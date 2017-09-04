More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Report: Messi persuaded Barcelona to end interest in Ozil

By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s only one way to describe Barcelona’s summer transfer window; and that is unpredictable.

[ MORE: Dembele says he forced Barcelona move by skipping BVB training ]

Supporters of the club may want to use disappointing instead, but that’s neither here nor there at the moment.

The Blaugrana did manage to bring in Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele following Neymar’s world-record departure to PSG, but the Spanish side was known to be seeking out several other attacking options to fill the void left by the Brazilian star.

One player that had drawn some interest from Barca was Mesut Ozil of Arsenal, however, Lionel Messi didn’t take too kindly to that.

Don Balon is reporting that Messi wasn’t keen on the club moving for Ozil and persuaded Barcelona to avoid signing the German international this summer.

The report also states that Messi was frustrated with his side over failed attempts at acquiring Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala and Angel di Maria. The latter two both hail from Messi’s native Argentina, making the connection quite clear as to why the attacker would want the duo at the Camp Nou.

Three key storylines for the USMNT ahead of Honduras clash

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. Men’s National Team supporters are still trying to get over the mess that they witnessed on Friday night at Red Bull Arena, but there isn’t much more time to sulk.

[ MORE: Qualifying scenarios remaining for the USMNT ]

Three matches remain in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, and the USMNT is in a heated battle for a place in Russia next summer with both Honduras and Panama.

With Mexico already qualified and Costa Rica on the brink of reaching World Cup 2018, that leaves one automatic qualifying position up for grabs, while a potential playoff with a nation representing Asia could also be an option for Bruce Arena and Co.

[ MORE: Breaking down the USMNT’s back-and-forth Hexagonal run ]

Let’s take a glance at the most intriguing storylines heading into the USMNT’s WCQ against Honduras.

Defensive shape, center back pairing?

There were a handful of tactical mistakes made by Arena during Friday’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, but the glaring lineup error that stuck with everybody was to pair Tim Ream with Geoff Cameron at the central defense.

This isn’t to say that Ream or Cameron aren’t quality players, however, it was quite noticeable that the communication and tactical awareness necessary to pull off the defensive partnership wasn’t present in New Jersey.

Cameron is a lock to start for the U.S. in any important match moving forward given his Premier League experience and overall solid play on big stages for the Stars and Stripes, but the question of which player starts alongside him on the back line is one that must be pondered.

Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler and Matt Hedges are the three other options Arena has at his disposal for Tuesday’s match at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, which will be the USMNT boss’ biggest match to date since beginning his second term with the Yanks.

Besler is the logical option given his World Cup experience and the fact that he is a left-sided player due to the fact that he is left-footed. The Sporting KC man boasts 44 caps with the U.S. and his club teammate Graham Zusi will also be starting along the back line, which could certainly help with any potential communication errors.

Who starts at striker?

Jozy Altidore and his 108 appearances for the USMNT will be severely missed in Honduras, but the Toronto FC striker will miss out on the match due to yellow-card accumulation.

That leaves Arena with another massive lineup decision on his plate heading into the crucial match in Central America. While the former LA Galaxy manager’s other options on the bench do have decent experience, his pick of the litter doesn’t leave a lot of room for error.

Let me explain.

Clint Dempsey is by far the most-viable option for Arena, but this also isn’t three/four years ago. The Seattle Sounders forward is 34 years old and his ability to be playing a full match in Honduras is strongly in question.

It’s more likely that you’ll see him in an extended role during the second half on Tuesday, especially if things aren’t going the Americans’ way.

Bobby Wood should be guaranteed another start up front barring something unforeseen, so that leaves Jordan Morris and Chris Wondolowski, unless Arena opts for Wood as the lone striker.

Isolating Wood like that in the attack could really help or hurt the U.S. attack, though. By starting Wood as the team’s forward it could potentially give Arena the freedom to bring on a player like Paul Arriola from the start and move Christian Pulisic in from the wing to a more central position alongside Darlington Nagbe.

However, Arena will probably stick with two up front — and if that’s the case, it should be Jordan Morris.

Morris may be the young gun on the pecking order for U.S. forwards, but he offers the most in this situation. His speed and on-the-ball skills give the USMNT attack the opportunity to stretch the field and play off of Wood — who is equally as quick in open-field situations.

Even with so much on the line, Morris has shown in big games before that he is capable of stepping up. Tuesday could be his next chance to do so.

How does the U.S. handle adversity?

Arena has lost just once since taking over his USMNT post for a second time, and Tuesday’s match will surely be the 65-year-old’s biggest test in Round 2 as manager.

Last week, I wrote about the U.S.’ chances of reaching Russia — which for the record, I believe they still will.

That doesn’t change the fact though that a loss or even draw against Honduras changes things drastically for the Yanks.

Here’s a look at how the table could look by the end of Tuesday if everything goes wrong for the U.S.

  1. Mexico — 18 points
  2. Costa Rica — 15 points
  3. Honduras — 11 points
  4. Panama — 10 points
  5. USMNT — 8 points
  6. Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points

In this scenario, the U.S. could theoretically fall to fifth place with a loss to Honduras, while Panama could also leap the Stars and Stripes with a home win over Trinidad. It’s impossible to say all of these situations will occur, but it’s not that far-fetched.

Trinidad has been the door mat of the Hexagonal, so Panama could surely take care of business at home. Meanwhile, Honduras is a very difficult place to play, and San Pedro Sula could surely stump the Americans for a draw or possibly worse.

Ian Wright hits back at Ozil over “stop talking and start supporting” comments

Paul Gilham/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Very little has gone right so far for Arsenal during this young Premier League season, and now there seems to be a clear divide between the club and its former players.

[ MORE: Southgate believes Kane can be as good as Messi or Ronaldo ]

The Gunners have taken just three points in its first three matches, prompting ex-Arsenal greats like Thierry Henry and Ian Wright to point out criticism of the club and its current squad of players over the performances they’ve been putting out.

The feud escalated recently though, when Mesut Ozil called out Arsenal greats for knocking the state of the team and suggested that they should “stop talking and start supporting.”

It’s safe to say that Wright didn’t take Ozil’a comments too seriously, and believes wholesale changes need to come in London for Arsenal to regain successful form.

“It’s laughable,” Wright told BBC Radio 5. “We’re not talking about a team charging up the league, we’re talking about a team that’s under-performing.

“It’s not just the team, it’s the people in the boardroom, the manager, everybody.”

After completing moves this summer for striker Alexander Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, the Gunners have had very little go right through the opening month of the new PL season.

Alexis Sanchez was injured to start the campaign, while he also appeared on the brink of completing a move on Deadline Day to join Manchester City — which fell through late.

The Chilean isn’t the only one with an uncertain contract situation at the Emirates Stadium, though.

“Sign a contract if you feel that strongly about people criticising the team because you’re someone who’s integral to Arsenal’s success,” Wright said.

“You’re going to continue to hide behind Sanchez. Why haven’t you signed yet? That’s what I would say to you. If you feel that strongly, why haven’t you signed yet?”

Alexis Sanchez likely to miss Chile’s qualifier against Bolivia

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

Look away, Arsenal fans. The Alexis Sanchez situation is far from over.

[ MORE: Dembele says he forced Barcelona move by skipping training ]

We all know what transpired on Deadline Day between Arsenal and Manchester City as the latter looked to complete a move for Sanchez, but just days after the close to the summer transfer window it appears the Chilean international could miss some time due to injury.

[ MORE: Wenger says he came close to leaving Arsenal recently ]

Reports out of Chile indicate that Sanchez picked up an ankle injury during training with Chile on Saturday as the South American side prepares for Tuesday’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia.

The 28-year-old attacker hasn’t been ruled out just yet for La Roja, who currently sit fourth in WCQ with three matches remaining.

The concern over Sanchez’s reported injury is understandable for both club and country, and especially for Arsenal — who started the season with the winger on the shelf before returning for last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Dembele says he forced Barcelona move by skipping Dortmund training

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 3, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele has opened up about his transfer to La Liga from Bundesliga, and some of the details don’t exactly paint the player in a loyal light.

The 20-year-old admitted that he created excuses to skip Dortmund training to get the move he wanted. “I knew I had to have patience,” Dembele told Spanish outlet Sport. “I decided to stop going training. I didn’t want to go. I looked for an excuse not to go. If it didn’t work out and I hadn’t done my part to get the move to Barca, now I would be lamenting the fact I wasn’t here.”

So what was he doing instead of training? “I ran a little in the afternoon, although I couldn’t do it during the last few days because it was too hot. But above all I was by the phone, waiting to find out how everything was.”

Dembele played 90 minutes in the season-opening SuperCup against Bayern Munich, but missed out on the league opener against Wolfsburg and DFB-Pokal win over Rielasingen. He was suspended by the club for missing training, but that didn’t seem to bother the youngster.

The French international was hesitant to join Barcelona a year ago when they came knocking, knowing there was no room in the team, and instead joined Dortmund from Stade Rennais for just $16 million.

“I wanted to learn, play Champions League games, know what that competition was, to play a whole season with a big team, playing regularly, developing,” he said. “Luckily Barcelona have come back for a second time and this time I could not let the train pass.”

That he did, banking the German club over $100 million and intending to take Neymar’s place in the Barcelona team. “Neymar is a great player with a lot of class, one of the best in the world. I am young, I am here to learn and to add what I can to Barcelona.”