David Villa injured in training, doubtful for Spain’s next game

David Villa’s recall to the Spanish national team was quite a big deal to those who follow MLS closely — confirmation that the respect afforded the league continues to grow — thus an adductor injury which will almost certainly rule him out of La Furia Roja‘s next game will hit as equally sad news.
That’s the word passed down on Sunday, from the Spanish federation. Julen Lopetegui’s side visits Liechtenstein on Tuesday, needing a victory to remain three points clear of second-place in Group G of World Cup qualifying.
The 35-year-old suffered the injury in training on Sunday, a day after earning his 98th cap upon return from a three-year absence from the team. Prior to Saturday’s two-minute sub appearance, Villa last played for Spain at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
It’s completely within the realm of possibility that Villa ends up making the roster for the World Cup in Russia next summer. All it would take is an injury to the likes of Alvaro Morata and/or Pedro, combined with Diego Costa’s current predicament, and suddenly Villa is the no. 1 or no. 2 striker striker available.
Of course, that scenario would also require Villa to avoid injury himself (not all too unlikely) and continue to set MLS alight in the meantime (highly likely).
New York City FC, Villa’s club team, currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, three points clear of Chicago Fire in second, and have three games in a 10-day period starting on Wednesday.
Don’t expect Wayne Rooney to take on the role of national hero anytime soon, as the 31-year-old insists he won’t come out of international retirement in order to feature at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The Three Lions currently sit atop Group F in World Cup qualifying, two points clear of their next opponents, Slovakia (on Monday), and could clinch their place at next summer’s tournament as early as October 5, when they host Slovenia at Wembley Stadium.
First things first, of course, Rooney must deal with the legal proceedings resulting from his arrest for suspected drunk-driving on Friday. Even then, he sounds like a man who’s made a final decision and plans on sticking to it. Here’s an excerpt from an upcoming interview on talkSPORT, which is set to air in full on Sunday — quotes from the Guardian:
“My mind’s made up. I’ve seen it a few times when players come out of retirement and gone to tournaments, and it’s not right.
“I think the lads now who are trying to qualify for Russia, if they get there then they’re the players who will deserve to play in the tournament, so my decision is made.”
It’ll be mighty interesting to see if Rooney changes his tune seven months from now, 1) when the mid-March international window rolls around, and England are set to play a pair of friendlies against similarly World Cup-bound sides;, 2) if his strong start to the 2017-18 Premier League season (a goal in each of the first two games before drawing his first blank against Chelsea last weekend) turns into a prolific half-season; and, 3) when the inevitable rash of injuries to two-thirds a the strikers currently ahead of him in the pecking order.
Like it or not, all of Arsenal is in this together.
That’s the message from star midfielder Mesut Ozil, who took time away from Germany national team camp to type a missive to Arsenal supporters and former players.
Ozil lauded Arsenal for what he feels are overlooked FA Cup titles and Community Shield wins during his time at Arsenal, and mentions how he knows people are critical of different parts of his on-field behavior (including body language).
But knowing that Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, and the rest of the Gunners aren’t heading anywhere until at least January, Ozil asks Arsenal nation to buck up and help build the best season possible at the Emirates Stadium.
Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal. This is because Arsenal is a great club with great people and great traditions. I am glad to be able to wear your shirt, Gooners. I’ve had so many great moments in the last four years and I really appreciate what this club means to the people of London, the UK and all over the world.
The post would resonate a bit more had it come last week, not a few days after the transfer deadline and from a player who knows he’s not going anywhere, but still shows a lot more heart that we’ve seen from Arsenal shy of its Opening Day battle back versus Leicester City.
And mentioned that match matters, because it shows that the club is not a gigantic ball of quit. Lest we forget slow starts are nothing new under the sometimes too-calm Wenger, and a long winning streak may not be too far away. Given the upcoming fixtures, save one, Ozil’s leadership could play a big role.
After all, his teammates probably follow his Facebook page, too, and may’ve gotten some choice group chats, too.
And finally, once it was simply emerging from a perceived Group of Death and getting a Matrix-like performance from your world class goalkeeper.
Maybe some or all of those were cases of dousing garbage in gallons of air freshener — I’d like to think not — and two of those examples included prime players from the current crop of Yanks, but they certainly didn’t feel like the roller coaster ride we’re experiencing now.
Keeping in mind that the Yanks needed results on the last day of qualifying to make it to the World Cup as recently as the 2010 edition, did it ever feel like this, so often?
After battering Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-0, Jurgen Klinsmann’s Yanks slept through a 0-0 draw in Trinidad and Tobago before losing to Guatemala for the first time in better than two decades. They responded by blowing out Guatemala, SVG, and T&T by a combined score of 14-0 the rest of the way. So it wasn’t about class.
Klinsmann then lost his job after a horrible start to the Hex, one that may still prove to a major part of a historic downfall. It wasn’t even that the Yanks fell to their two main CONCACAF rivals; Klinsmann’s men were outclassed by Mexico at home and embarrassed by Costa Rica on the road. See ya, JK.
All of this demanded change, but also circled the players’ names moving forward. Were they subconscious quitters who just wanted a coach fired? Was their underperformance mostly about the coach, or were they simply not that good? Moreover, how would they respond?
Hello, Bruce. And hello another bellying up to the bar to throw down top shelf stuff in front of a rabid group of partiers. In San Jose, the Yanks waxed Honduras to the tune of 6-0. Yay! Much better!
Again, it wasn’t about class.
So what was next? The U.S. was out shot 9-3 in Panama en route to a 1-1 draw, one that felt fine at the time on account of the four points gained, but looks poor in the residue of Friday’s home loss to Costa Rica.
About that second Costa Rica loss: No, the U.S. wasn’t totally outplayed, but it sure did look outworked (though to ignore some of the worst own- and middle-third passing decisions would be criminal). The word ‘entitled’ even comes to mind, like a team that is ready to buy into its own hype after generating even a marginal amount.
So what’s wrong, overall? The answers from the Internet come from every direction, some grasping at straws, some looking at the minutia, and others going meta. I’ve even read the rationale that the American “pay to play” structure is to blame, with kids being told they are the best players ever by youth clubs desperate to stop each kid’s parents thousands of annual dollars from moving across town. That’s a talk for another day, an embarrassing one that probably doesn’t equate to the national team’s struggles.
But there’s definitely something about mentality here, especially as CONCACAF watches Mexico just go out and win qualifiers. El Tri isn’t free from flaws and its coach has been under fire, but it won its first five matches of the fourth round and conceded just once. It’s conceded just twice in the Hex, and once was on a Michael Bradley bomb. Part of this certainly has to do with the fact that Mexico’s most impactful defensive forces in this generation are really strong (By the way, Mexico was without mighty Hector Moreno and a number of other recognizable names like Miguel Layun and Marco Fabian. They beat Panama).
There’s also a problem the U.S. has had for a long, long time aside from DaMarcus Beasley’s best days: the left side. Thanks to the good people at CONCACAF.com, let’s take a look at how CONCACAF is coming at the U.S. in World Cup qualifiers:
USMNT 1-2 Mexico
Costa Rica 4-0 USMNT
USMNT 6-0 Honduras
Panama 1-1 USMNT
USMNT 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago
Mexico 1-1 USMNT
USMNT 0-2 Costa Rica
So aside from the Mexico opener and the Honduras blowout, the tactical idea is to get the ball on the left of the midfield and see what opens up (more or less, the graphics aren’t perfect).
Here’s a bonus heat map from the Gold Cup Final, one of only three matches in the tournament in which the Americans conceded a goal (Jamaica is going right to left).
It’s probably all of the above in some aspects, but Bruce Arena is not the sort of boss who we should expect to be consistently outfoxed tactically as he was with Darlington Nagbe in the central midfield and Costa Rica just fouling the heck out of the Yanks.
Come Tuesday in Honduras, it’s going to be dirtier, grittier, and filled with desperation. The Yanks, in all likelihood, will respond well. Yet even if they post a 3-0 win and look dominant, this batch of players has proven that we should draw no comfort or expectation that it will continue come October 6 against Panama. That’s just one month away, and that’s scary.
Without its best player, Algeria lost 3-1 in Zambia in World Cup qualifying on Saturday to stay last in its group.
The defeat to a Zambia team that played most of the second half with 10 men leaves Algeria – Africa’s top-ranked team a few years ago – with little hope of making it to Russia next year.
The North Africans are one of three teams that represented Africa at the last World Cup which are highly unlikely to repeat in 2018. African champion Cameroon and Ghana are also way off the pace in their groups.
Ivory Coast is on track, a 3-0 win Saturday confirmed that, while Sadio Mane‘s Senegal is hanging in there.
A roundup of World Cup qualifying games in Africa on Saturday:
—
GROUP B
Mahrez was given permission by Algerian officials to travel back to Europe in the hope of securing a move away from Leicester in time for the transfer deadline. A transfer didn’t happen for Mahrez and, with the winger unable to get to Zambia in time, Saturday’s qualifier didn’t go to plan for Algeria.
Zambia striker Brian Mwila hit the woodwork in the opening minutes, headed in Zambia’s first in the sixth minute, and made it 2-0 in the 32nd. Yacine Brahimi’s long-range shot put Algeria back in the game early in the second half.
But even after Zambia’s Fashion Sakala was sent off for a second yellow card in the 56th, Algeria couldn’t score again despite a man advantage for over 30 minutes. Substitute Enock Mwepu netted Zambia’s third with two minutes left.
Algeria is eight points behind runaway group leader Nigeria with three games remaining in qualifying. Only the five group winners qualify for the World Cup.
—
GROUP C
Marc Wilmots led Ivory Coast to a 3-0 win in Gabon in his first competitive match in charge.
Wilmots was brought in as coach after Ivory Coast, the defending champion, crashed out of the African Cup of Nations in Gabon in the first round at the beginning of the year. The Ivorians eased some of those bad memories on their return to the country, with second-half goals from Max Gradel and two from Seydou Doumbia taking Ivory Coast back to the top of Group C ahead of Morocco.
—
GROUP D
Senegal and Burkina Faso defenses didn’t give an inch in their 0-0 draw, leaving little space for Mane to operate in.
There were few chances in Dakar. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for Senegal near the end after his second yellow card.
Burkina Faso still leads Group D and holds the qualifying place but just one point separates the top three teams.
—
Associated Press writer Andrew Jackson Oryada in Kampala, Uganda contributed to this report.