria in Amsterdam.

The loss to France left the Netherlands in fourth place in Group A and struggling to earn a possible playoff to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Midfielder Kevin Strootman will be suspended after getting a red card on Thursday.