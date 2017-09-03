Mesut Ozil implores Gooners, former players to get on board

Like it or not, all of Arsenal is in this together.

That’s the message from star midfielder Mesut Ozil, who took time away from Germany national team camp to type a missive to Arsenal supporters and former players.

Ozil lauded Arsenal for what he feels are overlooked FA Cup titles and Community Shield wins during his time at Arsenal, and mentions how he knows people are critical of different parts of his on-field behavior (including body language).

But knowing that Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, and the rest of the Gunners aren’t heading anywhere until at least January, Ozil asks Arsenal nation to buck up and help build the best season possible at the Emirates Stadium.

From Ozil’s Facebook page:

Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal. This is because Arsenal is a great club with great people and great traditions. I am glad to be able to wear your shirt, Gooners. I’ve had so many great moments in the last four years and I really appreciate what this club means to the people of London, the UK and all over the world.

The post would resonate a bit more had it come last week, not a few days after the transfer deadline and from a player who knows he’s not going anywhere, but still shows a lot more heart that we’ve seen from Arsenal shy of its Opening Day battle back versus Leicester City.

And mentioned that match matters, because it shows that the club is not a gigantic ball of quit. Lest we forget slow starts are nothing new under the sometimes too-calm Wenger, and a long winning streak may not be too far away. Given the upcoming fixtures, save one, Ozil’s leadership could play a big role.

After all, his teammates probably follow his Facebook page, too, and may’ve gotten some choice group chats, too.

