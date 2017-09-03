More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mesut Ozil implores Gooners, former players to get on board

By Nicholas MendolaSep 3, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
Like it or not, all of Arsenal is in this together.

That’s the message from star midfielder Mesut Ozil, who took time away from Germany national team camp to type a missive to Arsenal supporters and former players.

Ozil lauded Arsenal for what he feels are overlooked FA Cup titles and Community Shield wins during his time at Arsenal, and mentions how he knows people are critical of different parts of his on-field behavior (including body language).

But knowing that Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, and the rest of the Gunners aren’t heading anywhere until at least January, Ozil asks Arsenal nation to buck up and help build the best season possible at the Emirates Stadium.

From Ozil’s Facebook page:

Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal. This is because Arsenal is a great club with great people and great traditions. I am glad to be able to wear your shirt, Gooners. I’ve had so many great moments in the last four years and I really appreciate what this club means to the people of London, the UK and all over the world.

The post would resonate a bit more had it come last week, not a few days after the transfer deadline and from a player who knows he’s not going anywhere, but still shows a lot more heart that we’ve seen from Arsenal shy of its Opening Day battle back versus Leicester City.

And mentioned that match matters, because it shows that the club is not a gigantic ball of quit. Lest we forget slow starts are nothing new under the sometimes too-calm Wenger, and a long winning streak may not be too far away. Given the upcoming fixtures, save one, Ozil’s leadership could play a big role.

After all, his teammates probably follow his Facebook page, too, and may’ve gotten some choice group chats, too.

With Mahrez missing, Algeria loses in World Cup qualifying

Associated PressSep 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Algeria may regret the decision to allow Riyad Mahrez to leave the team camp to sort out his club future.

Without its best player, Algeria lost 3-1 in Zambia in World Cup qualifying on Saturday to stay last in its group.

The defeat to a Zambia team that played most of the second half with 10 men leaves Algeria – Africa’s top-ranked team a few years ago – with little hope of making it to Russia next year.

The North Africans are one of three teams that represented Africa at the last World Cup which are highly unlikely to repeat in 2018. African champion Cameroon and Ghana are also way off the pace in their groups.

Ivory Coast is on track, a 3-0 win Saturday confirmed that, while Sadio Mane‘s Senegal is hanging in there.

A roundup of World Cup qualifying games in Africa on Saturday:

GROUP B

Mahrez was given permission by Algerian officials to travel back to Europe in the hope of securing a move away from Leicester in time for the transfer deadline. A transfer didn’t happen for Mahrez and, with the winger unable to get to Zambia in time, Saturday’s qualifier didn’t go to plan for Algeria.

Zambia striker Brian Mwila hit the woodwork in the opening minutes, headed in Zambia’s first in the sixth minute, and made it 2-0 in the 32nd. Yacine Brahimi’s long-range shot put Algeria back in the game early in the second half.

But even after Zambia’s Fashion Sakala was sent off for a second yellow card in the 56th, Algeria couldn’t score again despite a man advantage for over 30 minutes. Substitute Enock Mwepu netted Zambia’s third with two minutes left.

Algeria is eight points behind runaway group leader Nigeria with three games remaining in qualifying. Only the five group winners qualify for the World Cup.

GROUP C

Marc Wilmots led Ivory Coast to a 3-0 win in Gabon in his first competitive match in charge.

Wilmots was brought in as coach after Ivory Coast, the defending champion, crashed out of the African Cup of Nations in Gabon in the first round at the beginning of the year. The Ivorians eased some of those bad memories on their return to the country, with second-half goals from Max Gradel and two from Seydou Doumbia taking Ivory Coast back to the top of Group C ahead of Morocco.

GROUP D

Senegal and Burkina Faso defenses didn’t give an inch in their 0-0 draw, leaving little space for Mane to operate in.

There were few chances in Dakar. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for Senegal near the end after his second yellow card.

Burkina Faso still leads Group D and holds the qualifying place but just one point separates the top three teams.

Associated Press writer Andrew Jackson Oryada in Kampala, Uganda contributed to this report.

MLS Snapshot: Kamara records first MLS hat-trick; Fire beat Impact

By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): It’s been an up and down year for the New England Revolution, but Saturday night’s win could help spark a playoff push for Jay Heaps and Co. Kei Kamara recorded his first career MLS hat-trick in the 4-0 win for the Revs against Orlando City, while Lee Nguyen assisted on all four goals. The Lions have now allowed 43 goals this season, the second most in the Eastern Conference, while the team’s offense continues to struggle.

Three moments that mattered

75′ — Close your eyes, Orlando fans — Kamara looks like he’s just toying with the Lions defense tonight.

89′ — Kamara gets his hat-trick — The veteran MLS striker finally has his first career hat-trick in the league, and what a performance it was.

90+2′ — Bunbury adds to the misery — It just hasn’t been Orlando’s year on the defensive side of things…

Man of the match: Kei Kamara

Goalscorers: Kei Kamara (26′, 75′, 89′), Teal Bunbury (90+2′)

The game in 100 words (or less): Simply put, the Fire needed a win. It didn’t matter how it came or what the scoreline was. Bastian Schweinsteiger ensured that victory would come on Saturday night in Montreal when the German netted his third goal of the season for the Fire. The victory gives Veljko Paunovic’s side 44 points on the year, which is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference, while the Impact remain in seventh place in the East.

Three two one moment that mattered

59′ — The Fire take the lead, don’t relinquish it — Matt Polster makes a great run, and Bastian Schweinsteiger didn’t make any mistakes with his finish. Much needed goal for the Fire.

Man of the match: Bastian Schweinsteiger

Goalscorer: Bastian Schweinsteiger (59′)

Alex Morgan reveals she won’t extend loan at Lyon

By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT
Alex Morgan did this year what many of her fellow U.S. Women’s National Team players have done over recent seasons; make the trek to Europe.

However, the Orlando Pride star forward has revealed that she won’t be extending her time in France with Olympique Lyonnais, where she spent the first half of 2017 on loan.

“Last year when I signed with Lyon, I signed for six months plus a mutual option for an additional year,” Morgan said regarding her future.

“I wasn’t sure after I finished the season with Lyon. It was an amazing season. I felt like I did what I went there to do. I felt fulfilled. Coming back here, I knew the amazing club that supported me through that process.

“I agreed with Lyon to terminate our contract and continue with Orlando Pride moving forward. I feel that the present of this club and the future of this club is just going above and beyond and is going to do incredible things. I’m really happy here, this is my home. So, as happy as I was this year playing with two clubs, I will be with Orlando Pride moving forward.”

During her time in France, Morgan helped Lyon win the UEFA Champions League title this season and scored five goals in eight matches overall with the club.

Morgan has helped the Pride move into a prime position to reach the NWSL playoffs this season since returning to the U.S., with Orlando sitting in fourth place with four matches remaining in the regular season. The 28-year-old has recorded eight goals in the Pride’s last seven matches.

Qualifying scenarios remaining for the USMNT after Friday’s defeat

By Matt ReedSep 2, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT
There was a clear negative to take away from Friday’s 2-0 home defeat against Costa Rica, and that was that with the loss the U.S. Men’s National Team is now in a precarious position in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

[ MORE: Three things from the USMNT’s defeat against Costa Rica ]

The loss did two things for Bruce Arena and his side. First, the U.S. now falls six points behind the Ticos in the Hexagonal, while Costa Rica has moved a giant step closer to Russia next summer.

On top of that, Mexico took care of business at home against Panama, with a 1-0 result, giving El Tri the first of three automatic spots in next year’s World Cup.

Here’s a look at the current Hexagonal table as things stand.

  1. Mexico — 17 points — +8 GD (Qualified for Russia)
  2. Costa Rica — 14 points — +7 GD
  3. USMNT — 8 points — +1 GD
  4. Honduras — 8 points — -7 GD
  5. Panama — 7 points — -1 GD
  6. Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points — -8 GD

Barring something catastrophic, Costa Rica has done enough to book its place in Russia and mathematically the Ticos could lock up a place on Tuesday with a win over Mexico at the Estadio Nacional.

That leaves one spot remaining for direct qualification into the World Cup from North/Central America and a fourth spot that would result in a playoff against a team from Asia.

Despite the chaos the U.S. has inflicted upon itself after Friday’s loss, the Stars and Stripes still hold fate in their own hands. The team’s 6-0 victory over Honduras back in March helped the USMNT’s goal differential significantly, which is what separates the two nations at the moment as a tiebreaker.

With the U.S. and Honduras meeting on Tuesday, a win or draw is essentially a must for Arena and Co. Los Catrachos face a difficult schedule to close out the Hex, with matches against Costa Rica and Mexico looming in October, but the team could very well benefit from both teams having qualified for the World Cup when they take the field next month.

Panama has been a tricky team to judge this qualifying campaign because while they have just one victory to show for themselves, the Canaleros have taken points in five of their seven matches and only conceded five goals in that span.

It’s still hard to imagine Panama finishing in the top three because that would likely mean they’d have to obtain wins against the U.S. and Costa Rica, along with their upcoming match against Trinidad. It’s not impossible though.

Finally, Trinidad is in a similar boat as Panama, but they can’t even lean on a strong backline to cancel out the team’s lack of goalscoring. Trinidad has taken points in one of its seven qualifying matches, so for all intents and purposes we’ll say the Soca Warriors have very slim chances of reaching the World Cup.

Here’s my take on how the final Hex table will shape up to look like.

(Bold automatically qualifies for World Cup, underlined faces AFC nation in playoff)

  1. Mexico — 22 points
  2. Costa Rica — 18 points
  3. USMNT — 15 points
  4. Panama — 10 points (Edges Honduras on GD)
  5. Honduras  — 10 points
  6. Trinidad — 3 points

It’s just hard to imagine the U.S. not qualifying for the World Cup… If the Yanks fall on Tuesday at Honduras then perhaps the idea of it actually happening will move closer to reality, but until that occurs there’s still confidence on the end of this sports writer.

The U.S. will find a way to get a draw in San Pedro Sula, before pulling out victories against Panama and T&T next month. Regardless of your feelings about the USMNT, there is still plenty of talent in the squad and there’s no reason to believe that the Stars and Stripes won’t qualify for Russia, especially given CONCACAF’s qualifying set up.