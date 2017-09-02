More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Barkley speaks out, denies reports that he underwent Chelsea medical

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT
Ross Barkley has finally set the record straight.

On his Twitter account Saturday, Barkley wrote in three separate tweets that he didn’t pull out at the last second of a Chelsea medical and that he’s decided while he recovers from his hamstring injury suffered in August, he’ll wait until January to decide his future.

After it had been reported that Everton and Chelsea had agreed a fee for Barkley to join the London club, it was then confirmed by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that Barkley had a change of heart at the last moment. That led to rumors and twists and turns in the tabloids that Barkley had undergone a medical and changed his mind in the middle of it to stay with Everton.

“The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million ($45.3 million) and I think personal terms were agreed,” Moshiri told Sky Sports News on transfer deadline day. “After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley’s agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position during the January window — that is the latest.”

Barkley has one year remaining on his Everton contract but manager Ronald Koeman said earlier this summer that the Englishman isn’t in his plans moving forward.

Considering that agents receive a fee on transfers and not on free transfers, it appears that it was Barkley’s decision to stay until at least January, though his transfer value will drop significantly with the possibility that any club can sign him as a free agent six months later.

Barcelona: Liverpool wanted $237 million for Philippe Coutinho

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT
Barcelona claim that Liverpool’s asking price was the reason the club couldn’t sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

At a press conference discussing the club’s summer transfer successes and failures, Barcelona director Albert Soler stated Liverpool were asking for upwards of $237 million for the Brazilian playmaker, a price Barcelona weren’t willing to pay.

Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool announced their intentions to hold on to Coutinho, despite the player submitting a transfer request in August to try and force a move to Spain.

“The idea of spending 100 million euros on a player just a few years ago would have been madness but it seems that this is the way things are going,” Soler said in the press conference. “At one time, Barcelona were market leaders but now prices are being dictated by hedge funds. Whole countries are now the principal agents in the market. Everything’s changed. We decided not to put the club’s economic status and heritage at risk.

“It’s reached the stage where one club paid 50 million for a goalkeeper. We’re relieved that UEFA are opening investigations. We’re not going to enter into a market which is has gone way out of control – Liverpool were asking 200 million euros for Coutinho.”

The quotes above are a bit of a shot at Paris Saint-Germain – which is owned by the investment arm of the Qatari government.

However, it’s a bit rich for Soler to say he didn’t want to put the club’s economic status at risk after receiving a record $263 million for Neymar and then going out and spending an initial $124.5 million on Ousmane Dembele.

Now, Liverpool face the challenge of integrating Coutinho back into the squad. Coutinho has not played for Liverpool since submitting his transfer request on August 11, supposedly missing time with a back injury. But he scored for Brazil on Thursday in its 2-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

There are reports that Coutinho cried before the game on the news that he’d be staying at Liverpool and if true, it may take more than just motivation from the coach and his teammates for Coutinho to discover his club form from last season.

CONCACAF WCQ: Mexico qualify; Honduras draw level with USMNT

AP Photo/Christian Palma
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 11:31 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America and the Caribbean…

USA 0-2 Costa Rica

For the first time since 1958, the U.S. national team has lost two home games during the same cycle of WCQ. Marco Ureña scored both goals for Los Ticos, Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron endured nightmare evenings at center back, Bruce Arena stranded Michael Bradley on a midfield island, and the honeymoon period is over for Arena and Co., just like that. Tuesday’s matchup with Honduras just became the biggest game of the last three years.

Mexico 1-0 Panama

Oh, the difference four years can make. An entire World Cup cycle ago, Mexico were seconds from failing to qualify for the inter-continental playoffs, let alone the finals tournament in Brazil itself. Only the miracle of all miracles rescued El Tri from the ultimate embarrassment of missing the World Cup as one of CONCACAF’s two giants.

Fast forward 47 months, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s Mexico is the first from the region to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Russia, with three games of the Hexagonal still to play. Friday’s 1-0 victory over Panama which puts Mexico on 17 points, coupled with the USMNT’s loss, means El Tri have clinched a top-three place.

Hirving Lozano scored the game’s only goal, a 53rd-minute header.

Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 Honduras

Los Catrachos have risen from the dead, thanks to the rare road win in CONCACAF. Alexander Lopez scored the game’s opening goal in the 7th minute, and Houston Dynamo winger Alberth Elis tacked on what would turn out to be the game-winning goal just 10 minutes later.

Honduras held on, in desperate fashion, after Alvin Jones was sent off in the 58th minute, reducing T&T to 10 minute for the final half-hour. Seattle Sounders left back Joevin Jones converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but that’s as close as the Soca Warriors would get. With the victory, Honduras are level with the USMNT, for third place (automatic qualification), on eight points, trailing only on goal differential. Those very sides will face off Tuesday evening in San Pedro Sula.

Updated CONCACAF WCQ standings

1. Mexico — 17 points, +8 GD
2. Costa Rica — 14 points, +7 GD
3. USA — 8 points, +1 GD
4. Honduras — 8 points, -7 GD
5. Panama — 7 points, -1 GD
6. Trinidad and Tobago — 3 points, -8 GD

Three things: USMNT fails in bid for revenge on Costa Rica

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT
Three things we learned from the U.S. national team’s 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica on Friday…

[ RECAP: USMNT fails in bid for revenge on Costa Rica ]

Arena’s tactics a handicap from the start

Bruce Arena’s decision to play a two-man midfield — Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe — was a tough hole for the USMNT to dig itself out of. For starters, I’ll say this: it’s obvious what Arena’s thinking was in going with the two-man midfield — with Costa Rica playing three across the back, it’ll be two-versus-two in the middle of the field, and a fourth attacker is needed to pull those three center backs out of their shape. In reality, Los Ticos pressed like crazy, and without a third body in the center, Bradley and Nagbe were often left without an emergency outlet.

As for the defensive side of things, it was an unmitigated disaster. I briefly explained why Nagbe doesn’t work in a two-man midfield as opposed to a trio, here, and while Geoff Cameron and Tim Ream each had nightmares at center back, the wide open space in midfield played an equally massive part in both goals — especially the second. With no one free to step to David Guzman, Nagbe’s Portland Timbers teammate had all day to carry the ball through midfield, or, as he opted to do, slip Marco Ureña through with a simple through ball.

[ MORE: Player ratings from USA 0-2 Costa Rica ]

Playing through, not to, Altidore is the way forward

My headstone will one day read, Jozy Altidore is a playmaker, not a target man, why can’t any of you get this? Again on Friday, it was Altidore who held the ball in between midfield and defense, played runners through on the wings, dribbled at (and beat) defenders one-on-one, and set up two of the USMNT’s three best chances when acting as the fulcrum of the attack.

Trust me, I’m aware that a 6-foot, 180-pound physical specimen like Altidore isn’t supposed to be a creative genius facilitator, but life doesn’t always work the way it’s supposed to do. Here’s the realest problem resulting from that, though: he really needs a partner up top, as he had on Friday in the form of Bobby Wood. Remember that midfield thing we just discussed, though, about Bradley and Nagbe not really suiting the two-man midfield? To appease the former, you must also concede the latter. With one or two breaks — the no-call on what should have been a penalty in the first half, namely — the other way, the reward ultimately outweighs the risk in this game; with those breaks all seeming to go Costa Rica’s way, you end up on the wrong end of 2-0.

[ MORE: Late drama for Germany; Kane starts scoring on Sept. 1 ]

The never-ending search for a left back

Here’s an excerpt from my Three Things post, dated July 15, 2017:

This was Jorge Villafaña’s chance; it was to be his Gold Cup; it was supposed to be his coming-out party; it was his audition for next summer’s World Cup — the one where he needed to step up and say, “I am the left back,” thus solving the USMNT’s biggest, longest-running problem. After starting the first and the third games of the group, we’re no closer to having found a full-time starter. It would have been nice, but at this point, we all knew better.

All of the above still rings true a month and a half, and another uninspiring shift at left back, later. At this point, I’m resigned to the fact that DaMarcus Beasley will start at left back, a position which he only started playing prior to the last World Cup, next summer in Russia, at the tender age of 36.

Player ratings: USMNT’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica a big setback

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 1, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT
Player ratings from the U.S. national team’s 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica on Friday…

[ RECAP: USMNT fails in bid for revenge on Costa Rica ]

GK — Tim Howard: 4.5 — The 38-year-old was shaky playing the ball out of the back, which is largely par for the course, and was wildly out of position and slow to react on Marco Ureña’s goal in the 30th minute.

RB — Graham Zusi: 6 — Here’s a thing I said about Zusi, the right back, a month and a half ago, and I stand by it today:

During the first half, the USMNT played through Zusi on a number of occasions, resulting in two of its best scoring chances.

CB — Geoff Cameron: 4 — Struggled mightily in the first half, the first time he’d ever started alongside Tim Ream in a four-man backline. Cameron’s poor decisions compounded Ream’s struggles, and vice versa.

CB — Tim Ream: 4 — While much of Cameron’s issues appeared to be Ream-related, Ream was quite poor all on his own. His gaffe in the 7th minute nearly resulted in a goal, and he was the one turned inside and out, failing to see Ureña wide enough, on the opening goal.

LB — Jorge Villafaña: 5 — As a left back, it’s really tough to play with Fabian Johnson in front of you. The same issues which prevent Johnson from being a good left back play out further up the field, and you’re too frequently left on an island all by yourself. Unfortunately, there’s still no one better.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from USA 0-2 Costa Rica ]

CM — Michael Bradley: 5.5 — Asked to play, essentially, by himself in the middle of the field, Bradley did everything he could, but was ultimately outnumbered and overrun on numerous occasions. His long-range balls into the channels remain a top-two attacking strategy for the USMNT.

CM — Darlington Nagbe: 5 — Here’s the thing about Nagbe, the central midfielder: it works with a dedicated no. 10 playing ahead of him (see: Valeri, Diego; and, Portland’s MLS Cup 2015 run), but you’re asking far too much of him to play centrally without a creator further up the field. He’ll push ahead way too frequently and leave his partner all by his lonesome, which is exactly what he did to Bradley on Friday.

RM — Christian Pulisic: 6.5 — The kid’s a huge talent, but the most impressive thing about him is how consistently he’s in the conversation for best player on the field. The majority of clear chances had his fingerprints all over them, whether it was his dribbling through midfield, his vision and crossing, or making the necessary run into the box as a target himself.

LM — Fabian Johnson: 5 — What’s Johnson’s best position/role? He was asked to shield Villafaña from the front and press high when Costa Rica try to play out of the back, but he did very little or none of either of those things.

[ MORE: Late drama for Germany; Kane starts scoring on Sept. 1 ]

FW — Jozy Altidore: 7 — Best player on the field, especially during the first half. Finally properly cast as a playmaker, dropping into the hole and creating for others. I know, it’s hard to imagine a striker with his build being a finesse player, but that’s the reality everyone must finally accept.

FW — Bobby Wood: 5.5 — His hold-up play is really important for the USMNT, as is his speed which stretches defenses beyond any semblance of comfort. Only, the latter didn’t happen against Costa Rica, and their three center backs remained in lockstep for 90 minutes.

Sub — Clint Dempsey: 5 — 65th-minute sub did exactly what you’d ask of an impact sub: find the ball early, find it often, and create chaos, which is precisely the situation in which Dempsey thrives most. That’s a tall task against a defensive unit like Costa Rica, though. His petulant elbow in the 91st minute should have been a red card.

Sub — Jordan Morris: N/A — 84th-minute sub unable to have any real impact on the game.

Sub — Paul Arriola: N/A — 87th-minute sub unable to have any real impact on the game.