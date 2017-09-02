More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barcelona: Liverpool wanted $237 million for Philippe Coutinho

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT
Barcelona claim that Liverpool’s asking price was the reason the club couldn’t sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

At a press conference discussing the club’s summer transfer successes and failures, Barcelona director Albert Soler stated Liverpool were asking for upwards of $237 million for the Brazilian playmaker, a price Barcelona weren’t willing to pay.

Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool announced their intentions to hold on to Coutinho, despite the player submitting a transfer request in August to try and force a move to Spain.

“The idea of spending 100 million euros on a player just a few years ago would have been madness but it seems that this is the way things are going,” Soler said in the press conference. “At one time, Barcelona were market leaders but now prices are being dictated by hedge funds. Whole countries are now the principal agents in the market. Everything’s changed. We decided not to put the club’s economic status and heritage at risk.

“It’s reached the stage where one club paid 50 million for a goalkeeper. We’re relieved that UEFA are opening investigations. We’re not going to enter into a market which is has gone way out of control – Liverpool were asking 200 million euros for Coutinho.”

The quotes above are a bit of a shot at Paris Saint-Germain – which is owned by the investment arm of the Qatari government.

However, it’s a bit rich for Soler to say he didn’t want to put the club’s economic status at risk after receiving a record $263 million for Neymar and then going out and spending an initial $124.5 million on Ousmane Dembele.

Now, Liverpool face the challenge of integrating Coutinho back into the squad. Coutinho has not played for Liverpool since submitting his transfer request on August 11, supposedly missing time with a back injury. But he scored for Brazil on Thursday in its 2-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

There are reports that Coutinho cried before the game on the news that he’d be staying at Liverpool and if true, it may take more than just motivation from the coach and his teammates for Coutinho to discover his club form from last season.

West Ham chairman: Bilic turned down chance to sign Sanches, Krychowiak

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
West Ham United had a chance to add two of the more surprising and potentially underrated signings of the summer, but manager Slaven Bilic turned them down.

That’s according to West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan. Sullivan told Sky Sports that Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches and Paris Saint-Germain’s Grzegorz Krychowiak were both offered to the club, but Bilic decided against bringing the pair in.

Krychowiak ended up at West Bromwich Albion while Sanches was reunited with former Bayern assistant coach Paul Clement at Swansea City on a season-long loan.

“Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has,” Sullivan said. “As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.”

West Ham is winless to open the Premier League season and are currently bottom of the league after three games. The club brought in Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Sead Hakšabanović this summer but it hasn’t brought the desired results yet.

Sullivan wasn’t finished though. He commented that the club had made a record bid for Sporting CP’s William Carvalho but that it was rejected, only for Sporting to try and revive the deal at the last minute on deadline day.

“Late last night Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical,” Sullivan said. “We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks.”

That forced Sporting CP to respond, with communications director Nuno Saraiva calling Sullivan a liar in a Facebook post.

The translation reads: “David Sullivan lies. At Sporting Clube de Portugal, as has already been said by its president, no proposal has been made by the player William Carvalho. The football industry is not the set of an adult film in which all obscenities are allowed. So the boss of a club demands a lot more than this intellectual pornography.

“Mr. David Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. That is why Sporting Clube de Portugal challenges him to publicly show the proposals he claims to have been made as well as the evidence that Sporting CP received them.

“One thing is certain: Sporting CP, as it has already been said, does not cut legs to its athletes. But we have nothing to do with the performance of entrepreneurs or relatives who live at the expense of players and who are offering them a club at a club price, without a mandate, as if they were cheap supermarket merchandise. Athlete and the club, and creating regrettable situations that have already forced the sporting club of Portugal to take drastic measures to defend these characters who parasitize the lives of some players.”

Mesut Ozil: A Look Back

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT
Four years ago today, Arsenal broke the bank to sign Mesut Ozil just before the deadline.

Arsenal spent a reported $55 million, then a club record, to sign the German international from Real Madrid, a move that delighted Arsenal fans and depressed Cristiano Ronaldo, who lamented the sale of his main pipeline.

Since joining Arsenal, Ozil has gone on to make 119 appearances in the Premier League with 23 goals and 42 assists. He’s had plenty of highs and lows, but Ozil has brought a level of vision and precision passing that has rarely been seen in the Premier League.

Last year, Arsenal released a video looking back at Ozil’s career and youth and it’s only appropriate to revisit that today, on his four-year anniversary of moving to London. Watch the video below. Enjoy.

Lucas Perez: Arsenal didn’t want me to return to Deportivo La Coruña

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT
It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Lucas Perez and Arsenal.

The Spanish striker returned to his former club Deportivo La Coruña on loan on deadline day after negotiations over a permanent transfer stalled, and once Perez cleared his medical, he made his thoughts clear on what transpired this summer at Arsenal.

“I’ve had a lot of good days in A Coruña, and today is one of them. I’m really happy that everything has been resolved in the end,” Perez said, via AS. “They paid a lot of money and it’s normal that they want to defend their interests. They [Arsenal] had deals closed with other clubs and they didn’t want me to come here, but I made it clear that I wanted to return to Depor.”

It’s unclear which other clubs had deals for Perez but Depor was attempting to re-sign Perez from the start of the summer.

Arsenal spent nearly $24 million just days before the transfer deadline in August 2016, but despite the sizable investment, Perez featured just 21 times, including only two starts in the Premier League. Earlier this summer, Arsenal gave record signing Alexandre Lacazette Perez’s No. 9 shirt, reportedly without asking the Spaniard.

Perez did try and get in front of the negative comments with a pair of Twitter posts, thanking Arsenal supporters and his teammates for last season.

Barkley speaks out, denies reports that he underwent Chelsea medical

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT
Ross Barkley has finally set the record straight.

On his Twitter account Saturday, Barkley wrote in three separate tweets that he didn’t pull out at the last second of a Chelsea medical and that he’s decided while he recovers from his hamstring injury suffered in August, he’ll wait until January to decide his future.

After it had been reported that Everton and Chelsea had agreed a fee for Barkley to join the London club, it was then confirmed by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that Barkley had a change of heart at the last moment. That led to rumors and twists and turns in the tabloids that Barkley had undergone a medical and changed his mind in the middle of it to stay with Everton.

“The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million ($45.3 million) and I think personal terms were agreed,” Moshiri told Sky Sports News on transfer deadline day. “After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley’s agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position during the January window — that is the latest.”

Barkley has one year remaining on his Everton contract but manager Ronald Koeman said earlier this summer that the Englishman isn’t in his plans moving forward.

Considering that agents receive a fee on transfers and not on free transfers, it appears that it was Barkley’s decision to stay until at least January, though his transfer value will drop significantly with the possibility that any club can sign him as a free agent six months later.