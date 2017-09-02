Garber believes Beckham’s influence as owner will help MLS grow further

All indications point to a Miami team joining Major League Soccer over the next few years, and the club’s owner — David Beckham — could help propel the league further, according to MLS commissioner Don Garber.

While the original plans for Beckham’s Miami club were to join MLS in 2018, it seems as though the expansion side is finally nearing the opportunity to join the United States’ top division.

The 42-year-old has been considered a “transformational” player by Garber and many others for completing a move to MLS years ago, which sparked many other European and foreign players to do the same and ultimately help grow the league.

“I’m a big believer that just because you are a professional athlete doesn’t mean you don’t have the capabilities to be a good sports team owner,” Garber said of Beckham. “It’s actually the other way round.

“Coming up with the game and understanding the intricacies of it, I think a guy like David would be a fantastic owner.

“He’s a very bright guy, very committed to our country and our league, very committed to the city of Miami.

“I think if we can get things closed then it will be a great success and it will be great to have him as an owner. He was a great player for us.”

Garber continued, by stating that Beckham’s inclusion in MLS really helped the league reach new heights, and he can do the same as an owner.

“Wayne Gretzky was a transformational figure for the National Hockey League,” Garber said. “Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were transformational players who took the NBA from what it was to what it is today in many ways.

“David was today for us, where we are now, that transformational player.

“He was our Michael Jordan, our Wayne Gretzky. He was the guy who came here and basically said: ‘It’s okay, this league is all right — it’s not the Premier League, but that’s okay.’