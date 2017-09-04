More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Southgate defends Alli gesture as joke with Walker

By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dele Alli was caught giving the middle finger during the 77th minute of England’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia, but his manager has defended the incident as innocuous.

The 21-year-old Spurs midfielder was caught on camera displaying the rude gesture after angling for a foul on the edge of the box by Martin Skrtel, which was not given by the referee. The timing of the gesture lends credence to the theory that it was aimed towards referee Clément Turpin, but according to England boss Gareth Southgate, Alli was not directing it towards the referee, instead joking around with Kyle Walker.

“I’ve not seen it but I’ve been made aware of it,” Southgate said in his postgame media obligations. “Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele’s made a gesture towards Kyle. I don’t know what the angle of the pitch is. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating, but that’s what they’ve said when it’s been raised.”

When reviewing the replay, it does appear that Walker is closely in line behind the referee, but hard to tell exactly what was intended. Alli later responded as well, posting on social media to back up the claims.

No matter the intent, Alli in all likelihood will face a fine from FIFA, and could even be considered for a suspension if the governing body feels it’s warranted. Lionel Messi was suspended four matches and fined for directing “insulting words” towards an assistant referee, but that was overturned for lack of evidence after he sat out one game.

Costa omitted from Chelsea Champions League roster

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Diego Costa, despite being reportedly advised by Atletico Madrid to return to Chelsea training, has been omitted from the Blues’ Champions League roster.

With the Spanish international still in his native Brazil and refusing to train with Chelsea after being left out of Antonio Conte‘s first-team plans, he has put himself in a difficult position.

The club he wishes to rejoin, Atletico Madrid, reportedly told him it is in his best interests to return to Chelsea training to ease tensions with hopes of a January move still on the cards.

Had Costa moved in the summer, he would have had to wait until January to play for Atletico due to their transfer/registration ban, but at least he could train with the club. As it stands, he is not training with anyone and instead has been across the ocean. The Spanish club is likely hoping he will stay match fit prior to any transfer in January, although that would risk injury and a potential Chelsea return.

Nevertheless, with Costa not on the Blues roster, he is unable to play for Chelsea in the European competition, meaning he won’t be cap-tied should a transfer materialize over the winter and Atletico Madrid remain in the competition that long.

On the flip side, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was included on Manchester United’s Champions League roster despite still recovering from his ACL tear back in April. He wasn’t expected back until January, but this could signal an earlier return, since teams are able to make roster changes after the group stage, and Mourinho therefore could have omitted the Swede from his group stage roster with plans to add him after returning.

USMNT faces must-win trip to Honduras as World Cup qualification hangs in balance

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States’ loss to Costa Rica was a wake-up call, one that has raised yellow flags all around the U.S. soccer community, but not one that has doomed their 2018 World Cup hopes. Yet.

No, that loss has not deterred the hopes of the United States, but with Bruce Arena and the United States level on points with Honudras and just three games to go, this game in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday evening is now a must-win.

According to ESPN stat expert Paul Carr, the qualification chances for the United States still currently sit at 80%, but a loss to Honduras would plummet those chances to under 50/50, near 43%. Plain and simple, the US must win. Should they fail, not only would they be at best even with Honduras still, but Panama – currently just a point back – would likely be ahead, with a home date against Trinidad & Tobago on the docket.

[ MORE: UEFA qualification sees blowouts dot the map ]

They must get a result, and they must do it without their third all-time leading scorer Jozy Altidore, who is suspended for yellow card accumulation after his caution in the Costa Rica loss. Altidore left U.S. camp, returning to Toronto FC and leaving Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris, and Chris Wondolowski the remaining strikers for Arena to pick from.

Arena must also address the numerous problems from the failure at Red Bull Arena, which include both tactical repairs and underperforming players. The most glaring issue was the spacing between center backs Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron, the latter of whom had a disastrous game, wandering aimlessly and giving the ball away profusely. Also an issue was the midfield, which was porous manned only by Michael Bradley and the offensively-minded Darlington Nagbe. Fabian Johnson was nearly invisible on the wing, moved up from his usual national team spot along the back line. Finally, Christian Pulisic was ineffective out wide, hacked repeatedly as many CONCACAF opponents have decided to do.

Meanwhile, Honduras is where they are thanks to a road victory over T&T last time out, with a quick 2-goal start and a solid finish. Midfielder Alexander Lopez was fantastic in central midfield, passing with a 95% accuracy including a trio of key passes and scoring a goal. They attacked with success down the right flank through Alfredo Mejia and Alberth Elis, the latter of whom also scored. Jorge Villafana will need to have a better game, after being substituted off after an hour with the U.S. struggling.

The heat and humidity in Honduras is also a factor in determining Arena’s lineup. On Monday, highs in San Pedro Sula reached 91 degrees with 82% humidity. The forecast for Tuesday is more of the same. Arena told reporters on Monday that domestic players could play a larger role since their fitness is at a heightened level being further into their season.

All these issues need to be navigated or corrected – and quickly – or else Arena’s job as stopgap manager will have fallen flat on its face.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Home favorites including England, Germany dominate

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a good day to be on home soil as home teams won eight of the nine UEFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday afternoon. Most teams were expected to win handily, and that they did, with two four-goal margins of victory, two three-goal margins, and one six-goal margin.

England 2-1 Slovakia

Marcus Rashford shook off a poor start to score a fabulous winning goal, bursting into the attacking third and finishing expertly into the top corner as England moved five points clear at the top of Group F with a big 2-1 victory over 2nd place Slovakia.

The home side went down in just the third minute, as Rashford inadvisably tried to dribble out of his own half, instead dispossessed, and a wonderful ball over the top saw Stanislav Lobotka score around a poor Joe Hart. England fought back, however, as they would level things up before halftime with Eric Dier heading in a corner from a tight angle. Then Rashford’s goal on the hour mark signaled the winning touch.

[ MORE: US prepares for must-win in Honduras ]

Germany 6-0 Norway

The defending World Cup champions rolled from start to finish as they trounced Norway to move closer to mathematical qualification. Timo Werner scored twice and goals from Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, and Mario Gomez rounded out the match.

The win keeps Germany five points clear of Northern Ireland, with everyone else in the group eliminated.

Northern Ireland 2-0 Czech Republic

Northern Ireland kept its automatic qualification hopes alive with a smooth 2-0 win over the Czech Republic. Jonny Evans scored a diving header from a tight angle to start things off, and Chris Brunt dispatched a bouncing free-kick just before halftime. The win is the fifth in a row for Northern Ireland in UEFA qualification.

Poland 3-0 Kazakhstan

A trio of strikes from Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Glik, and Robert Lewandowski saw Poland ease by Group E minnows Kazakhstan. Milik hit a diving header similar to Evans’ 11 minutes in, and as Poland pummeled David Loria’s net all game, they would eventually grab a second in the 74th minute with Glik delivering a powerful header off a corner. Lewandowski finished things off from the spot with four minutes remaining.

Poland’s position is still in question as they sit just three points above both Montenegro and Denmark in Group E.

Scotland 2-0 Malta

Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths gave Scotland a comprehensive win over point-less Malta. The win keeps Scotland alive in crowded Group F, even on points with Slovenia at 14 and a point back of 2nd place Slovakia.

Armenia 1-4 Denmark

Denmark got a quick scare as lowly Armenia scored just six minutes in, but they righted the ship not long later and cruised to a 4-1 victory. After Ruslan Koryan’s opener, Thomas Delaney scored not 10 minutes later with his head to level things back up, with the assist coming from a deep Henrik Dalsgaard cross. Christian Eriksen provided the eventual winner in the 29th minute via a free-kick, but the day was Delaney’s. He scored his second on an impressive left-footed drive from outside the box, and picked up his hat-trick in stoppage time heading in off a corner.

Just Friday, Delaney had picked up his first goal for Denmark in his 18th cap, and the hat-trick makes this a memorable international break for the Werder Bremen midfielder.

Montenegro 1-0 Romania

Stevan Jovetic grabbed the game’s only goal in the 75th minute as Montenegro picked up all three points to keep pace with Denmark. The former Manchester City man headed in a cross from Lazio winger Adam Marusic to secure the vital win. The game featured plenty of wastefulness from both sides, with the teams combining for 27 shots, but just five of them on target.

Slovenia 4-0 Lithuania

Slovenia kept in stride with Slovakia as they downed eliminated Lithuania on a pair from Atalanta attacker Josip Ilicic, plus late goals from Benjamin Verbic and Valter Birsa. The brace doubled Ilicic’s international goal tally in his 45th cap, and keeps Slovenia even with Scotland on points and just one back of Slovakia, with all three countries trailing England in Group F.

Azerbaijan 5-1 San Marino

Azerbaijan may be eliminated, but they showed strength as they brushed aside Group C minnows San Marino. Afran Ismayilov hit twice while Araz Abdullayev and Rasad Sadiqov each added to the goal tally which was rounded off by an own-goal.

Mbappe to booing Monaco fans: “I still love you”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kylian Mbappe, now a Paris Saint-Germain player after months and months of speculation, and many Monaco fans are left with a sour taste in their mouth about his departure.

The 18-year-old has addressed his final Monaco appearance, where he was booed while sitting among the substitutes for a 6-1 victory over Marseille. His message, posted on Twitter, is one of appreciation despite the rough ending.

[ MORE: UEFA qualifying wrap overviews England, Germany wins ]

“I just wanted to thank you for all the love you gave me during our time together. Never have I been shown such affection, support, and strength,” Mbappe wrote.

“I know that some of you do not understand my choice and that a feeling of anger grows in you, I understand. I also understand some whistles during our last [game], because false information circulated throughout the ‘soap opera Mbappe.’ I have not changed, my entourage has not changed, our values remain the same: humility, simplicity and respect. One thing is for sure: you can be angry, hate or even whistle but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there, I love you.”

The message from Mbappe is starkly different from fellow French youngster and new Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele who forced his way out of Borussia Dortmund, and Saturday he admitted he made up excuses to miss training in an effort to push club brass to sell him.

Mbappe scored 15 league goals and assisted 11 more in 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season as Monaco marched to the league title. He scored 26 goals across all competitions, with the club also reaching the Champions League semifinals, the semifinals of the Coupe de France, and the finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.