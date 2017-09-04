Ian Wright hits back at Ozil over “stop talking and start supporting” comments

Very little has gone right so far for Arsenal during this young Premier League season, and now there seems to be a clear divide between the club and its former players.

The Gunners have taken just three points in its first three matches, prompting ex-Arsenal greats like Thierry Henry and Ian Wright to point out criticism of the club and its current squad of players over the performances they’ve been putting out.

The feud escalated recently though, when Mesut Ozil called out Arsenal greats for knocking the state of the team and suggested that they should “stop talking and start supporting.”

It’s safe to say that Wright didn’t take Ozil’a comments too seriously, and believes wholesale changes need to come in London for Arsenal to regain successful form.

“It’s laughable,” Wright told BBC Radio 5. “We’re not talking about a team charging up the league, we’re talking about a team that’s under-performing. “It’s not just the team, it’s the people in the boardroom, the manager, everybody.”

After completing moves this summer for striker Alexander Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, the Gunners have had very little go right through the opening month of the new PL season.

Alexis Sanchez was injured to start the campaign, while he also appeared on the brink of completing a move on Deadline Day to join Manchester City — which fell through late.

The Chilean isn’t the only one with an uncertain contract situation at the Emirates Stadium, though.

“Sign a contract if you feel that strongly about people criticising the team because you’re someone who’s integral to Arsenal’s success,” Wright said.

“You’re going to continue to hide behind Sanchez. Why haven’t you signed yet? That’s what I would say to you. If you feel that strongly, why haven’t you signed yet?”