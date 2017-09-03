More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Luka Modric slams FIFA after rescheduled game

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT
Croatia’s match against Kosovo was halted on Saturday due to an unplayable pitch at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia thanks to torrential rain.

As conditions improved, the match was picked up the following day, with Croatia winning 1-0. But according to Croatian star Luka Modric, that’s not the whole story.

The Real Madrid midfielder says the team did not learn of the rescheduled match until the following morning, giving the team no chance to ready their bodies to play again the next day.

“Last night we got information the match will not be played,” Modric told reporters after the match. “Of course, you go to bed a little later and then in the morning, they woke us all up like they would in the army! Of course, we didn’t have good preparation for the match.”

That’s not all. Not only was the decision made late, but now Croatia has just one day of rest until their away match in Turkey on Tuesday. Modric is livid that accomodations were not made to move that match back a day and keep from forcing Croatian players to essentially warm up for three matches in four days time.

“FIFA showed they don’t care about the players,” Modric said. “The only thing that mattered to them was the match to be played. On Saturday, it was hard to play at that pitch but no one seemed to care. If they did care, they would have postponed the Turkey-Croatia game to Wednesday.”

Another tournament without the Dutch? WC hopes all but gone

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
It was just about inconceivable that the Dutch could qualify for EURO 2016, denying fans the world over an entire month of what is arguably the most iconic aesthetic in world football — the Oranje.

Despite securing a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria on Sunday, the 2010 World Cup runners-up and 2014 third-place finishers find themselves on the brink of missing a second straight major tournament, the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Sweden’s simultaneous 4-0 dismantling of Belarus proved the day’s far bigger result.

Current Group A standings

1. Sweden — 16 points (+11 GD)
2. France — 16 points (+10 GD) — still to play their 8th fixture
3. Netherlands — 13 points (+5 GD)

That’s not so bad, so they just need Sweden to drop points and to beat them head-to-head on the final matchday, you say.

To which reality replies, Sweden’s next game is against Luxembourg, who have four points from their first seven games, prior to playing France later on Sunday, and a -10 goal differential.

Sweden’s already-superior goal differential will further improve (perhaps drastically) before facing the Dutch on Oct. 10, leaving Dick Advocaat’s side would need something in the neighborhood of a 4-0, or 5-0, or maybe even 6-0, victory to overturn the deficit just to get into the qualification playoffs.

To think of the Wesley Sneijder (133 caps), Arjen Robben (93) and Robin Van Persie (101) era ending without a proper tournament send-off almost seems criminal, given everything they’ve accomplished during their 14-, 14- and 12-year international careers, respectively.

LA Galaxy end losing skid, maintain very faint playoff pulse

Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Twitter: @LAGalaxy
Associated PressSep 3, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Romain Alessandrini and Gyasi Zardes each had a goal and an assist to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night and snap a 10-game winless streak, including four consecutive losses.

Los Angeles (7-14-5) won for the first time since a 3-1 victory at Colorado on June 21.

Alessandrini converted from the spot in the 18th minute after Zardes drew a penalty on goalkeeper Zac MacMath. Emmanuel Boateng blasted a left-footer, off a header from Zardes, from the top of the box to make it 2-0 in the 23rd. Zardes capped the scoring in the 56th minute, tapping Alessandrini’s cross into an open net from point-blank range.

The Rapids (6-16-4) have lost have lost four in a row since Steve Cooke was named interim head coach, replacing Pablo Mastroeni, on August 15th and are winless in their last nine.

Jon Kempin had two saves and his second-career shutout.

Sigi Schmid, who was named the Galaxy’s head coach on July 27, got his first win with team since 2004. He was named MLS Coach of the Year with Los Angeles in 1999 before winning the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup with the club in 2002.

David Villa injured in training, doubtful for Spain’s next game

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

David Villa’s recall to the Spanish national team was quite a big deal to those who follow MLS closely — confirmation that the respect afforded the league continues to grow — thus an adductor injury which will almost certainly rule him out of La Furia Roja‘s next game will hit as equally sad news.

That’s the word passed down on Sunday, from the Spanish federation. Julen Lopetegui’s side visits Liechtenstein on Tuesday, needing a victory to remain three points clear of second-place in Group G of World Cup qualifying.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury in training on Sunday, a day after earning his 98th cap upon return from a three-year absence from the team. Prior to Saturday’s two-minute sub appearance, Villa last played for Spain at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It’s completely within the realm of possibility that Villa ends up making the roster for the World Cup in Russia next summer. All it would take is an injury to the likes of Alvaro Morata and/or Pedro, combined with Diego Costa’s current predicament, and suddenly Villa is the no. 1 or no. 2 striker striker available.

Of course, that scenario would also require Villa to avoid injury himself (not all too unlikely) and continue to set MLS alight in the meantime (highly likely).

New York City FC, Villa’s club team, currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, three points clear of Chicago Fire in second, and have three games in a 10-day period starting on Wednesday.

Rooney rules out England return for World Cup

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

Don’t expect Wayne Rooney to take on the role of national hero anytime soon, as the 31-year-old insists he won’t come out of international retirement in order to feature at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Three Lions currently sit atop Group F in World Cup qualifying, two points clear of their next opponents, Slovakia (on Monday), and could clinch their place at next summer’s tournament as early as October 5, when they host Slovenia at Wembley Stadium.

First things first, of course, Rooney must deal with the legal proceedings resulting from his arrest for suspected drunk-driving on Friday. Even then, he sounds like a man who’s made a final decision and plans on sticking to it. Here’s an excerpt from an upcoming interview on talkSPORT, which is set to air in full on Sunday — quotes from the Guardian:

“My mind’s made up. I’ve seen it a few times when players come out of retirement and gone to tournaments, and it’s not right.

“I think the lads now who are trying to qualify for Russia, if they get there then they’re the players who will deserve to play in the tournament, so my decision is made.”

It’ll be mighty interesting to see if Rooney changes his tune seven months from now, 1) when the mid-March international window rolls around, and England are set to play a pair of friendlies against similarly World Cup-bound sides;, 2) if his strong start to the 2017-18 Premier League season (a goal in each of the first two games before drawing his first blank against Chelsea last weekend) turns into a prolific half-season; and, 3) when the inevitable rash of injuries to two-thirds a the strikers currently ahead of him in the pecking order.