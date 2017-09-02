More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch: NYCFC’s Alex Ring scores golazo in Finland win

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Finland hadn’t won a competitive match in two years. So it figures that it took a world class goal to make it happen.

Finland defeated Iceland, 1-0 in Tampere, Finland on the back of a brilliant free kick goal from New York City FC midfielder Alexander Ring. Ring’s free kick bent over and around the wall and off the crossbar for a goal in the eighth minute, and it was all Finland needed for a big World Cup qualifying victory.

Here’s the goal from the broadcast view.

Premier League releases 25-man squads for 2017-2018 season

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
With the close of the transfer window, Premier League rosters are now set for the season.

On Friday evening, after teams submitted their squads, the Premier League released each team’s 25-man squads for the current season.

There are some notable omissions. Arsenal left out Santi Cazorla, who continues to recover from an achillies injury while Chelsea left Abdul Baba Rahman off its list. However, Diego Costa was included on Chelsea’s roster despite the Spanish international’s attempts to force a move away. Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk and Everton’s Ross Barkley made their club’s squads as well.

There are six Americans currently registered for the upcoming season. Stoke City’s Geoff Cameron, Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin and Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams are registered as senior squad members. Bournemouth’s Emerson Hyndman, Arsenal’s Gedion Zelalem and Chelsea’s Kyle Scott are registered as Under-21 players, while Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan at Sheffield United for the season, is also registered as an Under-21 player.

 

Per Premier League rules, no more than 17 players who don’t fulfill the league’s “home grown” requirements can be registered. A home grown player is someone who has been registered by the FA or the Welsh FA for three years before the age of 21.

Under-21 players, those born after January 1, 1996, are eligible to play in the Premier League this season without being registered. Teams can update and change their squads

Here’s a look at the 2017-2018 Premier League squads:

West Ham chairman: Bilic turned down chance to sign Sanches, Krychowiak

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
West Ham United had a chance to add two of the more surprising and potentially underrated signings of the summer, but manager Slaven Bilic turned them down.

That’s according to West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan. Sullivan told Sky Sports that Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches and Paris Saint-Germain’s Grzegorz Krychowiak were both offered to the club, but Bilic decided against bringing the pair in.

Krychowiak ended up at West Bromwich Albion while Sanches was reunited with former Bayern assistant coach Paul Clement at Swansea City on a season-long loan.

“Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has,” Sullivan said. “As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.”

West Ham is winless to open the Premier League season and are currently bottom of the league after three games. The club brought in Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Sead Hakšabanović this summer but it hasn’t brought the desired results yet.

Sullivan wasn’t finished though. He commented that the club had made a record bid for Sporting CP’s William Carvalho but that it was rejected, only for Sporting to try and revive the deal at the last minute on deadline day.

“Late last night Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical,” Sullivan said. “We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks.”

That forced Sporting CP to respond, with communications director Nuno Saraiva calling Sullivan a liar in a Facebook post.

The translation reads: “David Sullivan lies. At Sporting Clube de Portugal, as has already been said by its president, no proposal has been made by the player William Carvalho. The football industry is not the set of an adult film in which all obscenities are allowed. So the boss of a club demands a lot more than this intellectual pornography.

“Mr. David Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. That is why Sporting Clube de Portugal challenges him to publicly show the proposals he claims to have been made as well as the evidence that Sporting CP received them.

“One thing is certain: Sporting CP, as it has already been said, does not cut legs to its athletes. But we have nothing to do with the performance of entrepreneurs or relatives who live at the expense of players and who are offering them a club at a club price, without a mandate, as if they were cheap supermarket merchandise. Athlete and the club, and creating regrettable situations that have already forced the sporting club of Portugal to take drastic measures to defend these characters who parasitize the lives of some players.”

Mesut Ozil: A Look Back

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT
Four years ago today, Arsenal broke the bank to sign Mesut Ozil just before the deadline.

Arsenal spent a reported $55 million, then a club record, to sign the German international from Real Madrid, a move that delighted Arsenal fans and depressed Cristiano Ronaldo, who lamented the sale of his main pipeline.

Since joining Arsenal, Ozil has gone on to make 119 appearances in the Premier League with 23 goals and 42 assists. He’s had plenty of highs and lows, but Ozil has brought a level of vision and precision passing that has rarely been seen in the Premier League.

Last year, Arsenal released a video looking back at Ozil’s career and youth and it’s only appropriate to revisit that today, on his four-year anniversary of moving to London. Watch the video below. Enjoy.

Lucas Perez: Arsenal didn’t want me to return to Deportivo La Coruña

By Daniel KarellSep 2, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT
It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Lucas Perez and Arsenal.

The Spanish striker returned to his former club Deportivo La Coruña on loan on deadline day after negotiations over a permanent transfer stalled, and once Perez cleared his medical, he made his thoughts clear on what transpired this summer at Arsenal.

“I’ve had a lot of good days in A Coruña, and today is one of them. I’m really happy that everything has been resolved in the end,” Perez said, via AS. “They paid a lot of money and it’s normal that they want to defend their interests. They [Arsenal] had deals closed with other clubs and they didn’t want me to come here, but I made it clear that I wanted to return to Depor.”

It’s unclear which other clubs had deals for Perez but Depor was attempting to re-sign Perez from the start of the summer.

Arsenal spent nearly $24 million just days before the transfer deadline in August 2016, but despite the sizable investment, Perez featured just 21 times, including only two starts in the Premier League. Earlier this summer, Arsenal gave record signing Alexandre Lacazette Perez’s No. 9 shirt, reportedly without asking the Spaniard.

Perez did try and get in front of the negative comments with a pair of Twitter posts, thanking Arsenal supporters and his teammates for last season.