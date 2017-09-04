More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Three key storylines for the USMNT ahead of Honduras clash

By Matt ReedSep 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
U.S. Men’s National Team supporters are still trying to get over the mess that they witnessed on Friday night at Red Bull Arena, but there isn’t much more time to sulk.

Three matches remain in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, and the USMNT is in a heated battle for a place in Russia next summer with both Honduras and Panama.

With Mexico already qualified and Costa Rica on the brink of reaching World Cup 2018, that leaves one automatic qualifying position up for grabs, while a potential playoff with a nation representing Asia could also be an option for Bruce Arena and Co.

Let’s take a glance at the most intriguing storylines heading into the USMNT’s WCQ against Honduras.

Defensive shape, center back pairing?

There were a handful of tactical mistakes made by Arena during Friday’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica, but the glaring lineup error that stuck with everybody was to pair Tim Ream with Geoff Cameron at the central defense.

This isn’t to say that Ream or Cameron aren’t quality players, however, it was quite noticeable that the communication and tactical awareness necessary to pull off the defensive partnership wasn’t present in New Jersey.

Cameron is a lock to start for the U.S. in any important match moving forward given his Premier League experience and overall solid play on big stages for the Stars and Stripes, but the question of which player starts alongside him on the back line is one that must be pondered.

Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler and Matt Hedges are the three other options Arena has at his disposal for Tuesday’s match at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, which will be the USMNT boss’ biggest match to date since beginning his second term with the Yanks.

Besler is the logical option given his World Cup experience and the fact that he is a left-sided player due to the fact that he is left-footed. The Sporting KC man boasts 44 caps with the U.S. and his club teammate Graham Zusi will also be starting along the back line, which could certainly help with any potential communication errors.

Who starts at striker?

Jozy Altidore and his 108 appearances for the USMNT will be severely missed in Honduras, but the Toronto FC striker will miss out on the match due to yellow-card accumulation.

That leaves Arena with another massive lineup decision on his plate heading into the crucial match in Central America. While the former LA Galaxy manager’s other options on the bench do have decent experience, his pick of the litter doesn’t leave a lot of room for error.

Let me explain.

Clint Dempsey is by far the most-viable option for Arena, but this also isn’t three/four years ago. The Seattle Sounders forward is 34 years old and his ability to be playing a full match in Honduras is strongly in question.

It’s more likely that you’ll see him in an extended role during the second half on Tuesday, especially if things aren’t going the Americans’ way.

Bobby Wood should be guaranteed another start up front barring something unforeseen, so that leaves Jordan Morris and Chris Wondolowski, unless Arena opts for Wood as the lone striker.

Isolating Wood like that in the attack could really help or hurt the U.S. attack, though. By starting Wood as the team’s forward it could potentially give Arena the freedom to bring on a player like Paul Arriola from the start and move Christian Pulisic in from the wing to a more central position alongside Darlington Nagbe.

However, Arena will probably stick with two up front — and if that’s the case, it should be Jordan Morris.

Morris may be the young gun on the pecking order for U.S. forwards, but he offers the most in this situation. His speed and on-the-ball skills give the USMNT attack the opportunity to stretch the field and play off of Wood — who is equally as quick in open-field situations.

Even with so much on the line, Morris has shown in big games before that he is capable of stepping up. Tuesday could be his next chance to do so.

How does the U.S. handle adversity?

Arena has lost just once since taking over his USMNT post for a second time, and Tuesday’s match will surely be the 65-year-old’s biggest test in Round 2 as manager.

Last week, I wrote about the U.S.’ chances of reaching Russia — which for the record, I believe they still will.

That doesn’t change the fact though that a loss or even draw against Honduras changes things drastically for the Yanks.

Here’s a look at how the table could look by the end of Tuesday if everything goes wrong for the U.S.

  1. Mexico — 18 points
  2. Costa Rica — 15 points
  3. Honduras — 11 points
  4. Panama — 10 points
  5. USMNT — 8 points
  6. Trinidad & Tobago — 3 points

In this scenario, the U.S. could theoretically fall to fifth place with a loss to Honduras, while Panama could also leap the Stars and Stripes with a home win over Trinidad. It’s impossible to say all of these situations will occur, but it’s not that far-fetched.

Trinidad has been the door mat of the Hexagonal, so Panama could surely take care of business at home. Meanwhile, Honduras is a very difficult place to play, and San Pedro Sula could surely stump the Americans for a draw or possibly worse.

Barca president curiously states Messi has signed a new contract

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 9:19 AM EDT
Barcelona has already lost one of its main front men this year, but the club’s president remains adamant that its biggest star won’t be leaving the squad.

Club president Josep Bartomeu has come out and stated that Lionel Messi signed a new contract with Barca back in June, however, no such deal has been announced yet.

“It’s all agreed and signed,” Bartomeu told Spanish outlet Sport. “There are three contracts. One with the Messi Foundation, which is signed with the president of the Foundations and the player’s brother.

“There’s an image rights contract with Messi, which is father has signed, who is the administrator of his company, and the employment contract, which his father has signed, who has the power to do so.

While Bartomeu has come out and said this, it doesn’t bring much calm to Barcelona supporters. The nature of his comments seem to be ill-advised considered the timeline that the club’s president used.

Bartomeu claims that a deal was struck on June 30, but over two months later there is still no announcement from the club regarding its finalization.

The Messi situation has become one very much in the public eye following Neymar’s departure, and with the Argentine on the final year of his current contract everyone in Barcelona is holding their breath about the possibility of losing the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The 30-year-old Messi has continually been linked to Manchester City, with a possible reunion between he and former Barca manager Pep Guardiola in the cards next summer.

Report: Coutinho to refuse playing for LFC in the Champions League?

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT
The Philippe Coutinho saga has dragged on and will do so until January, and probably further, but another intriguing twist has occurred regarding the Liverpool attacker.

Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that Coutinho will refuse to play for the Reds in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite the club listing him as one of the 25 registered players for the competition.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has made it quite clear that he wants out of Anfield, with Barcelona continued to be the favorite to sign the highly-coveted attacker.

Liverpool rejected several bids ranging over $150 million from Barca, as Coutinho is under contract under 2022 after signing a new long-term deal with the Reds back in January.

Coutinho has yet to take the field yet this season for the Reds, despite appearing and scoring for Brazil in Thursday’s 2-0 win for Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

New Zealand moves closer to World Cup, wins OFC qualifying

By Matt ReedSep 5, 2017, 7:12 AM EDT
New Zealand captured Oceania World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, drawing one step closer to the 2018 World Cup.

The All Whites drew 2-2 against the Solomon Islands in the second leg of their OFC final, after having secured a 6-1 victory in the first meeting.

Manager Anthony Hudson and his side will now be involved in a playoff against the fifth-place nation from CONMEBOL, currently Argentina, in a two-legged affair this November.

With South American qualifying too close to call from positions two through seven, New Zealand will likely have to wait until the final matchday to determine their playoff opponent.

The All Whites are looking to reach their third World Cup in its history, and their first since 2010 in South America — where the team drew all three of its group stage matches.

FIFA to consider changing rankings formula

By Kyle BonnSep 4, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
FIFA is planning on evaluating its rankings system to keep from punishing teams who schedule more friendlies, and to keep from teams that schedule less friendlies from jumping into seeded positions for the World Cup.

Despite leading its UEFA qualification group having played eight matches unbeaten, England dropped to 13th in the latest world rankings due to narrow losses to Germany and France, both in friendlies. Manager Gareth Southgate has made his opinion on the situation public, saying he will not stop scheduling friendlies simply to help the country’s ranking.

Meanwhile, Poland, Wales, and Switzerland have sat in seeded positions for some time. Poland has played one friendly since June of 2016, a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. Switzerland is the same. Wales hasn’t played a single friendly since last June, when European teams had a lack of competitive fixtures in the run-up to Euro 2016.

England has already scheduled Germany and Brazil as friendly fixtures in the near future, games that will be officially placed on the schedule when England officially qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, a near certainty at this point.

France is another team harmed by scheduling difficult friendlies, partly necessitated in the run-up to Euro 2016 which they hosted and therefore did not participate in qualifying. France has played five friendlies over the past calendar year, beating Italy, England, and Paraguay but also losing to Spain and drawing with the Ivory Coast. They currently sit 10th in the world despite their impressive Euro 2016 run and qualifying position that has seen them win eight competitive matches in a row.

FIFA said their review would take place once all teams had qualified for the 2018 World Cup.