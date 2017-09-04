More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ian Wright hits back at Ozil over “stop talking and start supporting” comments

By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Very little has gone right so far for Arsenal during this young Premier League season, and now there seems to be a clear divide between the club and its former players.

The Gunners have taken just three points in its first three matches, prompting ex-Arsenal greats like Thierry Henry and Ian Wright to point out criticism of the club and its current squad of players over the performances they’ve been putting out.

The feud escalated recently though, when Mesut Ozil called out Arsenal greats for knocking the state of the team and suggested that they should “stop talking and start supporting.”

It’s safe to say that Wright didn’t take Ozil’a comments too seriously, and believes wholesale changes need to come in London for Arsenal to regain successful form.

“It’s laughable,” Wright told BBC Radio 5. “We’re not talking about a team charging up the league, we’re talking about a team that’s under-performing.

“It’s not just the team, it’s the people in the boardroom, the manager, everybody.”

After completing moves this summer for striker Alexander Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, the Gunners have had very little go right through the opening month of the new PL season.

Alexis Sanchez was injured to start the campaign, while he also appeared on the brink of completing a move on Deadline Day to join Manchester City — which fell through late.

The Chilean isn’t the only one with an uncertain contract situation at the Emirates Stadium, though.

“Sign a contract if you feel that strongly about people criticising the team because you’re someone who’s integral to Arsenal’s success,” Wright said.

“You’re going to continue to hide behind Sanchez. Why haven’t you signed yet? That’s what I would say to you. If you feel that strongly, why haven’t you signed yet?”

Alexis Sanchez likely to miss Chile’s qualifier against Bolivia

By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT
Look away, Arsenal fans. The Alexis Sanchez situation is far from over.

We all know what transpired on Deadline Day between Arsenal and Manchester City as the latter looked to complete a move for Sanchez, but just days after the close to the summer transfer window it appears the Chilean international could miss some time due to injury.

Reports out of Chile indicate that Sanchez picked up an ankle injury during training with Chile on Saturday as the South American side prepares for Tuesday’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia.

The 28-year-old attacker hasn’t been ruled out just yet for La Roja, who currently sit fourth in WCQ with three matches remaining.

The concern over Sanchez’s reported injury is understandable for both club and country, and especially for Arsenal — who started the season with the winger on the shelf before returning for last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Dembele says he forced Barcelona move by skipping Dortmund training

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele has opened up about his transfer to La Liga from Bundesliga, and some of the details don’t exactly paint the player in a loyal light.

The 20-year-old admitted that he created excuses to skip Dortmund training to get the move he wanted. “I knew I had to have patience,” Dembele told Spanish outlet Sport. “I decided to stop going training. I didn’t want to go. I looked for an excuse not to go. If it didn’t work out and I hadn’t done my part to get the move to Barca, now I would be lamenting the fact I wasn’t here.”

So what was he doing instead of training? “I ran a little in the afternoon, although I couldn’t do it during the last few days because it was too hot. But above all I was by the phone, waiting to find out how everything was.”

Dembele played 90 minutes in the season-opening SuperCup against Bayern Munich, but missed out on the league opener against Wolfsburg and DFB-Pokal win over Rielasingen. He was suspended by the club for missing training, but that didn’t seem to bother the youngster.

The French international was hesitant to join Barcelona a year ago when they came knocking, knowing there was no room in the team, and instead joined Dortmund from Stade Rennais for just $16 million.

“I wanted to learn, play Champions League games, know what that competition was, to play a whole season with a big team, playing regularly, developing,” he said. “Luckily Barcelona have come back for a second time and this time I could not let the train pass.”

That he did, banking the German club over $100 million and intending to take Neymar’s place in the Barcelona team. “Neymar is a great player with a lot of class, one of the best in the world. I am young, I am here to learn and to add what I can to Barcelona.”

Southgate says Kane can be as good as Messi or Ronaldo

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT
England head coach Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane continually compares himself to Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tallies, and believes he can reach those heights.

The Tottenham striker scored twice in the 4-0 England win over Malta on Friday, and he has five goals in his last three international matches. That gives him eight goals in just 19 caps, a furious pace should he keep it up through the next few years.

“He’s in top form,” Southgate said of Kane ahead of England’s next qualifier against Slovakia, “but he’s also got the mentality to want to be the best. He knew this morning how many goals in games he had, and also how many Ronaldo and Messi had at this point. He’s driven to be one of the world’s best. Why can’t that happen moving forward?”

Obviously there’s a long way to go, but Kane’s current pace is just behind Ronaldo’s 78 goals in 144 caps, and nearly even with Messi’s 58 goals in 118 caps. The Telegraph points out that Kane’s total career goals are just slightly behind Ronaldo at the same age, and a good distance behind Messi at that stage. According to Southgate, Kane knows all the numbers, international and overall, and at his young age, he could have a long, productive career ahead.

“We’re still talking about a 24-year-old, so there’s still much more to come from him. Alan [Shearer] was 25/26 when he was top scorer in [Euro] 96. Harry is still in the early stages of his career, but was top-scorer in the league two years running and is in a really good place.”

Kane will also only go as far as his team will take him. In Shearer’s days, England was at the top of the world rankings and reaching the latter stages of tournaments, allowing him more games to reach milestones. In Euro 1996, Shearer was able to be top scorer because England reached the semifinals. Kane and England, meanwhile, were knocked out of Euro 2016 in the Round of 16, while Ronaldo and Portugal won the tournament, allowing Cristiano to reach 5 goals, one off Antoine Griezmann’s lead.

“You’ve got to have that drive and belief, and that’s what he’s got,” Southgate said of Kane. “He had that when we weren’t picking him in the Under-21s. He’d come and say: ‘Hold on a minute, why? What’s the rationale?’ I never minded that self-belief. He’s doing that for Spurs, and now in the biggest matches.”

Wenger says he came close to leaving Arsenal recently

By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger signed a new Arsenal contract in late March, but according to the French manager, there was a significant period of time where that was in doubt.

“Yes I hesitated about signing a new contract for personal reasons,” Wenger told French TV program Telefoot. “I have been at Arsenal for 20 years and I ask myself all the time if I should continue to run the club. And also because we struggled a lot last season. Coaching a different club would be possible.”

When pressed about another club, he mentioned Paris Saint-Germain by name as a club that “there have been contacts” with recently.

Wenger has come under fire repeatedly in the past few years as Arsenal has slipped from its usual powerhouse stature. The Premier League’s longest tenured manager most recently endured a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break, but insisted that despite sitting in 16th position with just three points, Arsenal still has a shot to win the league, or at least challenge for a top spot in the table.

“Despite everything the team has real potential and we must recover as always in times of crisis and we must win the next game. Can Arsenal win the league this season? It’s possible.”

Just a week ago, in the immediate aftermath of the brutal Liverpool defeat, Wenger told fans, “If some people feel as if I am the problem then I am sorry that I am the problem but we want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that.”