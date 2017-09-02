More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Qualifying scenarios remaining for the USMNT after Friday’s defeat

By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT
There was a clear negative to take away from Friday’s 2-0 home defeat against Costa Rica, and that was that with the loss the U.S. Men’s National Team is now in a precarious position in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

The loss did two things for Bruce Arena and his side. First, the U.S. now falls six points behind the Ticos in the Hexagonal, while Costa Rica has moved a giant step closer to Russia next summer.

On top of that, Mexico took care of business at home against Panama, with a 1-0 result, giving El Tri the first of three automatic spots in next year’s World Cup.

Here’s a look at the current Hexagonal table as things stand.

  1. Mexico — 14 points — +8 GD (Qualified for Russia)
  2. Costa Rica — 14 points — +7 GD
  3. USMNT — 8 points — +1 GD
  4. Honduras — 8 points — -7 GD
  5. Panama — 7 points — -1 GD
  6. Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points — -8 GD

Barring something catastrophic, Costa Rica has done enough to book its place in Russia and mathematically the Ticos could lock up a place on Tuesday with a win over Mexico at the Estadio Nacional.

That leaves one spot remaining for direct qualification into the World Cup from North/Central America and a fourth spot that would result in a playoff against a team from Asia.

Despite the chaos the U.S. has inflicted upon itself after Friday’s loss, the Stars and Stripes still hold fate in their own hands. The team’s 6-0 victory over Honduras back in March helped the USMNT’s goal differential significantly, which is what separates the two nations at the moment as a tiebreaker.

With the U.S. and Honduras meeting on Tuesday, a win or draw is essentially a must for Arena and Co. Los Catrachos face a difficult schedule to close out the Hex, with matches against Costa Rica and Mexico looming in October, but the team could very well benefit from both teams having qualified for the World Cup when they take the field next month.

Panama has been a tricky team to judge this qualifying campaign because while they have just one victory to show for themselves, the Canaleros have taken points in five of their seven matches and only conceded five goals in that span.

It’s still hard to imagine Panama finishing in the top three because that would likely mean they’d have to obtain wins against the U.S. and Costa Rica, along with their upcoming match against Trinidad. It’s not impossible though.

Finally, Trinidad is in a similar boat as Panama, but they can’t even lean on a strong backline to cancel out the team’s lack of goalscoring. Trinidad has taken points in one of its seven qualifying matches, so for all intents and purposes we’ll say the Soca Warriors have very slim chances of reaching the World Cup.

Here’s my take on how the final Hex table will shape up to look like.

(Bold automatically qualifies for World Cup, underlined faces AFC nation in playoff)

  1. Mexico — 22 points
  2. Costa Rica — 18 points
  3. USMNT — 15 points
  4. Panama — 10 points (Edges Honduras on GD)
  5. Honduras  — 10 points
  6. Trinidad — 3 points

It’s just hard to imagine the U.S. not qualifying for the World Cup… If the Yanks fall on Tuesday at Honduras then perhaps the idea of it actually happening will move closer to reality, but until that occurs there’s still confidence on the end of this sports writer.

The U.S. will find a way to get a draw in San Pedro Sula, before pulling out victories against Panama and T&T next month. Regardless of your feelings about the USMNT, there is still plenty of talent in the squad and there’s no reason to believe that the Stars and Stripes won’t qualify for Russia, especially given CONCACAF’s qualifying set up.

 

MLS follow live — Impact host Fire, Red Bulls visit struggling Dallas

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT
Most of the attention with be on the international stage this weekend as World Cup qualifying continues across the globe, but Major League Soccer rolls on despite the “break.”

Three potential playoff teams in the Eastern Conference will take the field on Saturday, including the Montreal Impact and Chicago Fire, who will do battle north of the border.

The two sides enter the match on very different paths, with the Fire losing six of their last seven fixtures, while the Impact are winners in four of their last five.

Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls will travel west to face FC Dallas, who has had significant struggles of their own recently. A Red Bulls win could see Jesse Marsch and Co. leap up to third place in the East.

Here’s a look at the four matches slated for Saturday night around MLS.

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City — 7 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — 11 p.m. ET

UEFA qualifying wrap: Spain tops Italy, Woodburn paces Wales

Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT
Ben Woodburn‘s debut for Wales was probably everything he could have ever hoped for, and much more.

The Liverpool youngster helped Wales to a 1-0 win over Austria on Saturday, as the 17-year-old scored a tremendous strike from distance with 16 minutes remaining in regulation. The victory puts Wales two points behind Ireland for second place in Group D, with three matches remaining in the Road to Russia.

Meanwhile, the day’s most high-profile matchup came when Spain met Italy, however, it was the Spanish that came away victorious. Isco’s first-half brace and a late finish from Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata helped La Furia Roja to a comfortable 3-0 win over Italy, and all but ensured Spain’s place in the top two in Group G.

Group I remains completely up for grabs after the day’s action, as four teams sit within three points of one another at the top of the group. Ukraine, Croatia, Iceland and Turkey are all still in the running for a place in Russia next summer, while Finland and Kosovo’s hopes are all but dashed.

Here’s a look at all the results from around European qualifying on Saturday.

Group D

Georgia 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Serbia 3-0 Moldova
Wales 1-0 Austria

Group G

Albania 2-0 Liechtenstein
Israel 0-1 Macedonia
Spain 3-0 Italy

Group I

Finland 1-0 Iceland
Ukraine 2-0 Turkey
Croatia vs. Kosovo (Abandoned)

Report: Messi could opt to become free agent next summer

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
In the world of soccer, rumors surface on a regular basis, especially when it comes to the game’s biggest stars.

One player that has been at the center of transfer gossip recently is Lionel Messi of Barcelona, however, the legitimacy of theses rumors appears to be pointing towards the 30-year-old becoming a free agent in the summer of 2018.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero is reporting that Messi could opt against signing a new deal with Barca next summer, which would allow him to pursue other options in Europe or elsewhere.

Again, this is all speculative, but Messi has had a deal on the table from Barca for some time now and the Argentina international doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to put pen to paper.

Manchester City is a club that continues to be at the center of the Messi sweepstakes talks, and rightfully so considering the player’s relationship with City manager Pep Guardiola, formerly the head coach at Barcelona.

Messi has been involved at Barcelona for nearly two decades, arriving in Spain back in 2001 when the attacker joined the club’s youth academy. Since, Messi has tallied 544 goals in all competitions for the Blaugrana, which is the most all-time at the club.

Garber believes Beckham’s influence as owner will help MLS grow further

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
All indications point to a Miami team joining Major League Soccer over the next few years, and the club’s owner — David Beckham — could help propel the league further, according to MLS commissioner Don Garber.

While the original plans for Beckham’s Miami club were to join MLS in 2018, it seems as though the expansion side is finally nearing the opportunity to join the United States’ top division.

The 42-year-old has been considered a “transformational” player by Garber and many others for completing a move to MLS years ago, which sparked many other European and foreign players to do the same and ultimately help grow the league.

“I’m a big believer that just because you are a professional athlete doesn’t mean you don’t have the capabilities to be a good sports team owner,” Garber said of Beckham. “It’s actually the other way round.

“Coming up with the game and understanding the intricacies of it, I think a guy like David would be a fantastic owner.

“He’s a very bright guy, very committed to our country and our league, very committed to the city of Miami.

“I think if we can get things closed then it will be a great success and it will be great to have him as an owner. He was a great player for us.”

Garber continued, by stating that Beckham’s inclusion in MLS really helped the league reach new heights, and he can do the same as an owner.

“Wayne Gretzky was a transformational figure for the National Hockey League,” Garber said. “Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were transformational players who took the NBA from what it was to what it is today in many ways.

“David was today for us, where we are now, that transformational player.

“He was our Michael Jordan, our Wayne Gretzky. He was the guy who came here and basically said: ‘It’s okay, this league is all right — it’s not the Premier League, but that’s okay.’