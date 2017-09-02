Lucas Perez: Arsenal didn’t want me to return to Deportivo La Coruña

It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Lucas Perez and Arsenal.

The Spanish striker returned to his former club Deportivo La Coruña on loan on deadline day after negotiations over a permanent transfer stalled, and once Perez cleared his medical, he made his thoughts clear on what transpired this summer at Arsenal.

“I’ve had a lot of good days in A Coruña, and today is one of them. I’m really happy that everything has been resolved in the end,” Perez said, via AS. “They paid a lot of money and it’s normal that they want to defend their interests. They [Arsenal] had deals closed with other clubs and they didn’t want me to come here, but I made it clear that I wanted to return to Depor.”

It’s unclear which other clubs had deals for Perez but Depor was attempting to re-sign Perez from the start of the summer.

Arsenal spent nearly $24 million just days before the transfer deadline in August 2016, but despite the sizable investment, Perez featured just 21 times, including only two starts in the Premier League. Earlier this summer, Arsenal gave record signing Alexandre Lacazette Perez’s No. 9 shirt, reportedly without asking the Spaniard.

Perez did try and get in front of the negative comments with a pair of Twitter posts, thanking Arsenal supporters and his teammates for last season.

I want to thank all supporters, teammates and Arsenal's staff for all the affection shown since the first day… pic.twitter.com/V49JrsVgHX — Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) September 2, 2017