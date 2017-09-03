More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Dembele says he forced Barcelona move by skipping Dortmund training

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele has opened up about his transfer to La Liga from Bundesliga, and some of the details don’t exactly paint the player in a loyal light.

The 20-year-old admitted that he created excuses to skip Dortmund training to get the move he wanted. “I knew I had to have patience,” Dembele told Spanish outlet Sport. “I decided to stop going training. I didn’t want to go. I looked for an excuse not to go. If it didn’t work out and I hadn’t done my part to get the move to Barca, now I would be lamenting the fact I wasn’t here.”

So what was he doing instead of training? “I ran a little in the afternoon, although I couldn’t do it during the last few days because it was too hot. But above all I was by the phone, waiting to find out how everything was.”

Dembele played 90 minutes in the season-opening SuperCup against Bayern Munich, but missed out on the league opener against Wolfsburg and DFB-Pokal win over Rielasingen. He was suspended by the club for missing training, but that didn’t seem to bother the youngster.

The French international was hesitant to join Barcelona a year ago when they came knocking, knowing there was no room in the team, and instead joined Dortmund from Stade Rennais for just $16 million.

“I wanted to learn, play Champions League games, know what that competition was, to play a whole season with a big team, playing regularly, developing,” he said. “Luckily Barcelona have come back for a second time and this time I could not let the train pass.”

That he did, banking the German club over $100 million and intending to take Neymar’s place in the Barcelona team. “Neymar is a great player with a lot of class, one of the best in the world. I am young, I am here to learn and to add what I can to Barcelona.”

Mbappe to booing Monaco fans: “I still love you”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kylian Mbappe, now a Paris Saint-Germain player after months and months of speculation, and many Monaco fans are left with a sour taste in their mouth about his departure.

The 18-year-old has addressed his final Monaco appearance, where he was booed while sitting among the substitutes for a 6-1 victory over Marseille. His message, posted on Twitter, is one of appreciation despite the rough ending.

“I just wanted to thank you for all the love you gave me during our time together. Never have I been shown such affection, support, and strength,” Mbappe wrote.

“I know that some of you do not understand my choice and that a feeling of anger grows in you, I understand. I also understand some whistles during our last [game], because false information circulated throughout the ‘soap opera Mbappe.’ I have not changed, my entourage has not changed, our values remain the same: humility, simplicity and respect. One thing is for sure: you can be angry, hate or even whistle but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there, I love you.”

The message from Mbappe is starkly different from fellow French youngster and new Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele who forced his way out of Borussia Dortmund, and Saturday he admitted he made up excuses to miss training in an effort to push club brass to sell him.

Mbappe scored 15 league goals and assisted 11 more in 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season as Monaco marched to the league title. He scored 26 goals across all competitions, with the club also reaching the Champions League semifinals, the semifinals of the Coupe de France, and the finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Amid war, Syria hopes to reach World Cup for 1st time

AFP
Associated PressSep 4, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) In the midst of a long-running and ruinous war, millions of Syrians may finally have something to be joyful about.

Syria’s national soccer team has a chance to qualify for next year’s World Cup – what would be the Arab nation’s first ever appearance in the sport’s most prestigious event. The team, referred to by many Syrians as the “Qasioun Eagles” after a mountain overlooking the capital Damascus, has been on an impressive run despite being forced to play all its games in other countries.

The Syrians beat Qatar 3-1 on Thursday in Malaysia, moving into third place in Group A of Asian qualifying. The top two finishers in the six-team group will automatically qualify for next year’s tournament in Russia, while the third-place team will enter a playoff.

If the Syrians beat Iran in Tehran in their final group match on Tuesday, they will be guaranteed to finish at least third. But Syria could finish second and qualify directly depending on the result of the match between South Korea and Uzbekistan.

“Our team is ready to achieve victory and qualify Syria for the first time to the World Cup,” Muwaffaq Fathallah, the chief administrator of the Syrian team, said by telephone from the Iranian capital. “We want the Syrian people to be happy.”

The qualification would come as a welcome surprise for millions across the war-torn country, which has been devastated by the conflict. More than 400,000 people have been killed and half the country’s prewar population displaced since the conflict erupted in March 2011. It will also be a boost for President Bashar Assad, who is eager to project strength and normalcy on the world stage while his forces continue to recapture territory on the ground.

The war has negatively impacted the country’s soccer industry, the country’s most popular sport. As the nation descended into conflict, sports stadiums were trashed and many of the national team’s players moved to Arab or Asian countries to play.

The national team is made up of government-approved supporters, although at least one player was an opposition activist. Striker Firas al-Khatib, who was often seen attending fundraising events for the opposition during his years in exile, returned to Damascus last month for the first time in five years, receiving a VIP welcome at the airport.

“There is no better feeling than returning home,” al-Khatib, who once said he would never again play for the government team until it stops its bombardment of opposition-held areas, said upon his arrival.

Another player who has been outside Syria for years but never expressed support for the opposition is Omar al-Soma, who joined the national team before the match against Qatar last week.

The team’s captain, Ahmad al-Saleh, plays for Chinese club Henan Jianye, while Omar Khribin, who scored a goal in each half against Qatar, plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal. Al-Soma, who recently joined the national team, plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Al-Khatib, who played for Kuwaiti team Qadsia and later Al-Arabi, will be returning to his mother club of Al-Karamah in the central city of Homs.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the national team began its training in Tehran on Saturday in preparation for Tuesday’s match against Iran.

In the Syrian capital on Monday, workers were setting up giant screens in at least three squares for public viewing, while businessmen will be offering food and drinks for those planning to watch. State-run television, which is planning to broadcast the game live, has lined up special programs for the event.

The politics of Syria’s run has not been lost on anyone.

For Syria to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, its chief international ally, it must defeat Iran, its regional political ally. Both countries have provided crucial political and military support to shore up Assad’s forces in the war.

On social media, some predicted that Iran, which has already qualified for the tournament, may let Syria win the match based on the political closeness of the two countries.

The coach of Iran’s national soccer team, Carlos Queiroz, rejected any match-fixing plans and the state-owned IRAN daily reported Monday that Iran midfielder Ashkan Dejagah said his team is determined to win Tuesday’s match.

Mowaffak Joumaa, the head of Syria’s Olympic committee and sports federation, told The Associated Press in Damascus that “every citizen has become a soldier in his own profession” and the soccer players are doing their best for the country.

“We are hopeful,” Joumaa said, “that they will achieve a good result in the match against Iran and would bring happiness to all Syrians on Tuesday.”

Mroue reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Terhran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Germany midfielder Khedira buys 1,200 tickets for charity

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has bought 1,200 tickets for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Norway in his native Stuttgart and donated them to charity.

[ MORE: France held by Luxembourg in shocking WCQ draw ]

The tickets have been distributed to socially disadvantaged children and children fighting cancer in the region so they can attend the game through an initiative organized by Khedira’s foundation.

The Juventus midfielder says “it just came about for the national game here in Stuttgart. For me personally, it was important not just to give money, but that the kids themselves could get something from it. Most wouldn’t have had the chance to attend a game for various reasons, financial or logistical.”

Germany will qualify for the World Cup from Group C if it wins and second-place Northern Ireland fails to beat the Czech Republic in Belfast.

Premier League clubs release UCL rosters; Lamela notable absentee

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s almost that time of year again. Ah, Champions League.

With just over one week until the start of the group stage, clubs have announced their 25-man squads for the competition, as well as alternates.

[ MORE: Alexis likely to miss Chile’s clash with Bolivia on Tuesday ]

Among the notable absentees from the list are Erik Lamela of Tottenham and Nathaniel Clyne of Liverpool, while Diego Costa will not be in the mix for Chelsea — unsurprisingly.

Both Lamela and Clyne are currently nursing serious injuries, and their names being left out of their respective squads indicates that Spurs and Liverpool won’t be seeing either one soon.

Here’s a look at all five of the Premier League rosters for the upcoming season of UCL soccer.

Chelsea

Willy Caballero, Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Davide Zappacosta, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Moses, Kenedy, Charly Musonda, Willian, Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi

Liverpool

Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan, Conor Masterson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Cameron Brannagan, Sheyi Ojo, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Ben Woodburn,

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Aro Muric, Danilo, Vincent Kompany, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero

Manchester United

David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, James Wilson

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo GazzanigaKieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Victor Wanyama, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Fernando Llorente