Garber believes Beckham’s influence as owner will help MLS grow further

By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
All indications point to a Miami team joining Major League Soccer over the next few years, and the club’s owner — David Beckham — could help propel the league further, according to MLS commissioner Don Garber.

While the original plans for Beckham’s Miami club were to join MLS in 2018, it seems as though the expansion side is finally nearing the opportunity to join the United States’ top division.

The 42-year-old has been considered a “transformational” player by Garber and many others for completing a move to MLS years ago, which sparked many other European and foreign players to do the same and ultimately help grow the league.

“I’m a big believer that just because you are a professional athlete doesn’t mean you don’t have the capabilities to be a good sports team owner,” Garber said of Beckham. “It’s actually the other way round.

“Coming up with the game and understanding the intricacies of it, I think a guy like David would be a fantastic owner.

“He’s a very bright guy, very committed to our country and our league, very committed to the city of Miami.

“I think if we can get things closed then it will be a great success and it will be great to have him as an owner. He was a great player for us.”

Garber continued, by stating that Beckham’s inclusion in MLS really helped the league reach new heights, and he can do the same as an owner.

“Wayne Gretzky was a transformational figure for the National Hockey League,” Garber said. “Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were transformational players who took the NBA from what it was to what it is today in many ways.

“David was today for us, where we are now, that transformational player.

“He was our Michael Jordan, our Wayne Gretzky. He was the guy who came here and basically said: ‘It’s okay, this league is all right — it’s not the Premier League, but that’s okay.’

Report: Messi could opt to become free agent next summer

By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
In the world of soccer, rumors surface on a regular basis, especially when it comes to the game’s biggest stars.

One player that has been at the center of transfer gossip recently is Lionel Messi of Barcelona, however, the legitimacy of theses rumors appears to be pointing towards the 30-year-old becoming a free agent in the summer of 2018.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero is reporting that Messi could opt against signing a new deal with Barca next summer, which would allow him to pursue other options in Europe or elsewhere.

Again, this is all speculative, but Messi has had a deal on the table from Barca for some time now and the Argentina international doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to put pen to paper.

Manchester City is a club that continues to be at the center of the Messi sweepstakes talks, and rightfully so considering the player’s relationship with City manager Pep Guardiola, formerly the head coach at Barcelona.

Messi has been involved at Barcelona for nearly two decades, arriving in Spain back in 2001 when the attacker joined the club’s youth academy. Since, Messi has tallied 544 goals in all competitions for the Blaugrana, which is the most all-time at the club.

Watch: NYCFC’s Alex Ring scores golazo in Finland win

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Finland hadn’t won a competitive match in two years. So it figures that it took a world class goal to make it happen.

Finland defeated Iceland, 1-0 in Tampere, Finland on the back of a brilliant free kick goal from New York City FC midfielder Alexander Ring. Ring’s free kick bent over and around the wall and off the crossbar for a goal in the eighth minute, and it was all Finland needed for a big World Cup qualifying victory.

Here’s the goal from the broadcast view.

Premier League releases 25-man squads for 2017-2018 season

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
With the close of the transfer window, Premier League rosters are now set for the season.

On Friday evening, after teams submitted their squads, the Premier League released each team’s 25-man squads for the current season.

There are some notable omissions. Arsenal left out Santi Cazorla, who continues to recover from an achillies injury while Chelsea left Abdul Baba Rahman off its list. However, Diego Costa was included on Chelsea’s roster despite the Spanish international’s attempts to force a move away. Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk and Everton’s Ross Barkley made their club’s squads as well.

There are six Americans currently registered for the upcoming season. Stoke City’s Geoff Cameron, Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin and Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams are registered as senior squad members. Bournemouth’s Emerson Hyndman, Arsenal’s Gedion Zelalem and Chelsea’s Kyle Scott are registered as Under-21 players, while Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan at Sheffield United for the season, is also registered as an Under-21 player.

 

Per Premier League rules, no more than 17 players who don’t fulfill the league’s “home grown” requirements can be registered. A home grown player is someone who has been registered by the FA or the Welsh FA for three years before the age of 21.

Under-21 players, those born after January 1, 1996, are eligible to play in the Premier League this season without being registered. Teams can update and change their squads

Here’s a look at the 2017-2018 Premier League squads:

West Ham chairman: Bilic turned down chance to sign Sanches, Krychowiak

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
West Ham United had a chance to add two of the more surprising and potentially underrated signings of the summer, but manager Slaven Bilic turned them down.

That’s according to West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan. Sullivan told Sky Sports that Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches and Paris Saint-Germain’s Grzegorz Krychowiak were both offered to the club, but Bilic decided against bringing the pair in.

Krychowiak ended up at West Bromwich Albion while Sanches was reunited with former Bayern assistant coach Paul Clement at Swansea City on a season-long loan.

“Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has,” Sullivan said. “As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.”

West Ham is winless to open the Premier League season and are currently bottom of the league after three games. The club brought in Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Sead Hakšabanović this summer but it hasn’t brought the desired results yet.

Sullivan wasn’t finished though. He commented that the club had made a record bid for Sporting CP’s William Carvalho but that it was rejected, only for Sporting to try and revive the deal at the last minute on deadline day.

“Late last night Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical,” Sullivan said. “We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks.”

That forced Sporting CP to respond, with communications director Nuno Saraiva calling Sullivan a liar in a Facebook post.

The translation reads: “David Sullivan lies. At Sporting Clube de Portugal, as has already been said by its president, no proposal has been made by the player William Carvalho. The football industry is not the set of an adult film in which all obscenities are allowed. So the boss of a club demands a lot more than this intellectual pornography.

“Mr. David Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. That is why Sporting Clube de Portugal challenges him to publicly show the proposals he claims to have been made as well as the evidence that Sporting CP received them.

“One thing is certain: Sporting CP, as it has already been said, does not cut legs to its athletes. But we have nothing to do with the performance of entrepreneurs or relatives who live at the expense of players and who are offering them a club at a club price, without a mandate, as if they were cheap supermarket merchandise. Athlete and the club, and creating regrettable situations that have already forced the sporting club of Portugal to take drastic measures to defend these characters who parasitize the lives of some players.”